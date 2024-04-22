KTM is leading the news headlines today with launching yet another new line of 2025 motorcycle models for riders! Introducing the 2025 KTM Cross Country Bike Launch with Cross Country 4 stoke and 2 stoke models: 2025 KTM 450 XC-F, 2025 KTM 350 XC-F, 2025 KTM 250 XC-F, 2025 KTM 300 XC, 2025 KTM 250 XC, and 2025 KTM 125 XC.

Like the Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets NHL Hockey game on the weekend, it’s exciting score after score and score for KTM riders!

New features include:

New frame

Engine mount and rear shock mount

Improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight

Overall stability and improving cornering

Updated swingarm with a machined chain slider for better mud dissipation

Updated rear brake pedal

Reworked WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork and XACT linkage shock

New tank shrouds

Improved cooling

Updated fuel tank mount

Updated, 1-piece air inlet sleeve and snorkel design

Introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad

More and more 2025 and 2024 models are being introduced, it’s going to be an amazing year for riders at Total Motorcycle!!

Check out the last 2024 Motorcycle and the newest 2025 Motorcycle Models right here at Total Motorcycle. Reach new highs in motorcycling by reading, using and supporting Total Motorcycle. We support the riding world.

THE 2025 KTM XC RANGE IS LINED UP AND READY TO TAKE ON GNCC AND NHHA DUTIES

The 2025 KTM XC and XC-F range brings a series of updates adopted directly from KTM Factory Racing efforts, making this the most READY TO RACE cross-country motorcycle line-up to date.

With years of race-winning credentials and a trophy room bursting at the seams, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross-country racing titles. For 2025, the KTM XC and XC-F range bring proper KTM Factory Racing expertise to the trail in a bid to continue its domination.

Leading the charge when it comes to development, the frame now features visible cutouts and different tube-wall thicknesses around the headstock area, with the engine mount and rear shock mount areas receiving the same treatment.

These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behavior. An updated swingarm with a machined chain slider – for better mud dissipation – and an updated rear brake pedal – for improved durability and resistance to bending – round out the changes to the frame.

To complement the updates, the WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork and XACT linkage shock feature reworked settings to account for the more flex and less weight. The WP XACT shock also benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters.

New tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics make for a fresh, sharper look, along with improved cooling characteristics. This is supported by an updated fuel tank mount that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment. Full-orange bodywork with red and black in-mold graphics brings these changes together.

The 2025 KTM XC and XC-F models also feature an updated, 1-piece air inlet sleeve and snorkel design to prevent deformation, thanks to a more robust and stiffer material design, with full-orange bodywork and orange and black in-mold graphics bringing these changes together.

2025 also sees the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad available as KTM PowerParts for the XC-F line-up. The CUO offers a wide range of functionalities and adjustability options via the KTMconnect app. This exists as two parts, namely, the CUO itself, mounted on the right upper fork between the lower and upper triple clamp, and the GPS sensor on the front fender in a CUO-compatible pocket. This comes as a complete kit from KTM PowerParts.

The 2025 KTM XC and XC-F range will arrive in authorized KTM Dealerships this May. Discover more about the 2025 KTM Cross-Country motorcycles at Total Motorcycle.com

2025 KTM 450 XC-F: KING OF THE DIRT.

Introducing the 2025 KTM 450 XC-F…

The 2025 KTM 450 XC-F wears a crown made of victories. Being the leading 4-stroke in the cross-country division for years, the KTM 450 XC-F once again brings its undeniable READY TO RACE spirit to the starting line with a relentless assault on the podium. With its proven track record, sledgehammer-like power, and insane handling, it can only mean one thing – it’s time to extend the trophy room.

2025 KTM 350 XC-F: LEAGUE OF ITS OWN.

Introducing the 2025 KTM 350 XC-F…

What is there to say about the KTM 350 XC-F that hasn’t already been said? Well, for starters, the 2025 KTM 350 XC-F takes everything great about previous generations and makes it even better. With a reworked frame, new airbox, new swingarm, improved suspension settings, and the same usable performance, the 2025 KTM 350 XC-F is ready to take up the challenge – and the lead.

2025 KTM 250 XC-F: 4-STROKE SCREAMER.

Introducing the 2025 KTM 250 XC-F…

Ripping towards its 14,000 RMP limiter, the 2025 KTM 250 XC-F continues the trend of being undisputedly READY TO RACE. With a reworked frame, improved suspension, class-leading electronics – and an engine that continues to deliver the goods, the 2025 KTM 250 XC-F is ready to maintain its top step on the podium.

2025 KTM 300 XC: HARD HARE SCRAMBLE.

Introducing the 2025 KTM 300 XC…

The 2025 KTM 300 XC casts a pretty imposing shadow. Not only does it feature a legendary 2-stroke depth charger at its core, but it now also boasts refined suspension settings, a reworked frame, and one of the leading power-to-weight ratios in the open class. When hare scrambles and offroad racing were conceived, the KTM 300 XC was the poster child.

2025 KTM 250 XC: CROSS COUNTRY LEGEND.

Introducing the 2025 KTM 250 XC…

At the sharp end of the cross-country performance stakes, you’ll find the 2025 KTM 250 XC. Not only does it boast one of the most potent powerplants around, it now gets upgraded suspension, a reworked chassis, and a new airbox for improved airflow. In simple terms, the 2025 KTM 250 XC is ready to extend its legendary status in the cross-country paddock.

2025 KTM 125 XC: HERE COMES THE ‘BRAAAP!’.

Introducing the 2025 KTM 125 XC…

Two years of hard-charging R&D have gone into the making of the 2025 KTM 125 XC. That’s right, we meant Racing and Development. A reworked, lighter frame, updated engine mounts, and a new durable chain glide – to name a few – make the 2025 KTM 125 XC the leader in the 2-Stroke GNCC screamer class.