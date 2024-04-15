11 New 2025 KTM Next Level Motocross Bikes await riders in our 2025 Total Motorcycle Guides! Significant updates, new parts up-the-ante when it comes to rider connection, composure, and control. Introducing the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range: 2025 KTM 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, 250 SX-F, 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION, 300 SX, 250 SX, 150 SX, 125 SX, 65 SX, 50 SX Factory Edition and 50 SX.

The latest iterations of the KTM SX-F range is a highly advanced technical platform that will form the basis of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s championship ambitions. Engineered to provide riders with more control than ever before with a New frame , New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 Motocross tires, New WP XACT rear shock, New tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics and New Connectivity Unit Offroad.

At long last, the cherished KTM 150 SX rejoins the 2-stroke stable with much anticipation. The 2025 KTM 150 SX builds upon the foundation of the KTM 125 SX but with a significant overhaul of components.

And finally, in celebration of Andrea Adamo winning the 2023 MX2 World Championship, KTM unveils the 2025 KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION. KTM celebrates that success by applying some very special touches to a machine inspired by the bike that Andrea Adamo will ride in 2024 to defend his cherished MX2 title. The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION even features a real collector’s piece as this item is not available to order separately plus new outstanding parts such as:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing CTG (Race Season 2024)

Red plate of World Championship Winner included #80 and signature in buy pack

Updated tank spoilers

Orange glossy ‘Factory’ frame

Connectivity Unit Offroad system & compatible front fender

Updated stiffer suspension settings

WP XACT AER 48 mm front fork & WP XACT rear shock

Factory Racing Start device

Factory Racing Seat

Factory Racing Triple Clamps

Factory Racing Frame Protection Set

Factory Racing front brake disc guard (carbon version)

Factory Racing skid plate (carbon version)

Factory Racing wheel set (black rim, black spokes, orange hubs, orange nipples)

Semi-floating front brake disc

Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft tires

Engine mounts (black incl. cut outs)

Orange Rear Sprocket

Golden Regina Chain

Akrapovič “Slip-On Line” exhaust

Hinson Outer Clutch Cover

Number #80 in buy pack

Vented airbox cover in buy pack

More and more 2025 and 2024 models are being introduced, it’s going to be an amazing year for riders at Total Motorcycle!!

Check out the last 2023 Motorcycle and the newest 2025 Motorcycle Models right here at Total Motorcycle. Reach new highs in motorcycling by reading, using and supporting Total Motorcycle. We support the riding world.

KTM TAKES RIDER CONNECTION TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH THE 2025 KTM MOTOCROSS RANGE

In its latest update since the completely revamped 2023 KTM SX range, the 2025 KTM SX and 2025 KTM SX-F range have upped the ante when it comes to rider connection, composure, and control – along with the return of a fan favorite.

Engineered to provide riders with more control than ever before, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range brings a series of updates adopted directly from KTM Factory Racing efforts, making this the most READY TO RACE line-up yet.

The frame has received the most significant update share, with visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front, engine mounts, and rear shock mounting areas. These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300 g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behavior. An updated swingarm with a machined chain glider and an updated rear brake pedal for improved durability round off updates to the frame.

New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 Motocross tires are standard on the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models, providing stability and control at the highest level to perform at their best. These feature a new carcass compound that improves damping and absorption, adding up to 30% longer performance. New Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves traction, grip, and mud dissipation.

At the rear, the WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters. To complement the updates at the rear, the WP XACT AER fork features reworked settings to account for more flex and less weight.

Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range features new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks, providing a fresh, sharp, distinctive new look and improved cooling. This is supported by an updated fuel tank roll that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment. Lastly, an updated air inlet sleeve and snorkel design features on the 2025 models. This is now a 1-piece part, preventing deformation through a more robust and stiffer material design.

Above the surface, all-new graphics mirror the new design language of the tank shrouds and hint at the many small technical changes on the 2025 line-up. Full-orange bodywork, red and black in-mold graphics, and a more durable black seat bring a clean look while communicating pure, READY TO RACE intention.

2025 also sees the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad, which is available as KTM PowerParts for the 2025 KTM SX-F line-up. The CUO offers various functionalities and adjustability options via the KTMconnect app. This exists as two parts: the CUO, mounted on the right upper fork between the lower and upper triple clamp, and the GPS sensor on the front fender. A CUO-compatible front fender is also available as a KTM PowerParts option.

At long last, the cherished KTM 150 SX rejoins the 2-stroke stable with much anticipation. The 2025 KTM 150 SX builds upon the foundation of the KTM 125 SX but with a significant overhaul of components. Specifically designed, modified, and rearranged for racers in pursuit of elevated performance, it offers enhanced torque and an enriched riding experience.

The 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models introduce subtle yet significant enhancements to the race paddock, offering the broadest selection of machines designed to meet the needs of every rider and racer.

THE 2025 KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION CELEBRATES A CHAMPION

In celebration of Andrea Adamo winning the 2023 MX2 World Championship, KTM unveils the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION. After a superb run to the title that saw four moto wins and 19 additional podiums, KTM celebrates that success by applying some very special touches to a machine inspired by the bike that Andrea Adamo will ride in 2024 to defend his cherished MX2 title.

It was an emotional day when Adamo clinched the 2023 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship at the Grand Prix of Italy, at the penultimate round of last season. Securing the title on home soil at Maggiora Park meant the Italian concluded a consistent first season as a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider by delivering the team a 15th title in 20 years. In doing so he became the tenth different racer to clinch the gold plate with the KTM 250 SX-F.

Building on this success the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION holds at the heart of it the very same READY TO RACE ethos that comes with all KTM models. With this being the ADAMO EDITION, KTM wanted to make sure it truly had that factory feel. The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION is a special version only offered to customers in the EU. It’s produced in limited quantities to commemorate Andrea Adamo winning the 2023 MX2 World Championship. In honor of this milestone, only 80 units of the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION will be produced – just like Adamo’s race number #80.

Starting with the brand-new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) – which is also available for the entire KTM SX-F range and included with the 2024 KTM 250 and 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS – this two-part system offers both engine behavior and suspension settings adjustment via the KTMconnect App, allowing riders to tune their bikes to exactly how they want them to ride and feel, making sure everyone can find their preference. Official affiliation with LitPro means riders can dive into the deepest of detail to take a closer look at their racing lines, lap times, gearing, throttle position, G-Force, jump distance and so much more. Whether riders use it to chase a lap time, perfect their setup, or just compare with friends, adjustment and the information offered are all easily accessible in the KTMconnect App.

When it comes to looks, the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION closely resembles the aesthetics of Adamo’s race bike for the upcoming 2024 MX2 World Championship. To add to the presence, the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION comes with an incredibly special item that is a complete front mask with the iconic championship leader red plate featuring Adamo’s race number #80 and signed by the Champion himself.

As this item is not available to order separately, it’s a real collector’s piece that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Adamo fans will take great pride in owning and carrying on their bike. The #80 red plate will also include Andrea’s signature and the limited-edition motorcycle will come with a separate #80 sticker for putting on the number boards of the race bike if so desired.

The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION comes with the Pirelli SCORPION MX 32 MID SOFT both on the front and rear. Being the championship-winning tire, it’s an obvious choice. Offering excellent traction that guarantees maximum power transmission to the ground, the MX 32s then also provide the precision and feel needed to find and hold your line into corners due to the layout of the front lateral knobs. With the tire developed by some of the most prestigious motocross racers in the world, including MX2 World Champion Adamo, it will have riders feeling at one with their KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION on the track.

The hardware of the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION shares the core details of its sibling the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. The frame, weighing 300 g less than that of the standard bike, features the same updated engine mounts that allow for optimized flexibility which has led to improved cornering characteristics. The strategic repositioning of rotating mass within the frame has allowed for a better center of gravity too, offering greater traction and anti-squat behavior out of the corners. The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION also comes with a newly designed carbon-reinforced skid plate as standard, ensuring even the biggest hits barely leave a scratch.

The 250cc engine is not only light at 26.1 kg but also remarkably powerful and reaches an incredible 14,000 rpm rev limit. Supplementing that power is the Akrapovič slip-on line exhaust that boasts titanium construction to fall in line with weight-saving and mass centralization as the main criteria of the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION.

Fully adjustable WP suspension keeps riders in plush contact with the ground thanks to the 48 mm WP XACT front fork offering 310 mm of progressive and consistent damping. The FACTORY START DEVICE, and Brembo hydraulic clutch system, will also leave riders with no problem getting the holeshot. At the back, the WP XACT rear shock’s advanced damping provides unbeatable traction and energy absorption. An added bonus of the WP XACT front fork and rear shock is that they are both fully adjustable by hand, no tools required.

Getting things stopped, Brembo’s 260 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc provide superior braking power, with the material of the rear brake lever now stiffer to take the big hits, no problem. Durable strong black rims with orange CNC machined hubs also stand up to the rigors of motocross and, with their lightweight construction, they only enhance the stopping performance, due to less rotating mass.

The KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION is a rare gem that takes the READY TO RACE motto to the next level and the specs list speaks for itself.

2025 KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION specs:

The latest iteration of the KTM SX-F range is a highly advanced technical platform that will form the basis of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s championship ambitions. The potential of the KTM SX-F foundation is beyond doubt, and boasts the DNA of countless wins, podiums, and titles in the upper echelons of motocross and supercross competition through the last decade.

Keep an eye out for the KTM 250 SX-F ADAMO EDITION in authorized KTM dealers now.