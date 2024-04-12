April is going to be a busy month for motorcyclists, motorcycling and motorcycle events on Total Motorcycle and on Twitter/X! This weekend is two big events at the same time you have to check out! Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Handbuilt Motorcycle Show & 4/14 Day party! The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2024 kicks off in Austin, Texas from April 12 – 14th to celebrate the culture of physical craftsmanship. 4/14 Day Party is Milwaukee Day and it’s a party at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum!
Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Today Indian Motorcycle today announced sponsorship. In conjunction with the show, and in celebration of riding season, Indian Motorcycle will kick off its 2025 Indian Scout demo tour, host its first 2024 Rider Series owners ride, and showcase a lineup of artfully designed custom motorcycles! The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2024 is about the reviving the culture of physical craftsmanship and the beauty that can only be formed by human hands by combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create one-of-a-kind truly hand-built machines. Welders to leather makers, engine gurus, and metal tinkerers will all be there!
4/14 Day party: Come to the museum campus for a day to celebrate all things MKE, the city who made Harley-Davidson who they are today. Plus the first 414 individuals to purchase tickets online will unlock H-D Museum admission for just $4.14! Plus, giveaways throughout the day for Harley-Davidson Homecoming,™ Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals and Summerfest tickets!
• Museum Hours: 10am – 5pm
• MOTOR Bar & Restaurant Hours: 11am – 8pm
• Harley-Davidson® Shop Hours: 11am – 5:30pm
• Tattoos by The Skin Museum in the Harley-Davidson® Shop: 11am – 5:30pm
• H-D® Factory Outlet Hours: 11am – 5:30pm
• Milwaukee and H-D Trivia by Quizmaster in the Can Room: 12pm & 1:30pm
• DJ SpunBack in MOTOR Bar & Restaurant: 1pm – 5pm
• Official 414 Day Toast: 4:14pm
• 4.14 lb. Burger Eating Contest in MOTOR Bar & Restaurant: 5pm
With so much going on I bet you are glad you are not only aware of what’s happening but also that your on the best source of motorcycle information out there… Total Motorcycle.com!
Also do not forget to read our 2023 and 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!
|
WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT
Help us to support riders worldwide! We could always use more gas in the tank. Keep Inspiration Friday going by a little financial support and if you cannot then share, support and repost if our stories and articles have inspired you this week.
Total Motorcycle would like to thank Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, Revival Cycles, Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson plus our 425 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Handbuilt Motorcycle Show & 4/14 Day party!
Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle on Twitter/X, YouTube and Patreon or by cash donation. This may be the last Inspiration Friday without your support.
Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today. Thank you.
Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2024
As our collective existence slips further into digital abstraction, we at the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show believe something has been lost and it is time to revive the culture of physical craftsmanship. Although in today’s modern mass-produced world few young people are taught how to do physical work or are encouraged to embrace a trade, there remains a universal attraction to the beauty that can only be formed by human hands.
The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show is an inspiring showcase of works from builders and craftsmen that combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create one-of-a-kind truly hand-built machines.
By sharing this work, we add fuel to a revolution in the making. People crave the satisfaction and creative outlet of producing something truly unique and fit to their own preferences for design and function. This renaissance of working with our hands has helped create the movement that is the custom motorcycle scene.
It is our vision that those that visit The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show will be inspired to pick up tools and use their hands to make something of their own.
This year’s three-day event in Austin, Texas, will see attendees experience over 100,000 square feet of curated show space, including over 150 handbuilt motorcycles, handbuilt cars and hot rods, and an interactive art gallery. The one-of-a-kind show attracts over 25,000 attendees of all ages throughout the event. It presents an exciting and rare opportunity to see custom builds, meet designers, and experience art created by some of the most knowledgeable and skilled builders worldwide, creating one-of-a-kind, truly handbuilt machines. The expo displays the beauty of what can be created by hand, from welders to leather makers, engine gurus, and metal tinkerers.
“The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show was originally conceived as an excuse to get together with creative builders of all kinds from all over the world who inspired team Revival. What it developed into over the years is an artistic display driven by a passion for design well beyond motorcycles that far exceeds our wildest expectations.” – Alan Stulberg.
“The Handbuilt show represents the cutting edge of custom motorcycle building, where attendees get a peek at the next cool thing. It’s actually a challenge to pinpoint that new trend. There’s so much to be inspired by that it can be a bit overwhelming.” – Roland Sands.
Handbuilt Show planned activations include Ives Brother’s Wall Of Death, Red Bull Stunt Rider Aaron Colton, artist Makoto Endo live-painting motorcycles with ‘chopsticks,’ a vintage black light poster exhibition, a kid’s obstacle course (kids under 12 get in free), and more. Portland-based Rogue Ales will be activating a Beer Bar serving a variety of brews, including this year’s limited edition “Knuckle Buster IPA” collaboration with Revival Cycles.
There’s a VIP Supporter Lounge for special ticket holders and a merch area with limited-edition luxury goods curated for the show. It’s a big party in a giant cave filled with incredible works of art created by the world’s most passionate builders and artists.
THE HANDBUILT MOTORCYCLE SHOW – FAQ
CAN I PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE GATE?
YOU CAN! HOWEVER, WE RECOMMEND PURCHASING TICKETS BEFORE HAND SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO WAIT IN LINE.
WHAT ARE THE HOURS?
FRIDAY – 5PM – 12AM
SATURDAY – 12PM – 12AM
SUNDAY – 12PM – 6PM
ARE KIDS WELCOME?
THE HANDBUILT SHOW IS FAMILY FRIENDLY! KIDS 12 AND UNDER ARE FREE!
IS MY DOG OR PET PIG WELCOME?
ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED ADMISSION TO THE HANDBUILT SHOW.
IS THERE BIKE PARKING AT THE SHOW?
THERE’S TONS OF BIKE PARKING AT THIS YEAR’S SHOW!
IS THERE CAR PARKING?
THERE IS PAID CAR PARKING AND FREE PARKING IN THE DOT LOT ADJACENT THE STATESMAN, BUT WE RECOMMEND USING A RIDESHARE APP LIKE RIDE AUSTIN, UBER, OR LYFT TO TRANSPORT YOURSELF TO THE SHOW. DROP OFF IS AT THE CORNER OF THE AUSTIN AMERICAN STATESMAN BUILDING OFF OF THE SOUTH CONGRESS ENTRANCE.
I CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE SHOW. WILL I BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 2024 HANDBUILT SHOW GEAR?
ALL HANDBUILT SHOW MERCH WILL AVAILABLE ON REVIVALCYCLES.COM AT THE END OF THE SHOW, BUT YOU CAN STILL SHOP MERCH FROM OUR PREVIOUS SHOW NOW.
WILL THERE BE FOOD AVAILABLE AT THE SHOW?
YES, CHEFS PHILIP SPEER AND COLTER PECK WILL BE SERVING UP A LIVE-FIRED HANDBUILT MENU OF DELICIOUSNESS.
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF HANDBUILT MOTORCYCLE SHOW, KICKS OFF CONSUMER DEMOS FOR NEW 2025 SCOUT LINEUP
America’s First Motorcycle Company Activates Sponsorship with Season’s First Owners Ride, Custom Bike Display, and Demo Rides of All-New Scout Lineup
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – April 10, 2024 – Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced sponsorship of the renowned Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, Texas, taking place April 12-14. In conjunction with the show, and in celebration of riding season, Indian Motorcycle will kick off its 2025 Indian Scout demo tour, host its first 2024 Rider Series owners ride, and showcase a lineup of artfully designed custom motorcycles.
The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show presents an awe-inspiring display of creations from builders and artisans who blend expertise, craftsmanship, and innovation to craft truly unique hand-built machines. This event presents Indian Motorcycle with an opportunity to showcase its legendary and truly iconic machines in the city of Austin, while simultaneously celebrating the city’s iconic motorcycle culture.
“As a brand deeply entrenched in motorcycle culture, we are thrilled to be part of the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, where riders bond over an electrifying blend of racing, custom craftsmanship and community spirit,” Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “This year, in conjunction with both the Handbuilt Show and King of the Baggers race, we’re excited to welcome and host our legion of owners for our 2024 Rider Series kick off ride in Austin.”
Scout Demo Rides
From April 12-14, at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, showgoers will be among the first to throw a leg over the all-new 2025 Indian Scout lineup. Building upon its rich history, the new 2025 Scout lineup continues its iconic legacy. With five models and three trim levels, the lineup blends authentic Scout DNA with all-new rider centric technology. Packing an all-new, 1250cc SpeedPlus engine, delivering up to 111 horsepower, and the industry’s lowest seat height, the 2025 Scout lineup delivers a legendary balance of power and control.
Following The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, the Indian Scout demo tour will continue at The One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, April 19-21.
Indian Motorcycle Rider Series
To kick off the 2024 riding season, Indian Motorcycle will begin its Rider Series owner ride in Austin, April 11-13. Owners attending the ride will immerse themselves within Austin’s renowned motorcycle culture, beginning with an exclusive event with live music in downtown Austin on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, the group of riders will depart for a ride through Austin countryside, followed by an event experience at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show’s opening night. On Saturday, owners will witness history within a hospitality area, as MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers will serve as the support race during MotoGP’s U.S. round at Circuit of the Americas.
Whether a seasoned rider or new to the community, these rides provide a welcoming environment for all participants to connect and enjoy the open road. Indian Motorcycle encourages attendees at the Handbuilt Show to join them for this inaugural ride, which can be signed up for at Indian’s booth at the event. Keep an eye out for upcoming rides that will be added to this new series.
Custom Bike Displays
Adding to The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show’s full gallery of custom motorcycles are three custom Sport Chiefs. Featured within Indian Motorcycle’s 2023 Forged custom series, which can be viewed here, each bike was closely documented as three renowned builders, including Carey Hart, Yaniv Evan from Powerplant, and Jake Cutler from Barnstorm Cycles, each handcrafted a stock Sport Chief motorcycle into a rolling piece of art. The custom bikes are amid a custom bike tour, which began at Daytona Bike Week and will continue to The One Moto Show and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, before making their way to their individual owner, actor Norman Reedus, UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw, and freestyle-motocross rider Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg.
4/14 Day party!
414 Day Schedule of Events:
Celebrate a Milwaukee icon this 4/14 Day
The biggest Milwaukee Day party is found at the crossroads of 6th & Canal.
MILWAUKEE, USA (April 10, 2024) – Milwaukee, get ready for the largest 4/14 Day party in the city at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum this month. The legendary story of H-D could not be told without the support of Mil-town, and every inch of the H-D Museum™ campus will be celebrating the city we love, and the city Harley-Davidson has called home for more than 120 years.
Of course, the collection within the halls of the H-D Museum brings to life the story of an American icon that is renowned the world over. Celebrate the stories of our employees, dealers and enthusiasts who have made Milwaukee Iron our city’s number-one export. And the museum is offering an exclusive 414 deal where 414 people can buy $4.14 admission tickets to come see the museum on 4/14 day (while supplies last)!* Test your Milwaukee history bona fides with trivia from Quizmaster. And even more giveaway winners will go home with tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming,™ Milwaukee Brewers games, Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals games and Summerfest!
At MOTOR, Chef Doug Stringer has enlisted the help of local purveyors, butchers and more to highlight the unique culinary menus of Milwaukee this month. Bratwursts, stuffed pretzels, sauerbraten wings and even a jumbo “dream puff” will have guests singing a song of gemütlichkeit. And if you’re looking to test the limits of your gastronomy gusto, the famed 4.14-lb burger eating contest makes a triumphant return and will take place after the official city toast of 414 day taking place at 4:14 p.m. on April 14.
Finally, take home a piece of Milwaukee history and heritage as both retail outlets get in on the fun. At the H-D® Shop, buy any four products and receive 14% off your purchase. And the H-D® Factory Outlet will offer limited-edition hats for just $4.14. For those looking to really “mark the occasion, Skin Museum tattoo artists will be on hand to lay some fresh ink.
And with Earth Day just around the corner, it’s time to Rock the Green! The 13th annual free, zero-waste Earth Day Celebration arrives on campus Saturday, April 20 and is presented by the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office and Milwaukee Riverkeepers. After helping clean up Mother Earth, join the fun outside the H-D Museum for some refreshments and a live concert with Urban Empress & The Urbanites, Sarah Fierek & The Widlflowers and Jonah Denae performing on a pedal-powered stage. Plus, learn more about eco-education from community nonprofits & partners and hear Earth Day Remarks. Rain or shine with free parking and pets are allowed outside on H-D Museum™ grounds.
And get set for viewing the MotoAmerica® Mission® King of the Baggers Races at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. Come watch the H-D® Factory Race Team take the track in April at the MotoAmerica® Mission® King of the Baggers Races, April 12-14 & 19-21 (exact race times TBD – posted by MotoAmerica one week prior to race weekend). Come for lunch or dinner and stay for the races to cheer on 33 Kyle Wyman and 43 James Rispoli.
• April. 12-14. Circuit of the Americas Races (Austin TX)
• April. 19-21. Road Atlanta Races (Braselton, GA)
With factory-sponsored racing efforts dating back over 100 years, Harley-Davidson proudly supports racers and series across multiple disciplines. From MotoAmerica® Mission® King of the Baggers™ to Mission® Super Hooligan® and Progressive® American Flat Track™, there are Harley-Davidson® motorcycles lining up at road courses and dirt tracks across the country in 2024, all hoping to take the checkered flag. Don’t chance it – make your reservations at MOTOR online or by calling 414-287-2778 to ensure your seat at the table.
The recently revealed 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, the fourth installment in the Harley-Davidson® Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrates the 75th anniversary of that 1949 landmark bike, a champion of the Panhead era. And the new bike could be yours. Visit the H-D Museum to check out the original 1949 model in the H-D Museum’s Motorcycle Gallery. Then throw a leg over the 2024 Icon in the Experience Gallery and learn how you could be riding home on one of these limited-edition bikes.
And tickets are moving fast for this summer’s Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival. Visit HDHomecoming.com to secure your two-day general admission tickets for headliners like Jelly Roll and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in July. Join the fun in Milwaukee for the annual four-day celebration of music, motorcycles, and H-D’s hometown. The H-D Museum campus will be one of the places to be from July 25 – 28. This year, we’ll be celebrating legendary biker, builder, and former H-D Chief of Styling, Willie G. Davidson. Powered by Rockford Fosgate®, Dunlop® Motorcycle Tires, H-D Insurance, Twisted Tea®, Wisconsin Lottery®, Official Harley-Davidson™ Trucks and Death Wish Coffee Co.®
PROGRAMMING / EVENTS
Milwaukee Day, April 14, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Day at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum is back and better than ever! Come to the museum campus for a day to celebrate all things MKE, the city who made us who we are today.
Immerse yourself in Harley-Davidson’s storied heritage as you wander through the halls of the museum, marveling at the craftsmanship and innovation of Milwaukee residents who shaped H-D’s legacy. After strolling down memory lane, savor a quintessential Wisconsin Old Fashioned or Bloody Mary at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant and peruse our shops to proudly display your affection for the city we’ve called home since 1903. For our courageous visitors, join in on our 4.14-pound burger eating contest, or mark the occasion permanently with a tattoo from The Skin Museum.
To round out the celebration, the first 414 individuals to purchase tickets online will unlock H-D Museum admission for just $4.14!* Don’t miss this Sunday Funday to revel in the spirit of the 414 and celebrate all the wonders our remarkable city has to offer.
*Valid for the online purchase of one (1) Harley-Davidson Museum® General Admission ticket for $4.14 while supplies last. Only 414 tickets are available. Ticket is valid for in-person use at the Harley-Davidson Museum only on April 14, 2024. Advance online purchase required. Limited to six (6) tickets per customer transaction. Offer ends when all 414 tickets are sold or April 14, 2024, at 4:14 pm CST, whichever comes first. Cannot be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Not valid for previous H-D Museum ticket purchases. Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion. Offer can be changed at any time without notice. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.
Rock the Green, April 20, noon – 3 p.m.
Join Rock the Green’s 13th Annual (Free) zero-waste Earth Day Celebration, presented by the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office and Milwaukee Riverkeepers featuring a live concert on a pedal-powered stage, eco-education from community nonprofits & partners and Earth Day Remarks. Rain or shine. Free parking, pets allowed outside on Museum grounds.
Annual Pass Level for Community Partners
Public Libraries, community centers and youth organizations are now able to purchase a Harley-Davidson Museum® Annual Pass for check-out and use by the community members they serve. For additional information about this Annual Pass (Community Partner Level), please call 414-287-2789.
MUST-SEE EXHIBITS AND INSTALLATIONS
“Creating a Legend: Art & Engineering at Harley-Davidson” (opening May 25)
From pencil and paper to clay and 3-D printing, Harley-Davidson design and engineering teams have created iconic products for over 120 years. Visit our new exhibit and see the creative effort that happens as a motorcycle goes to market.
Adventure Ahead! The story of the Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide is now live on the H-D Museum’s Google Arts & Culture site. The journey that started as a rough road and became a smooth and stylish ride. Learn more about the Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide and its place in motorcycling history.
“Mama Tried: Bringing it Together” (on display now)
The Mama Tried® Motorcycle Show and adjoining Flat Out Friday races are a bright spot in the dead of cold, Wisconsin winters. The show has amassed an army of followers and fans that give the weekend its signature style: People are the heart of the show; the bikes are the social lubrication. The Harley-Davidson Museum’s special exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together,” focuses on the builders, the racers and the fans that gather over a bike or a brew.
A riot of bikes awaits you: outrageous custom bikes, lovingly restored vintage machines and one as rare as hen’s teeth – 1929 FHAC with FLXI Sidecar Factory Racer. Don’t come alone; bring your crew. That’s what Mama Tried is about, after all.
1972 Custom Sprint 350 Single (on display now)
J. Shia’s unconventional 1972 350cc Sprint custom just went on display at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Inspired by Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet “Swan Lake,” Shia designed a dual bike project to reflect both the contrast and parallels of the black and white swans. The “white swan” can now be found at the H-D Museum. Shia’s build style for this project is unique in both function and materials, which she designed and fabricated all out of her Boston-based shop, Madhouse Motors. Shia incorporated unexpected parts from other products to create the bike: The headlight is the projector from a microscope and the taillight is a pencil sharpener. The carburetor intake is a modified juicer, and the foot-pegs are stove handles, while the turbocharger’s exhaust is a soprano saxophone bell. This amazing build is a symbol of ingenuity in moto customization and needs to be seen to be believed.
“My Papi Has a Motorcycle” / “Mi Papi Tiene una Moto” (on display now)
From award-winning children and YA author Isabel Quintero and illustrator Zeke Peña comes the Harley-Davidson Museum’s first-ever bilingual exhibit, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” / “Mi papi tiene una moto.” Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” shares a story of family bonds strengthened by the simple act of taking a joy ride on a two-wheeled machine. With brilliant, colorful art from Peña paired with heart-warming stories from Southern Californian riding families, “My Papi has a Motorcycle” will draw smiles from kids of all ages. It’s an exhibit that focuses not only on where you can take a motorcycle, but where a two-up motorcycle ride with a loved one can take you.
Experience Gallery (on display now)
With inspiring stories from riders who have turned their dream of learning to ride into reality, a look at the epic journeys you can only experience behind the bars of a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle, plus the chance to throw a leg over a new Harley-Davidson® #FreedomMachine, the Experience Gallery shows the world how United We Ride! And now you can hop in the saddle of a limited-edition 2024 Icons Collection Hydra-Glide Revival motorcycle that celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the original with graphics and design cues taken from Hydra-Glide models of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Worthington Scout Overgreen Engine (on display now)
In 1927, the Worthington Lawn Mower Company launched the Scout Overgreen model, the first walking mower with three connected – also known as “ganged” – decks. Between 1929 and 1935, Worthington contracted Harley-Davidson to build about 500 engines for the innovative triplex mowers.
Long-Time Riders: Lee & Pearl (on display now)
At the H-D Museum entrance, a new case featuring two long-time Wisconsin riders is on display. Lee and Pearl Christopherson have been together since meeting on a motorcycle in 1958. Lee was a member of the Blue Knights, a group of active or retired law enforcement officers. While Lee can’t begin to guess how many miles he’s ridden over 76 years, Pearl has kept track of her time in the saddle and surpassed 175,000 miles in the summer of 2023. The display features Pearl’s Motor Maids shirt and vest along with a Blue Knights Club vest from Lee, and the couple’s H.O.G.® patch and pin collection.
Clubs & Competition (on display now)
The early days of motorcycle culture were marked by board track racing, hillclimbs, endurance events, and more. Our latest Clubs & Competition gallery update is a reflection of how these riders shaped the future of bikes.
In the early part of the 20th century, motorcycle culture was a homegrown phenomenon. It grew out of the passion of riders for their evolving sport. The camaraderie that developed around riding and attending competitive events led to the formation of motorcycle clubs that hosted destination rides, family picnics with motorcycle games and other riding competitions.
The latest clothing selection on view in the gallery includes uniforms from clubs organized by region or city. Some of the clubs represented in the case are the Beer City Riders from right here in Milwaukee; the Red Wing Motorcycle Club in Detroit; and the Aztec Motorcycle Club from National City, California. The H-D Archives collection includes Motorclothes® apparel sold in H-D® product catalogs but also non-H-D produced clothing items that have been proudly customized by riders.
Save the Dates:
Patios open at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, May 1
First Bike Night of the season, May 2
Saturday Demos return, May 4
Mother’s Day, May 12
Factory Outlet Sale, May 16 – 18
Armed Forces Day Celebration with Support the Troops Ride & Ceremony, May 18
“Creating a Legend: Art & Engineering at Harley-Davidson” special exhibit opens May 25
Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival, July 25 – 28
About the Harley-Davidson Museum
Discover culture and history through stories and interactive exhibits that celebrate expression, camaraderie, and love for the sport at the Harley-Davidson Museum. A visit to the H-D Museum is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime. With an unrivaled collection of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and memorabilia, a 20-acre, park-like campus, and a calendar full of activities, the H-D Museum is one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations for visitors from around the globe. Make your plans to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum at H-DMuseum.com.