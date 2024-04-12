April is going to be a busy month for motorcyclists, motorcycling and motorcycle events on Total Motorcycle and on Twitter/X! This weekend is two big events at the same time you have to check out! Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Handbuilt Motorcycle Show & 4/14 Day party! The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2024 kicks off in Austin, Texas from April 12 – 14th to celebrate the culture of physical craftsmanship. 4/14 Day Party is Milwaukee Day and it’s a party at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum!

Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Today Indian Motorcycle today announced sponsorship. In conjunction with the show, and in celebration of riding season, Indian Motorcycle will kick off its 2025 Indian Scout demo tour, host its first 2024 Rider Series owners ride, and showcase a lineup of artfully designed custom motorcycles! The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2024 is about the reviving the culture of physical craftsmanship and the beauty that can only be formed by human hands by combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create one-of-a-kind truly hand-built machines. Welders to leather makers, engine gurus, and metal tinkerers will all be there!

4/14 Day party: Come to the museum campus for a day to celebrate all things MKE, the city who made Harley-Davidson who they are today. Plus the first 414 individuals to purchase tickets online will unlock H-D Museum admission for just $4.14! Plus, giveaways throughout the day for Harley-Davidson Homecoming,™ Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals and Summerfest tickets!

• Museum Hours: 10am – 5pm

• MOTOR Bar & Restaurant Hours: 11am – 8pm

• Harley-Davidson® Shop Hours: 11am – 5:30pm

• Tattoos by The Skin Museum in the Harley-Davidson® Shop: 11am – 5:30pm

• H-D® Factory Outlet Hours: 11am – 5:30pm

• Milwaukee and H-D Trivia by Quizmaster in the Can Room: 12pm & 1:30pm

• DJ SpunBack in MOTOR Bar & Restaurant: 1pm – 5pm

• Official 414 Day Toast: 4:14pm

• 4.14 lb. Burger Eating Contest in MOTOR Bar & Restaurant: 5pm

With so much going on I bet you are glad you are not only aware of what’s happening but also that your on the best source of motorcycle information out there… Total Motorcycle.com!

Also do not forget to read our 2023 and 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!

Handbuilt Motorcycle Show 2024

As our collective existence slips further into digital abstraction, we at the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show believe something has been lost and it is time to revive the culture of physical craftsmanship. Although in today’s modern mass-produced world few young people are taught how to do physical work or are encouraged to embrace a trade, there remains a universal attraction to the beauty that can only be formed by human hands.

The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show is an inspiring showcase of works from builders and craftsmen that combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create one-of-a-kind truly hand-built machines.

By sharing this work, we add fuel to a revolution in the making. People crave the satisfaction and creative outlet of producing something truly unique and fit to their own preferences for design and function. This renaissance of working with our hands has helped create the movement that is the custom motorcycle scene.

It is our vision that those that visit The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show will be inspired to pick up tools and use their hands to make something of their own.

This year’s three-day event in Austin, Texas, will see attendees experience over 100,000 square feet of curated show space, including over 150 handbuilt motorcycles, handbuilt cars and hot rods, and an interactive art gallery. The one-of-a-kind show attracts over 25,000 attendees of all ages throughout the event. It presents an exciting and rare opportunity to see custom builds, meet designers, and experience art created by some of the most knowledgeable and skilled builders worldwide, creating one-of-a-kind, truly handbuilt machines. The expo displays the beauty of what can be created by hand, from welders to leather makers, engine gurus, and metal tinkerers.

“The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show was originally conceived as an excuse to get together with creative builders of all kinds from all over the world who inspired team Revival. What it developed into over the years is an artistic display driven by a passion for design well beyond motorcycles that far exceeds our wildest expectations.” – Alan Stulberg.

“The Handbuilt show represents the cutting edge of custom motorcycle building, where attendees get a peek at the next cool thing. It’s actually a challenge to pinpoint that new trend. There’s so much to be inspired by that it can be a bit overwhelming.” – Roland Sands.

Handbuilt Show planned activations include Ives Brother’s Wall Of Death, Red Bull Stunt Rider Aaron Colton, artist Makoto Endo live-painting motorcycles with ‘chopsticks,’ a vintage black light poster exhibition, a kid’s obstacle course (kids under 12 get in free), and more. Portland-based Rogue Ales will be activating a Beer Bar serving a variety of brews, including this year’s limited edition “Knuckle Buster IPA” collaboration with Revival Cycles.

There’s a VIP Supporter Lounge for special ticket holders and a merch area with limited-edition luxury goods curated for the show. It’s a big party in a giant cave filled with incredible works of art created by the world’s most passionate builders and artists.

THE HANDBUILT MOTORCYCLE SHOW – FAQ

CAN I PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE GATE?

YOU CAN! HOWEVER, WE RECOMMEND PURCHASING TICKETS BEFORE HAND SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO WAIT IN LINE.

WHAT ARE THE HOURS?

FRIDAY – 5PM – 12AM

SATURDAY – 12PM – 12AM

SUNDAY – 12PM – 6PM

ARE KIDS WELCOME?

THE HANDBUILT SHOW IS FAMILY FRIENDLY! KIDS 12 AND UNDER ARE FREE!

IS MY DOG OR PET PIG WELCOME?

ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED ADMISSION TO THE HANDBUILT SHOW.

IS THERE BIKE PARKING AT THE SHOW?

THERE’S TONS OF BIKE PARKING AT THIS YEAR’S SHOW!

IS THERE CAR PARKING?

THERE IS PAID CAR PARKING AND FREE PARKING IN THE DOT LOT ADJACENT THE STATESMAN, BUT WE RECOMMEND USING A RIDESHARE APP LIKE RIDE AUSTIN, UBER, OR LYFT TO TRANSPORT YOURSELF TO THE SHOW. DROP OFF IS AT THE CORNER OF THE AUSTIN AMERICAN STATESMAN BUILDING OFF OF THE SOUTH CONGRESS ENTRANCE.

I CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE SHOW. WILL I BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 2024 HANDBUILT SHOW GEAR?

ALL HANDBUILT SHOW MERCH WILL AVAILABLE ON REVIVALCYCLES.COM AT THE END OF THE SHOW, BUT YOU CAN STILL SHOP MERCH FROM OUR PREVIOUS SHOW NOW.

WILL THERE BE FOOD AVAILABLE AT THE SHOW?

YES, CHEFS PHILIP SPEER AND COLTER PECK WILL BE SERVING UP A LIVE-FIRED HANDBUILT MENU OF DELICIOUSNESS.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF HANDBUILT MOTORCYCLE SHOW, KICKS OFF CONSUMER DEMOS FOR NEW 2025 SCOUT LINEUP

America’s First Motorcycle Company Activates Sponsorship with Season’s First Owners Ride, Custom Bike Display, and Demo Rides of All-New Scout Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – April 10, 2024 – Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced sponsorship of the renowned Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, Texas, taking place April 12-14. In conjunction with the show, and in celebration of riding season, Indian Motorcycle will kick off its 2025 Indian Scout demo tour, host its first 2024 Rider Series owners ride, and showcase a lineup of artfully designed custom motorcycles.

The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show presents an awe-inspiring display of creations from builders and artisans who blend expertise, craftsmanship, and innovation to craft truly unique hand-built machines. This event presents Indian Motorcycle with an opportunity to showcase its legendary and truly iconic machines in the city of Austin, while simultaneously celebrating the city’s iconic motorcycle culture.

“As a brand deeply entrenched in motorcycle culture, we are thrilled to be part of the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, where riders bond over an electrifying blend of racing, custom craftsmanship and community spirit,” Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “This year, in conjunction with both the Handbuilt Show and King of the Baggers race, we’re excited to welcome and host our legion of owners for our 2024 Rider Series kick off ride in Austin.”

Scout Demo Rides

From April 12-14, at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, showgoers will be among the first to throw a leg over the all-new 2025 Indian Scout lineup. Building upon its rich history, the new 2025 Scout lineup continues its iconic legacy. With five models and three trim levels, the lineup blends authentic Scout DNA with all-new rider centric technology. Packing an all-new, 1250cc SpeedPlus engine, delivering up to 111 horsepower, and the industry’s lowest seat height, the 2025 Scout lineup delivers a legendary balance of power and control.

Following The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, the Indian Scout demo tour will continue at The One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, April 19-21.

Indian Motorcycle Rider Series

To kick off the 2024 riding season, Indian Motorcycle will begin its Rider Series owner ride in Austin, April 11-13. Owners attending the ride will immerse themselves within Austin’s renowned motorcycle culture, beginning with an exclusive event with live music in downtown Austin on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, the group of riders will depart for a ride through Austin countryside, followed by an event experience at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show’s opening night. On Saturday, owners will witness history within a hospitality area, as MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers will serve as the support race during MotoGP’s U.S. round at Circuit of the Americas.

Whether a seasoned rider or new to the community, these rides provide a welcoming environment for all participants to connect and enjoy the open road. Indian Motorcycle encourages attendees at the Handbuilt Show to join them for this inaugural ride, which can be signed up for at Indian’s booth at the event. Keep an eye out for upcoming rides that will be added to this new series.

Custom Bike Displays

Adding to The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show’s full gallery of custom motorcycles are three custom Sport Chiefs. Featured within Indian Motorcycle’s 2023 Forged custom series, which can be viewed here, each bike was closely documented as three renowned builders, including Carey Hart, Yaniv Evan from Powerplant, and Jake Cutler from Barnstorm Cycles, each handcrafted a stock Sport Chief motorcycle into a rolling piece of art. The custom bikes are amid a custom bike tour, which began at Daytona Bike Week and will continue to The One Moto Show and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, before making their way to their individual owner, actor Norman Reedus, UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw, and freestyle-motocross rider Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg.

4/14 Day party!

Milwaukee Day at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum is back and better than ever! Come to the museum campus for a day to celebrate all things MKE, the city who made us who we are today.

Immerse yourself in Harley-Davidson’s storied heritage as you wander through the halls of the museum, marveling at the craftsmanship and innovation of Milwaukee residents who shaped H-D’s legacy. After strolling down memory lane, savor a quintessential Wisconsin Old Fashioned at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant and peruse our shops to proudly display your affection for the city we’ve called home since 1903. For our courageous visitors, join in on our 4.14-pound burger eating contest, or mark the occasion permanently with a tattoo from The Skin Museum.

To round out the celebration, the first 414 individuals to purchase tickets online will unlock H-D Museum admission for just $4.14! * Don’t miss this Sunday Funday to revel in the spirit of the 414 and celebrate all the wonders our remarkable city has to offer. Buy tickets here: bit.ly/HDMOffers

414 Day Schedule of Events:

Plus, giveaways throughout the day for Harley-Davidson Homecoming,™ Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals and Summerfest tickets!

Celebrate a Milwaukee icon this 4/14 Day

The biggest Milwaukee Day party is found at the crossroads of 6th & Canal. MILWAUKEE, USA (April 10, 2024) – Milwaukee, get ready for the largest 4/14 Day party in the city at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum this month. The legendary story of H-D could not be told without the support of Mil-town, and every inch of the H-D Museum™ campus will be celebrating the city we love, and the city Harley-Davidson has called home for more than 120 years. Of course, the collection within the halls of the H-D Museum brings to life the story of an American icon that is renowned the world over. Celebrate the stories of our employees, dealers and enthusiasts who have made Milwaukee Iron our city’s number-one export. And the museum is offering an exclusive 414 deal where 414 people can buy $4.14 admission tickets to come see the museum on 4/14 day (while supplies last)!* Test your Milwaukee history bona fides with trivia from Quizmaster. And even more giveaway winners will go home with tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming,™ Milwaukee Brewers games, Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals games and Summerfest! At MOTOR, Chef Doug Stringer has enlisted the help of local purveyors, butchers and more to highlight the unique culinary menus of Milwaukee this month. Bratwursts, stuffed pretzels, sauerbraten wings and even a jumbo “dream puff” will have guests singing a song of gemütlichkeit. And if you’re looking to test the limits of your gastronomy gusto, the famed 4.14-lb burger eating contest makes a triumphant return and will take place after the official city toast of 414 day taking place at 4:14 p.m. on April 14. Finally, take home a piece of Milwaukee history and heritage as both retail outlets get in on the fun. At the H-D® Shop, buy any four products and receive 14% off your purchase. And the H-D® Factory Outlet will offer limited-edition hats for just $4.14. For those looking to really “mark the occasion, Skin Museum tattoo artists will be on hand to lay some fresh ink. And with Earth Day just around the corner, it’s time to Rock the Green! The 13th annual free, zero-waste Earth Day Celebration arrives on campus Saturday, April 20 and is presented by the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office and Milwaukee Riverkeepers. After helping clean up Mother Earth, join the fun outside the H-D Museum for some refreshments and a live concert with Urban Empress & The Urbanites, Sarah Fierek & The Widlflowers and Jonah Denae performing on a pedal-powered stage. Plus, learn more about eco-education from community nonprofits & partners and hear Earth Day Remarks. Rain or shine with free parking and pets are allowed outside on H-D Museum™ grounds. And get set for viewing the MotoAmerica® Mission® King of the Baggers Races at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant. Come watch the H-D® Factory Race Team take the track in April at the MotoAmerica® Mission® King of the Baggers Races, April 12-14 & 19-21 (exact race times TBD – posted by MotoAmerica one week prior to race weekend). Come for lunch or dinner and stay for the races to cheer on 33 Kyle Wyman and 43 James Rispoli.

• April. 12-14. Circuit of the Americas Races (Austin TX)

• April. 19-21. Road Atlanta Races (Braselton, GA)

With factory-sponsored racing efforts dating back over 100 years, Harley-Davidson proudly supports racers and series across multiple disciplines. From MotoAmerica® Mission® King of the Baggers™ to Mission® Super Hooligan® and Progressive® American Flat Track™, there are Harley-Davidson® motorcycles lining up at road courses and dirt tracks across the country in 2024, all hoping to take the checkered flag. Don’t chance it – make your reservations at MOTOR online or by calling 414-287-2778 to ensure your seat at the table. The recently revealed 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, the fourth installment in the Harley-Davidson® Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrates the 75th anniversary of that 1949 landmark bike, a champion of the Panhead era. And the new bike could be yours. Visit the H-D Museum to check out the original 1949 model in the H-D Museum’s Motorcycle Gallery. Then throw a leg over the 2024 Icon in the Experience Gallery and learn how you could be riding home on one of these limited-edition bikes. And tickets are moving fast for this summer’s Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival. Visit HDHomecoming.com to secure your two-day general admission tickets for headliners like Jelly Roll and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in July. Join the fun in Milwaukee for the annual four-day celebration of music, motorcycles, and H-D’s hometown. The H-D Museum campus will be one of the places to be from July 25 – 28. This year, we’ll be celebrating legendary biker, builder, and former H-D Chief of Styling, Willie G. Davidson. Powered by Rockford Fosgate®, Dunlop® Motorcycle Tires, H-D Insurance, Twisted Tea®, Wisconsin Lottery®, Official Harley-Davidson™ Trucks and Death Wish Coffee Co.®