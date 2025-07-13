AMA MX National Spring Creek

• Another Top 10 for Cairoli in Pro Motocross

The seventh round of the American Pro Motocross season took place in Millville, Minnesota, at the iconic Spring Creek track. Known for its hard-packed surface, steep climbs and high-speed turns, Spring Creek has been a staple on the U.S. circuit since 1983. After two 20-minute timed practice sessions, Antonio Cairoli qualified 10th aboard his Ducati Desmo450 MX.

At the start of race one, the 39-year-old Sicilian was involved in an incident with another rider and crashed in the second turn, which left him trapped beneath two bikes. He managed to remount several seconds later in dead last with a burn on his side from a hot exhaust. Undeterred and undaunted, Cairoli valiantly resumed the race following a brief check by trackside medical staff as he battled his way up to 23rd, narrowly missing the points.

Then for the second moto, Tony launched strongly from the gate and emerged eighth out of the first corner. After dropping four positions on the opening lap, the nine-time world champion fought hard to propel himself back into the top 10. His persistence paid off on the penultimate lap, when a decisive overtake clinched 10th – a position he held until the chequered flag at the end of the 18-lap race.

This round marked the conclusion of Cairoli’s American campaign on the Ducati Desmo450 MX, raced with support from Factory Connection. Over the course of three weeks, valuable data was gathered through testing and racing, which will be crucial for the bike’s ongoing development. Across the two events at RedBud and Spring Creek, Ducati’s newest addition to the Borgo Panigale line-up secured two top-10 finishes while drawing significant attention from the media, fans and industry insiders alike.

“Race one started badly. I collided with another rider, crashed and the bike landed on top of me – right on the exhaust side – burning part of my leg. I stopped to get checked out by the doctors and restarted because I wanted to finish the race at all costs to collect as much data as possible. Despite being a lap down in 40th, I fought hard and made it up to 23rd with a solid pace. Heading into race two, I wasn’t even sure if I’d be able to start, but in the end, things went better than expected. I gritted my teeth through the pain and managed to finish 10th. On the left-hand turns, I could lean and push, but on the right, it hurt, and I couldn’t ride at my best. It’s a shame because we could have had two good top-10 finishes, but we still gave it our all and gathered plenty of very important data. Now we’ll take the information home and start preparing for the next challenge.”