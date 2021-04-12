AMA RevLimiter Extreme Enduro Just 1 Bike Floods Top5

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker raced his way to a podium finish at Sunday’s RevLimiter Extreme Enduro, which also served as Round 2 of the 2021 AMA West Extreme Championship in Bridgeport, Texas.

Coming off a fourth-place finish at the series opener, Haaker continues to make forward progress early in the season. On Saturday, the reigning AMA EnduroCross Champion took to the course for the Prologue, coming away with a sixth-place position in the hot lap. He started off slow in race one but he chipped away throughout the nearly two-hour battle to finish just off pace of the front-runners in third. In the second moto, Haaker found himself in a similar position as he settled into third right away and maintained a solid pace for 54 minutes of racing. The third and final moto brought a few additional challenges but Haaker powered his way through to finish fourth after three laps of racing. With combined moto scores of 3-3-4, Haaker’s consistency throughout the day earned him a season-best third overall and he looks to continue building in the upcoming rounds.

Haaker said, "I'm really just trying to get situated so we can start battling for wins and I'm making progress, so third place was a good start. I rode really consistent and smooth and the bike worked awesome, I was just a little off pace from first and second so just need to build on top of where I'm at. This is my first race where I felt like I did that so just going to keep moving forward with the same approach and keep chipping away at it. Thanks to the team and everybody, we'll get them at the next one." Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted Ryder Leblond had a solid day, putting together 4-5-3 finishes to earn fourth overall, while Jordan Ashburn rounded out the top-5 with 5-4-6 finishes.

Overall Pro Results

1. Cody Webb (Sherco) 1-1-1

2. Trystan Hart (KTM) 2-2-2

3. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-3-4

4. Ryder Leblond (Husqvarna) 4-5-3

5. Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) 5-4-6