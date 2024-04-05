Looking for a thrilling celebration of powersports and music? Then Arizona Bike Week, held at WestWorld of Scottsdale is it! Five-day celebration of motorcycles and music with hundreds of vendors, builders, dealers and manufacturers, daily stunt shows, contests, live entertainment and bike shows! Plus nightly blockbuster concerts from Godsmack, Everclear, Brantley Gilbert, Yelawolf and at affordable ticket pricing! What more could a motorcyclist want?

Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Arizona Bike Week 2024, your Total Guide to Arizona Bike Week 2024 from April 3-7th, 2024!

With a ton of Bike shows, Charity Rides, Factory Demo Rides, Concerts, Swap Meets and so much more in over 40 pages of content, Total Motorcycle has the ULTIMATE bike show guides you’ll ever find on the internet for motorcyclists!

Plus lots of photos, after all, who doesn’t like lots of photos?!

Just wait till you see what is in store for you below…

Also do not forget to read our 2023 and 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out what’s on offer for 2024 right here on TMW!

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT Help us to support riders worldwide! We could always use more gas in the tank. Keep Inspiration Friday going by a little financial support and if you cannot then share, support and repost if our stories and articles have inspired you this week. Total Motorcycle would like to thank Progressive, Arizona Bike Week and our 425 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Arizona Bike Week 2024! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride. Please help us by joining Total Motorcycle on Twitter/X, YouTube and Patreon or by cash donation. This may be the last Inspiration Friday without your support. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today. Thank you.

BIKE SHOWS

The bike shows at Arizona Bike Week are a celebration of the motorcycle industry’s past, present, and future innovations. A diverse range of classes are available to be inclusive and entertaining for everyone. Participants can win trophies and bragging rights! Spectators can feast on an array of eye candy. You will need a single-day ticket or Rally Pass to enter Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale, but there is no additional fee to register your bike in any of these competitions.

Registration is FREE – all you need is a single-day or rally pass to enter WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Iron Goddess

All Female Motorcycle Show

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Registration: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Judging: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Awards: 6:00 PM

BadAZ Performance

Bike Show

Friday, April 5, 2024

Registration: 11:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Judging: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Awards: 5:00 PM

Sound Bullies

Audio Competition

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Registration: 11:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Judging: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Awards: 5:00 PM

Bikes N Bass Custom

Bike Show

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Registration: 11:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Judging: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Awards: 5:00 PM

CHARITY RIDES

Day of Hope Ride

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Back in 2000, in an effort to increase awareness about child abuse and ultimately eradicate it, Childhelp founders Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson established the National Day of Hope. Since then, the day has been observed every year, on the first Wednesday of April during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Ride with us as we raise awareness about child abuse, empower communities to recognize and report abuse, and support survivors on their path to healing. Together, let’s rally against child abuse and for hope of a future in which every child is safe and loved. Registration at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale 8am – 10:30am – 15656 Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, 85260

Includes

Breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, 5 fun stops (get a stamp at each stop to enter the raffle), Make noise at the AZ Capital to raise support for abused and neglected Children (11:45AM), Food vendors at the AZ Capital (10AM-1PM), Wednesday admission to Arizona Bike Week, including the Yelawolf concert, Limited-edition Childhelp Dixxon Flannel (for the first 100 to pre-register).

All riders will be required to show license and proof of insurance at check-in.

T-Bar Trail Ride

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Are you ready for the wildest and hottest ride in Arizona?! The T-Bar Trail Ride is Arizona Bike Week’s longest-running and one of the most popular rides of the rally. Registration opens at WestWorld at 9 am. There’ll be a hearty breakfast to get you started on your journey. Then rev up your engines to head out to view the sexy ladies of the hottest valley adult clubs. After a wild day of riding and getting ridden, head back to WestWorld for cold drinks, vendors, music, stunt shows, live bull riding in the HellRider Dome, and the Brantley Gilbert concert in the RockYard. Admission to Arizona Bike Week on Thursday is included in your registration fee! You’ll get a wristband that will allow you to access ALL activities on Thursday. Proceeds benefit breast cancer charities.

The T-Bar Trail Ride has been “Saving Boobs, One Bar at a Time”, for sixteen years.

Includes:

Breakfast and admission to Arizona Bike Week and the Brantley Gilbert Concert on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

All riders will be required to show license and proof of insurance at check-in.

→ Price increases day of registration.

Arizona Bike Week

Charities Ride

Friday, April 5, 2024

Join the Arizona Bike Week Charities Group to support Child Abuse Awareness Month. Registration begins at 9am, at WestWorld. You’ll head out on a scenic ride to our lunch destination. Then it’s back to Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld for the raffle drawing and an afternoon/evening of non-stop entertainment! Your ride fee includes admission to all the Friday ABW festivities: hundreds of vendors, bullriding competition, BadAZ Performance Bike Show, three stunt shows, AND the Friday night concerts! Funds raised from the ride are used within the local community to support child shelters, group and foster programs and events. Each year, Arizona Bike Week Charities purchases, wraps and delivers hundreds of Christmas presents to ensure these kids get their Santa gifts.

Includes:

Lunch and admission to Arizona Bike Week on Friday, April 5, 2024.

All riders will be required to show license and proof of insurance at check-in.

FACTORY DEMO RIDES

BMW, Harley-Davidson, Suzuki, KTM, Slingshot, Kawasaki, Indian Motorcycle

Wednesday – Noon-5:00pm

Thursday – Noon-5:00pm

Friday – 10:00am-5:00pm

Saturday – 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday – 10:00am-2:00pm

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, April 5th – 10 AM – 1 AM

ARIZONA BIKE WEEK CHARITIES RIDE REGISTRATION

TIME: 9:00 AM

LOCATION: WESTWORLD

Join the Arizona Bike Week Charities Group to support Child Abuse Awareness Month. Registration begins at 9am, at WestWorld. You’ll head out on a scenic ride to our lunch destination. Then it’s back to Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld for the raffle drawing and an afternoon/evening of non-stop entertainment! Your ride fee includes admission to all the Friday ABW festivities: hundreds of vendors, bullriding competition, BadAZ Performance Bike Show, three stunt shows, AND the Everclear and George Thorogood and The Destoyers concerts! Funds raised from the ride are used within the local community to support child shelters, group and foster programs and events. Each year, Arizona Bike Week Charities purchases, wraps and delivers hundreds of Christmas presents to ensure these kids get their Santa gifts.

ARMED FORCES TRIBUTE BIKES

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Open to Close

The Space Force bike will be making its debut at Arizona Bike Week! Don’t miss the Armed Forces Tribute Bikes display coming to Arizona Bike Week! Six custom motorcycles, handcrafted by renowned builders in the V-Twin industry, pay tribute to the various branches of the US Armed Forces: Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force. These one-of-a-kind bikes are a testament to the skill and artistry of their creators.

FACTORY DEMO RIDES

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

10AM – 5PM

Check out the latest offerings from Harley-Davidson®, Indian®, Slingshot®, Kawasaki®, BMW®, KTM® and Suzuki® Motorcycles.

HAPPY HOUR

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

10am – 12pm

Bloody Mary Special. Best bloody way to start the day.

USED BIKE CORRAL

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

10AM – Close

If you have a bike you’re looking to sell, we’ve got the perfect place to put it on display! Register your bike in the Arizona Bike Week Used Bike Corral and get it seen by thousands of potential buyers for the entire five days of the event.

If you’re in the market to buy a pre-owned bike, make sure you check out the Corral when you’re in the PowerYard. Your next ride might just be waiting there for you.

$150 per bike for a 5-day display

Includes a GA Rally pass!

Entries must be received by March 20th, 2024

Check-in will be Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, from 8am-5pm

Bikes cannot be moved out until 4pm on Sunday, April 7th

All transactions are strictly between buyer and seller. Arizona Bike Week assumes no liability

ALL OUT DYNO DRAGS

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Races run throughout the day. ALL OUT Dyno Drags is the only event of its kind in the country! You can safely run your own motorcycle in a standing ¼ mile race one on one with a buddy or someone you get paired up with in a best of three race battle! The motorcycle is loaded with front wheel locked into place and the rear strapped down for balance. Air blowers are focused on your bike to help keep all that horsepower cool during each race. This realistic race scenario is recorded by a computer to determine the winner. A custom All Out Dyno Drag sticker is documented with your race stats and is presented to each rider with their best time and speed for bragging rights! Spectators can watch right in front of the stage and cheer on the racers!

DELLA CREW ALL FEMALE H-D STUNT SHOW

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Della Crew is the first all-female Harley-Davidson Stunt Team. A group of diverse women who found themselves and each other through stunt riding. Their goal is to share, with other women and people, the confidence and empowerment two wheels gives them and inspire others to ride. Their show is entertaining for men, women, children and is a family event with an emphasis on empowering others, friendships, approachability and community interaction.

RIPPLE AFFECT ♫ ♫

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Ripple Affect has been “affecting” the Valley of the Sun for nearly 10 years. With a sound best described as “too country for rock and too rock for country”, influences from bands like Little Feat and The Allman Brothers Band are evident in their music. Dual guitars, piano, horns and strong vocal harmonies leave the audience humming the tunes in the car on the way home from the show.

BADAZ PERFORMANCE BIKE SHOW REGISTRATION

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Registration Location: Southwest entrance of the PowerYard

Whether you’re entering or just spectating, this is your chance to see some pretty fine pieces of machinery. Stop by the KickStand and take a look at all the “BadAZ” bikes!

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 7 Classes:

BEST PERFORMANCE BAGGER

BEST PERFORMANCE FXR

BEST PERFORMANCE SPORTSTER

BEST PERFORMANE SOFTAIL/DYNA

BEST PERFORMANCE OPEN CLASS (INDIAN, VROD, ETC)

BEST PAINT

BEST OF SHOW

$500 Cash prize for BEST OF SHOW

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11:00AM – 1:00PM

Registration: 11:00AM – 1:00PM Judging 2:00PM – 5:00PM

Awards presented – 5:00PM

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

DELLA CREW ALL FEMALE H-D STUNT SHOW

TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Della Crew is the first all-female Harley-Davidson Stunt Team. A group of diverse women who found themselves and each other through stunt riding. Their goal is to share, with other women and people, the confidence and empowerment two wheels gives them and inspire others to ride. Their show is entertaining for men, women, children and is a family event with an emphasis on empowering others, friendships, approachability and community interaction.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 1:30 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

PC LIVE

TIME: 1:30 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Pete Cummings isn’t just your ordinary DJ. He is an encyclopedia of music trivia and shares interesting facts about the music he chooses for his daily playlists. Pete will be hosting a variety of audience participation games and contests each day, such as:

Epic Beard Contest

Strong Man/Woman (How long can you hold a gallon of water straight out?)

Team Trivia

Match Game

Friends Feud (Like Family Feud but with your friends)

Speed Dating (Please sign up with Pete in advance for this activity, to be held Saturday at 4pm)

Check-in with Pete in the Kickstand if you’d like to participate in any of his daily fun and games.

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

BADAZ PERFORMANCE BIKE SHOW

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Registration Location: Southwest entrance of the PowerYard

Whether you’re entering or just spectating, this is your chance to see some pretty fine pieces of machinery. Stop by the KickStand and take a look at all the “BadAZ” bikes!

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 7 Classes:

BEST PERFORMANCE BAGGER

BEST PERFORMANCE FXR

BEST PERFORMANCE SPORTSTER

BEST PERFORMANE SOFTAIL/DYNA

BEST PERFORMANCE OPEN CLASS (INDIAN, VROD, ETC)

BEST PAINT

BEST OF SHOW

$500 Cash prize for BEST OF SHOW

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11:00AM – 1:00PM

Registration: 11:00AM – 1:00PM Judging 2:00PM – 5:00PM

Awards presented – 5:00PM

STEREO REX ♫ ♫

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Stereo Rex, an Arizona Desert rock band, led by Rex Van Dine’s powerful vocals, features Bryan Linder’s stellar guitar work. Tommy Wray on bass and drummer Paul Burch create a robust foundation, driving the band’s hard-hitting sound. Stereo Rex captivates with electrifying performances, blending classic and modern rock influences, making them a formidable presence in the mainstream rock scene.

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Slow Speed Maneuvering

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 3:15 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

HAPPY HOUR

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

4pm – 6pm

A little happy hour never hurt nobody!

PC LIVE

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Pete Cummings isn’t just your ordinary DJ. He is an encyclopedia of music trivia and shares interesting facts about the music he chooses for his daily playlists.

Head to the Kickstand at 4pm for Pete’s “Epic Beard Contest!”

Check-in with Pete in the Kickstand if you’d like to participate!

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 4:30 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

BADAZ PERFORMANCE BIKE SHOW AWARDS

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Registration Location: Southwest entrance of the PowerYard

Whether you’re entering or just spectating, this is your chance to see some pretty fine pieces of machinery. Stop by the KickStand and take a look at all the “BadAZ” bikes!

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 7 Classes:

BEST PERFORMANCE BAGGER

BEST PERFORMANCE FXR

BEST PERFORMANCE SPORTSTER

BEST PERFORMANE SOFTAIL/DYNA

BEST PERFORMANCE OPEN CLASS (INDIAN, VROD, ETC)

BEST PAINT

BEST OF SHOW

$500 Cash prize for BEST OF SHOW

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11:00AM – 1:00PM

Registration: 11:00AM – 1:00PM Judging 2:00PM – 5:00PM

Awards presented – 5:00PM

BIG RED BULLRIDING – PRESENTED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON OF SCOTTSDALE

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: HELLRIDER DOME

5pm – 7:30pm

Get ready for three days of great bucking entertainment! This electrifying Rock N Roll bull riding spectacle will captivate audiences April 4-6 in the HellRider Dome, presented by Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale. Thirty of the finest bull riders in the Southwest will take on Arizona’s most formidable bucking bulls. The top five performers from each night will advance to the championship round, vying for the prestigious Tres Rios belt buckle, a generous cash prize, and a step closer to securing the coveted Big Red Bullriding Trophy Cup!

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

ARIZONA BIKE WEEK CHARITIES RIDE RAFFLE

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Riders coming in from the Arizona Bike Week Charities Ride should head to the Kickstand by 6pm for raffle prize drawing.

BADJUNE ♫ ♫

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

BadJune is composed of four talented performers from across the country, committed to providing GREAT music, an engaging and entertaining live show, and a good time you won’t soon forget! From Macon, GA – ‘Bad’ June Moreno – Vocals/Percussion; Hailing from Chicago, Il – Jim Miller – Guitar/Vocals; Representing San Jose, CA – Lee Kirkham – Bass/Vocals/Harmonica; Also from Chicago – Jimmy Fernandez – Drums/Percussion/Vocals. Collectively, they possess years of professional experience performing live and in the studio.

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Hazard Avoidance

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 6:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

EVERCLEAR ♫ ♫

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: ROCKYARD

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2022, and founder, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis has made it clear that he has no plans to slow down. Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

In 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special 30th Anniversary remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks.

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

A

RIZONA BIKE WEEK TRIBUTE AWARD

TIME: 8:20 PM

LOCATION: ROCKYARD

Arizona Bike Week will be paying tribute to a person who is an integral member of the motorcycle community. Someone who represents all the very best aspects of the biker world. Join us in the RockYard to honor this year’s recipient.

GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS ♫ ♫

TIME: 8:30 PM

LOCATION: ROCKYARD

George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Bad All Over the World – 50 Years of Rock Tour

On the evening of December 1st, 1973 at The University of Delaware’s Lane Hall, a guitarist, a drummer, and their rhythm guitarist set up on the small bandstand. Though the three-piece band had barely rehearsed, guitarist George Thorogood and drummer Jeff Simon had been bashing out covers of songs they loved – including ‘No Particular Place To Go’, ‘Madison Blues’ and ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer’ – in suburban Wilmington basements since they were teens. The Lane Hall audience was wary at first. “Then it was like somebody flipped a switch,” Simon recalls. “Everybody hit the dance floor all at once. We had the place rockin’,” Thorogood says. “From that very first show, Jeff and I knew we were onto something.” Five decades, 15 million albums, and more than 8,000 performances later, few bands can still rock the house like George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And for Thorogood, Simon, and long-time Destroyers Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach, their Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock Tour will be a celebration like no other.

But when asked to pick a career highlight, maybe one night over the past half-century that changed everything for George Thorogood & The Destroyers, he shakes his head, flashes a huge grin, and heads off to soundcheck. “My highlight is when I step on that bandstand,” Thorogood says. “The promoters invited us, the fans came to hear us, and we’re ready to rock. Every night I play for people can be the biggest night of my life.”

THE BAD COMPANY EXPERIENCE ♫ ♫

TIME: 10:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

The Bad Company Experience shows are a 2+ hour extravaganza recreating the sights and sounds of a live Bad Company show. Attention to detail and authenticity make “The Bad Company Experience” second to none, performing all of the greatest hits of legendary rock outfit, Bad Company and Free. The Bad Company experience has also been described by fans as “a stellar, pristine example of what a tribute to Bad Company should be”.

DIRTY DOGG GAMES

TIME: 10:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Make your way back to the HandleBar Saloon after the RockYard concert for the Dirty Dogg after-hours party. Everyone’s favorite Emcee, Jay Allen, will be hosting Dirty Games! These provocative, adult competitions are a big part of what made Jay Allen and the Sturgis Broken Spoke Saloon famous. Jay will be scouting the crowd for volunteers to step up on stage and let go of their inhibitions.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 10:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

Saturday, April 6th – 10 AM – 1 AM

ARMED FORCES TRIBUTE BIKES

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Open to Close

The Space Force bike will be making its debut at Arizona Bike Week! Don’t miss the Armed Forces Tribute Bikes display coming to Arizona Bike Week! Six custom motorcycles, handcrafted by renowned builders in the V-Twin industry, pay tribute to the various branches of the US Armed Forces: Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force. These one-of-a-kind bikes are a testament to the skill and artistry of their creators.

FACTORY DEMO RIDES

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

10AM – 5PM

Check out the latest offerings from Harley-Davidson®, Indian®, Slingshot®, Kawasaki®, BMW®, KTM® and Suzuki® Motorcycles.

HAPPY HOUR

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

10am – 12pm

Bloody Mary Special. Best bloody way to start the day.

USED BIKE CORRAL

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

10am – Close

If you have a bike you’re looking to sell, we’ve got the perfect place to put it on display! Register your bike in the Arizona Bike Week Used Bike Corral and get it seen by thousands of potential buyers for the entire five days of the event.

If you’re in the market to buy a pre-owned bike, make sure you check out the Corral when you’re in the PowerYard. Your next ride might just be waiting there for you.

$150 per bike for a 5-day display

Includes a GA Rally pass!

Entries must be received by March 20th, 2024

Check-in will be Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, from 8am-5pm

Bikes cannot be moved out until 4pm on Sunday, April 7th

All transactions are strictly between buyer and seller. Arizona Bike Week assumes no liability

ALL OUT DYNO DRAGS

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Races run throughout the day. ALL OUT Dyno Drags is the only event of its kind in the country! You can safely run your own motorcycle in a standing ¼ mile race one on one with a buddy or someone you get paired up with in a best of three race battle! The motorcycle is loaded with front wheel locked into place and the rear strapped down for balance. Air blowers are focused on your bike to help keep all that horsepower cool during each race. This realistic race scenario is recorded by a computer to determine the winner. A custom All Out Dyno Drag sticker is documented with your race stats and is presented to each rider with their best time and speed for bragging rights! Spectators can watch right in front of the stage and cheer on the racers!

HER NAME ECHOES ♫ ♫

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Her Name Echoes is a hard rock band from Tucson/Phoenix, AZ known for their anthemic, larger-than-life sound that is created on a landscape of aggressive and radio-friendly rock. Members Joseph Demirjian (vocalist), Peter Cortés (bassist), Billy Shank (guitarist), and Ryan Kemmer (drummer) are known to put on a high-energy performance that has captured audiences since their inception.

SOUND BULLIES AUDIO COMPETITION REGISTRATION

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Registration Location: Southwest entrance of the PowerYard

BNB is where the BEST OF THE BEST come to compete!

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 7 Classes:

6X9 BULLY

HIGHWAY BULLY

MODIFIED HIGHWAY BULLY

STREET BULLY

RADICAL BULLY

EXTREME BULLY

BMF BULLY

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11AM – 1PM

Judging 2PM – 5PM

Awards presented – 5PM

BIKES N BASS CUSTOM BIKE SHOW REGISTRATION

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Registration: Southwest PowerYard Entrance

Head to the KickStand to experience awe-inspiring custom motorcycles that showcase their individual style and qualities.

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 5 Classes:

STOCK

MODIFIED

EXTREME

NON-BAGGER

BEST OF SHOW

$500 Cash prize for BEST OF SHOW

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11AM – 1PM

Judging 2PM – 5PM

Awards presented – 5PM

All bikes must be removed from the gated event area after the show.

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 11:30 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Slow Speed Maneuvering

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

PC LIVE

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Pete Cummings isn’t just your ordinary DJ. He is an encyclopedia of music trivia and shares interesting facts about the music he chooses for his daily playlists. Pete will be hosting a variety of audience participation games and contests each day, such as:

Epic Beard Contest

Strong Man/Woman (How long can you hold a gallon of water straight out?)

Team Trivia

Match Game

Friends Feud (Like Family Feud but with your friends)

Speed Dating (Please sign up with Pete in advance for this activity, to be held Saturday at 4pm)

Check-in with Pete in the Kickstand if you’d like to participate in any of his daily fun and games.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 1:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

S

HINE ON FLOYD ♫ ♫

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Shine On Floyd is a Pink Floyd tribute band that plays all the great Pink Floyd classics note-for-note. From albums like The Dark Side of the Moon, to The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here and more – you will be taken back in time. Shine On Floyd is one of the best Pink Floyd tributes in the country. Learn more at ShineOnFloyd.com.

ABW CHARITIES SILENT AUCTION

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Opens 2pm – Tables close 4:30 – 6 pm

This annual Arizona Bike Week event always has great surprises for collectors of all types. You can expect to find sports, movie, television, and music memorabilia, as well as items for the hardcore motorcyclist. There will be a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items. You are sure to find something that you MUST have!

The Arizona Bike Week Charities Group utilizes the funds raised at the auction to accomplish a vast array of community service projects and assist various youth, family and veteran organizations.

Arizona Bike Week Charities Group: Delivering happy memories to the community

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

SOUND BULLIES AUDIO COMPETITION

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND BAR

Registration Location: Southwest entrance of the PowerYard

BNB is where the BEST OF THE BEST come to compete!

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 7 Classes:

6X9 BULLY

HIGHWAY BULLY

MODIFIED HIGHWAY BULLY

STREET BULLY

RADICAL BULLY

EXTREME BULLY

BMF BULLY

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11AM – 1PM

Judging 2PM – 5PM

Awards presented – 5PM

BIKES N BASS CUSTOM BIKE SHOW

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Registration: Southwest PowerYard Entrance

Head to the KickStand to experience awe-inspiring custom motorcycles that showcase their individual style and qualities.

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 5 Classes:

STOCK

MODIFIED

EXTREME

NON-BAGGER

BEST OF SHOW

$500 Cash prize for BEST OF SHOW

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11AM – 1PM

Judging 2PM – 5PM

Awards presented – 5PM

All bikes must be removed from the gated event area after the show.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 3:45 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Hazard Avoidance

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

PC LIVE

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Pete Cummings isn’t just your ordinary DJ. He is an encyclopedia of music trivia and shares interesting facts about the music he chooses for his daily playlists. Pete will be hosting a variety of audience participation games and contests each day, such as:

Epic Beard Contest

Strong Man/Woman (How long can you hold a gallon of water straight out?)

Team Trivia

Match Game

Friends Feud (Like Family Feud but with your friends)

Speed Dating (Please sign up with Pete in advance for this activity, to be held Saturday at 4pm)

Check-in with Pete in the Kickstand if you’d like to participate in any of his daily fun and games.

HAPPY HOUR

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

4pm – 6pm

A little happy hour never hurt nobody!

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 4:30 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

WINGS OF FLIGHT FOUNDATION

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Look up to the skies in the PowerYard for a heartfelt tribute to our military, veterans, and first responders as pilots perfomrm the Missing Man formation at 5 pm. This special event is organized by the Wings of Flight Foundation, which promotes aviation education and mentorship.

Before this tribute, you can view the aircraft participating in the Missing Man formation at LeMac Aviation, located at 4626 E. Fighter Aces Dr. Mesa, AZ 85215. The planes will be on display from 12 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Wings of Flight Foundation offers various programs and activities to nurture a love for aviation. These include clinics that cover topics such as formation flying or photography, youth groups like the Aviation Explorer Troop 352, women’s networking panels like the WAI PHX, and flyovers to honor veterans’ retirements and memorials.

BIG RED BULLRIDING – PRESENTED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON OF SCOTTSDALE

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: HELLRIDER DOME

5pm – 7:30pm

Get ready for three days of great bucking entertainment! This electrifying Rock N Roll bull riding spectacle will captivate audiences April 4-6 in the HellRider Dome, presented by Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale. Thirty of the finest bull riders in the Southwest will take on Arizona’s most formidable bucking bulls. The top five performers from each night will advance to the championship round, vying for the prestigious Tres Rios belt buckle, a generous cash prize, and a step closer to securing the coveted Big Red Bullriding Trophy Cup!

SOUND BULLIES AUDIO COMPETITION AWARDS

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Registration Location: Southwest entrance of the PowerYard

BNB is where the BEST OF THE BEST come to compete!

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 7 Classes:

6X9 BULLY

HIGHWAY BULLY

MODIFIED HIGHWAY BULLY

STREET BULLY

RADICAL BULLY

EXTREME BULLY

BMF BULLY

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11AM – 1PM

Judging 2PM – 5PM

Awards presented – 5PM

BIKES N BASS CUSTOM BIKE SHOW AWARDS

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Registration: Southwest PowerYard Entrance

Head to the KickStand to experience awe-inspiring custom motorcycles that showcase their individual style and qualities.

Custom Trophies and Prizes in 5 Classes:

STOCK

MODIFIED

EXTREME

NON-BAGGER

BEST OF SHOW

$500 Cash prize for BEST OF SHOW

Check-in at South Gate of the PowerYard 11AM – 1PM

Judging 2PM – 5PM

Awards presented – 5PM

All bikes must be removed from the gated event area after the show.

ABW CHARITIES GROUP – LIVE AUCTION

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

How would you like to be the proud owner of an autographed guitar from one of the Arizona Bike Week headlining bands? Then get to the HandleBar Saloon for the Arizona Bike Week Charities Group live auction!!

The Arizona Bike Week Charities Group utilizes the funds raised at the auction to accomplish a vast array of community service projects and assist various youth, family, and veteran organizations.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 5:30 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

ULTIMATE TATTOO SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY INKED MAGAZINE

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Did you get inked at the show this week? Show off your fresh ink at Arizona Bike Week’s ultimate tattoo showdown presented by Inked Magazine! Join us for a thrilling competition where the spotlight shines on the best new tattoos crafted during the rally. Let your fresh ink take center stage!

Register at the Inked Magazine booth

Category: Best New Tattoo (Tattoo must have been done at Arizona Bike Week)

OCTANE ♫ ♫

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

OCTANE was formed in 2015 with the vision of becoming a premier Phoenix area rock/ hard rock cover band. Playing the popular rock hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s, OCTANE will cover some songs that you just don’t see the average rock cover band perform. Priding themselves on their musicianship and love for covering each song in a respectable, and sometimes different way, you will certainly be entertained by this high energy rock n roll band!

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 6:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

NATIONAL ANTHEM IN THE ROCKYARD ♫ ♫

TIME: 6:45 PM

LOCATION: ROCKYARD

Adrian Negrete from Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock performs the National Anthem in the RockYard.

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Slow Speed Maneuvering

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

SINSHRIFT ♫ ♫

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: ROCKYARD

Born in the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix, Arizona, Sinshrift’s sound can be described as melodic, aggressive, and infectious. Soaring acrobatic vocals and catchy guitar hooks combine to create a sonically moving experience coupled with a ferocious live presence. They have shared the stage with rock & metal heavyweights such as Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, In This Moment and Jinjer. Sinshrift continues to establish themselves as one of alt-metal’s up-and-coming acts.

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 7:30 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

GODSMACK ♫ ♫

TIME: 8:30 PM

LOCATION: ROCKYARD

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, Godsmack has cemented themselves as hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering eleven #1 singles, including “Bulletproof,” “Unforgettable,” “When Legends Rise,” and “Under Your Scars,” all from the band’s most recent album. Additionally, they’ve enjoyed twenty Top 10 hits at the format–the most of any act since February 1999–as well as four Grammy nominations. They were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released seven studio albums: Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp(2014), and When Legends Rise (2018).

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 10:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

ORGAN GRINDER ♫ ♫

TIME: 10:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Organ Grinder is a four-piece cover band from Glendale, Arizona. The band consists of veteran musicians who have been entertaining audiences all over Arizona since 2007. They are known for capturing the spirit of the original artist while adding their own flair to your favorite songs. If you are looking for a very professional and diverse band for your event, look no further than Organ Grinder.

THE WORLD FAMOUS SATURDAY NIGHT CONTEST PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 10:45 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

After the GODSMACK concert, the party rages on in the HandleBar Saloon, with the World Famous Saturday Night Contest, Presented by JARS Cannabis! You’re not going to want to miss this one folks, as some of the sexiest biker babes you’ll ever see will take the stage.

We’re going to heat things up with the hottest pole dancing competition around! This epic event promises to deliver top-notch entertainment as our Rally Girls battle it out in three categories: show, twerk, and sensual. Ladies will have their chance to shine in the women’s amateur contest, followed by a hilarious amateur contest for the gentlemen. Join us for an unforgettable night of entertainment and revelry!

Get to the HandleBar Saloon to cheer on your favorite!!

FREE ADMISSION Sunday, April 7th – 10 AM – 6 PM

SWAP MEET

TIME: 8:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

You don’t want to miss Arizona Bike Week’s Swap Meet Presented by Ramjet Racing! Buy, Sell, Swap! All makes and models of motorcycles and parts are welcome.

Are you having difficulty locating that part you need? Perhaps you are attempting to construct something, but the part you require is no longer available or you want to save some money. You’re in luck, because this is the perfect event for you! Whether you are searching for something or trying to sell parts from any of your old builds – this swap meet is the place to be!

Hours: 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

This event is FREE to the public!

Have items to sell? !

ARMED FORCES TRIBUTE BIKES

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Open to Close

The Space Force bike will be making its debut at Arizona Bike Week! Don’t miss the Armed Forces Tribute Bikes display coming to Arizona Bike Week! Six custom motorcycles, handcrafted by renowned builders in the V-Twin industry, pay tribute to the various branches of the US Armed Forces: Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force. These one-of-a-kind bikes are a testament to the skill and artistry of their creators.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION – SUNDAY SERVICE

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will offer up prayers to all our attendees, vendors, staff, and performers for a safe and successful event. Please come to The Kickstand Bar & Grill if you’d like to participate in the opening prayer.

ALICE COOPER’S SOLID ROCK BANDS ♫ ♫

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

These talented young musicians from Alice Cooper’s, Phoenix based, non-profit foundation, are some of the finalists who competed to open for Alice at his annual “Christmas Pudding” charity benefit. The incredible young bands will rotate across the stage, giving you a sense of what the Solid Rock Teen Centers are accomplishing to solidify a bright future for the kids and the music world. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!

10:00am – Second Hand Obsession

11:00am – Hillside Dreams

12:00pm – Conrad Varela

1:00pm – Znora

2:00pm – Summer and The Rain

3:00pm – Michael Bruce with special guests

4:00pm – The Sintrics

For info on Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrJ8MagCjZ0 https://www.facebook.com/acsolidrock https://www.instagram.com/alicecoopersolidrock/

FACTORY DEMO RIDES

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

10AM – 2PM

Check out the latest offerings from Harley-Davidson®, Indian®, Slingshot®, Kawasaki®, BMW®, KTM® and Suzuki® Motorcycles.

HAPPY HOUR

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

10am – 12pm

Bloody Mary Special. Best bloody way to start the day.

USED BIKE CORRAL

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

10AM – Close

If you have a bike you’re looking to sell, we’ve got the perfect place to put it on display! Register your bike in the Arizona Bike Week Used Bike Corral and get it seen by thousands of potential buyers for the entire five days of the event.

If you’re in the market to buy a pre-owned bike, make sure you check out the Corral when you’re in the PowerYard. Your next ride might just be waiting there for you.

$150 per bike for a 5-day display

Includes a GA Rally pass!

Entries must be received by March 20th, 2024

Check-in will be Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, from 8am-5pm

Bikes cannot be moved out until 4pm on Sunday, April 7th

All transactions are strictly between buyer and seller. Arizona Bike Week assumes no liability

ALL OUT DYNO DRAGS

TIME: 10:00 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

Races run throughout the day. ALL OUT Dyno Drags is the only event of its kind in the country! You can safely run your own motorcycle in a standing ¼ mile race one on one with a buddy or someone you get paired up with in a best of three race battle! The motorcycle is loaded with front wheel locked into place and the rear strapped down for balance. Air blowers are focused on your bike to help keep all that horsepower cool during each race. This realistic race scenario is recorded by a computer to determine the winner. A custom All Out Dyno Drag sticker is documented with your race stats and is presented to each rider with their best time and speed for bragging rights! Spectators can watch right in front of the stage and cheer on the racers!

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 10:30 AM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

PC LIVE

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

Pete Cummings isn’t just your ordinary DJ. He is an encyclopedia of music trivia and shares interesting facts about the music he chooses for his daily playlists. Pete will be hosting a variety of audience participation games and contests each day, such as:

Epic Beard Contest

Strong Man/Woman (How long can you hold a gallon of water straight out?)

Team Trivia

Match Game

Friends Feud (Like Family Feud but with your friends)

Speed Dating (Please sign up with Pete in advance for this activity, to be held Saturday at 4pm)

Check-in with Pete in the Kickstand if you’d like to participate in any of his daily fun and games.

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 11:00 AM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 11:30 AM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

BASSANI XHAUST PRESENTS BASSANI STUNT TEAM

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

The Bassani Stunt Team is taking over the stunt arena on Sunday to flaunt their skills! From the moment the inaugural wheelie was executed on a motorcycle, stunt performers have continuously pushed the boundaries of what can be achieved on two wheels. This audacious pursuit of thrills has only intensified over time, so you don’t want to miss these eight Bassani Riders showcasing their awe-inspiring feats.

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 12:30 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Hazard Avoidance

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 1:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 1:30 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

BASSANI XHAUST PRESENTS BASSANI STUNT TEAM

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

The Bassani Stunt Team is taking over the stunt arena on Sunday to flaunt their skills! From the moment the inaugural wheelie was executed on a motorcycle, stunt performers have continuously pushed the boundaries of what can be achieved on two wheels. This audacious pursuit of thrills has only intensified over time, so you don’t want to miss these eight Bassani Riders showcasing their awe-inspiring feats.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

TWINSTUNTS THRILL SHOW

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Twinstunts delivers live action thrill shows that are both technical and highly entertaining. These extremely skilled riders go all out with their energy, thrilling riding style and crowd engagement. Each show is unique, so you’ll want to check out more than one. Don’t forget to stop by Twinstunt’s booth to get swag and autographed posters.

BRIGADE FMX EXTREME STUNT SHOW PRESENTED BY RUSS BROWN MOTORCYCLE ATTORNEYS

TIME: 3:30 PM

LOCATION: POWERYARD

The Brigade offers some of the most talented FMX riders in the world! Ground stunts aren’t risky enough for these adrenaline junkies. They’ve got to take to the air, reaching heights of over 30′ to perform their maneuvers. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique, fun and entertaining style.

Brigade Freestyle Motocross Extreme Stunt Show

HAPPY HOUR

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: KICKSTAND

4pm – 6pm

A little happy hour never hurt nobody!

TEAM ARIZONA

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: STUNT ARENA

Safe Riding Demo – Slow Speed Maneuvering

TEAM Arizona stands as the leading organization for motorcycle rider training in Arizona. With a strong reputation and years of experience, they have established themselves as the go-to resource for riders looking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

GLOBE OF DEATH PRESENTED BY JARS CANNABIS

TIME: 4:30 PM

LOCATION: HANDLEBAR

Pushing the limits of man and machine, the Brigade Action Sports Globe of Death riders are masters of peripheral vision and precision riding. They speed inside a mesh steel sphere within mere inches of each other, performing wall rides and complete vertical loops!

THAT’S A WRAP!

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: WESTWORLD

FAQ – About Arizona Bike Week

Are golf carts allowed at the event?

Golf carts are allowed in the campgrounds. To bring your cart inside the gated event area, you must purchase a golf cart pass at the registration/check-in booth. No golf carts are permitted in any of the indoor event areas at any time.

What time do the concerts start and is there an opening band?

The RockYard stage kicks up at 7:00 pm each night with an opening band. The headlining band starts at 8:30 pm.

Where is the RockYard?

The RockYard is the concert arena set up for Arizona Bike Week at

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Where is the PowerYard?

The PowerYard is an indoor/outdoor expo area at Arizona Bike Week located at:

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

What can/can’t I bring into Arizona Bike Week?

The following are NOT allowed through the gates at the event: pets, firearms, knives, professional cameras/video equipment (require permit) beach balls or any items that are not meant to stay in your possession, outside food or beverage (unopened bottled water is the only exception) chairs, coolers.

Are there parking fees?

WestWorld charges $10 for car parking. Motorcycle parking is free.

How will I get my tickets?

You will receive a ticket link about a week before the event. When you arrive on-site go to one of the ticket booths to redeem your ticket link for a wristband.

Can I bring in chairs and blankets for the concerts?

For your own safety, this is not allowed at the RockYard concerts. There are bleachers at the perimeter of the arena available on a first come first seated basis. All other areas of the arena are for standing only.

When is Arizona Bike Week?

Arizona Bike Week is always held as close to the first week of April as possible. The dates fluctuate slightly so as not to coincide with Easter weekend.

2024 dates are April 3 – 7.

Where does Arizona Bike Week take place?

All Arizona Bike Week events take place at WestWorld, a pristine 380 acre event park located in scenic north Scottsdale.

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

I reserved a campsite, how do I get the tickets that are included?

Your passes will be in you camping packet when you check-in at the event.

Can I rebook the same campsite I have this year for next year’s event?

Yes. We will send out a rebook letter to the email address you provided when you booked this year’s site. The letter will inform you as to what date you have to rebook by before we offer it to the general public. If your email changes at some point in the year, you will need to inform us of the change in order to ensure you receive your rebook notice. Send your change of email address to [email protected]

Does my RV site have water and electricity?

Yes, all RV sites have water and electricity.

Can I have a fire/fire ring at my campsite?

Open cooking or campfires are prohibited. Contained outdoor cooking devices are acceptable.

Are there any age restrictions for Arizona Bike Week?

It is an all ages event. You must be 21 or over to enter the Kickstand or Handlebar Saloon.

Arizona Bike Week is not responsible for profanity or explicit language used by performers.

Admission for children 12 and under is free.

I heard that club colors are not allowed at Arizona Bike Week. Is this is true?

Someone starts this rumor every year. It is NOT true. Everyone is welcome at Arizona Bike Week.

What are the hours of the event?

The PowerYard opens at noon Wednesday & Thursday and 10am Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The RockYard opens at 6pm Wednesday through Saturday

What is the Arizona lane filtering law for motorcyclists?

The Arizona lane filtering law allows motorcyclists in Arizona to lane filter. Two-wheeled motorcycles are now permitted to pass stopped vehicles going in the same direction.

The law allows lane filtering under specific conditions:

The posted speed limit does not exceed 45 miles per hour

The motorcycle is not traveling faster than 15 miles per hour when filtering

Vehicles must be at a complete stop.

The street has at least two adjacent lanes in the same direction of travel

To learn more about Arizona’s lane filtering law, visit the Arizona Legislature Website

Can I bring water into the event.

Only unopened bottled water may be brought into the event.

What types of events are held at Arizona Bike Week?

In the ABW PowerYard, you’ll find hundreds of vendors, builders, dealers and manufacturers, offering all the best elements of the motorcycle world. Plus, daily stunt shows, contests, live entertainment, bike shows and the sexy rally girls. The RockYard features nightly blockbuster concerts at the most affordable ticket pricing you’ll find.

Who can attend Arizona Bike Week?

Everyone is welcome! Whether you’re an avid motorcycle enthusiast or non-rider, Arizona Bike Week promises to deliver an event like you’ve never seen before.

Does Arizona Bike Week offer a military discount?

We offer the absolute lowest ticket prices possible to all of our attendees, so we’re not able to offer any additional discounts.

Is there a dress code for AZ Bike Week?

Arizona Bike Week welcomes all styles of apparel. Wear what you’d like.

Is Arizona Bike Week a bicycle event?

No. Arizona Bike Week is a motorcycle event. Power not pedals.

Do you have to ride a motorcycle to attend Arizona Bike Week?

Whether you come on two wheels or four, you’re welcome at Arizona Bike Week and sure to have a great time!