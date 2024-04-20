Setting ultimate pace at 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Road Atlanta

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin tops Friday’s qualifying session at MotoAmerica’s Road Atlanta

Loris Baz backs up his teammate with third place on Friday for two Ducati Panigale V4 Rs in the top three.

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 19, 2024 —Day one of the opening round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, was a fine one indeed for those dressed in red as Josh Herrin and Loris Baz occupied first and third after the first qualifying session.

Herrin was on the pace from the get-go, pumping 17 laps in the opening Free Practice session, two laps shy of a full race distance to finish second to Cameron Beaubier. The number two turned that around with a scintillating 1:24.627 in Qualifying 1 after another 10 laps to finish the day P1 ahead of defending champion Jake Gagne.

Loris Baz’s return to the MotoAmerica grid started off sedately as the Frenchman reacquainted himself with the demands of the unique 2.5-mile Road Atlanta layout. Baz knocked out 20 laps in FP1, more than any other rider on track, ending the session 10th fastest.

However, with a little help from his teammate Herrin, Baz unlocked his speed in the Qualifying 1 session to deliver a time just 0.160s off Herrin’s fastest lap. Baz thus ended the session third fastest after a total of 30 laps across both sessions, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team delighted with his and Herrin’s speed heading into the all-important Qualifying 2 session tomorrow morning.

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“Today was really good,” Herrin said. “The fastest time we did this morning in FP1 was on the last lap after we did the whole session on one set of tires, so that showed us we’re on the right track as far as bike set-up goes.

“In the second session, we tried a new front tire that I didn’t really like, so we came in and swapped the tires for the same compound we had in the first session. I went out with Loris (Baz) to give him a bit of help, and it worked out great for the team because I got provisional pole position, and Loris is in third, just under two-tenths off me. That showed me he has the pace, but he owes me because I helped him get that time!

“It’s an important track to start up the front, and the ultimate goal is to have two Ducatis up there fighting for the win. Overall, it’s been a great start to the weekend, and we will continue that tomorrow and Sunday.”

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“First day back,” started Baz, “and it’s tough to be on the pace. I know this track from when I raced here in 2021, but I need to relearn it again. It feels like I’m coming back to a completely different track.

“I just wanted to be calm all day, just build the pace step by step, so I rode alone in the first practice session. In the Qualifying 1 session, I wanted to go out with the guys at the front, but I had an old set of tires, so I came back in, changed to a fresh set, and got behind Josh. He showed me some things that helped my time, so I must thank him.

“We still have to find the ultimate pace to run at the front. It’s been a long winter, and I am still discovering the bike, but I’m going to do my best, have fun, and enjoy the weekend.”

Round one of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship continues tomorrow, Saturday, April 20. The second qualifying session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. EDT. Race One will take place later in the day at 3:10 p.m., and Race Two is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.