Remarkable Victory After Dominating Stage 7 Win in Morocco Desert Challenge

Tarrés on Cusp of Remarkable Victory After Dominating Stage 7 Win in Morocco

Pol Tarrés and the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team are on the verge of securing a famous victory at the Morocco Desert Challenge after dominating their rivals on the penultimate stage of the rally to open up a two-hour and 20-minute lead in the general classification.

Tarrés has been a force of nature during the 2024 edition of the Morocco Desert Challenge, winning four of the six specials heading into Friday’s stage and enjoying a commanding lead in the overall standings while also displaying incredible maturity when things did not go to plan, as is often the case in rally raid.

If his performances leading into Stage 7 were exceptional, then his performance on Friday can only be described as out of this world. The Andorran, facing one of the toughest days of the entire rally with a total distance of 450km as the bivouac made its way from Merzouga to Borj Bel Frissate, showed his true potential by blowing away the rest of the field.

Stage 7 featured two timed specials of 161km and 149km, respectively, and 143km of liaisons. Still, not even the tricky terrain, which featured a mix of everything, including a chott, one last series of dunes, long sandy oueds, rocky tracks, gravel, and some fast-flowing trails, could stop his momentum.

Determined to head into the final stage with his lead intact, Tarrés attacked from the off on his Ténéré 700 World Rally with the three-stage GYTR Kits fitted, and while he made a few minor navigational errors, he blitzed his way through the day to win the stage by a staggering 42 minutes and 28 seconds. In the process, he extended his already impressive lead in the general classification by over an hour to two hours, 20 minutes, and nine seconds.

Tarrés now has only one more stage to navigate, the short and “full throttle” 118km special from Borj Bel Frissate to Ain Ben Mathar, to complete what would be a career-defining victory. If he can bring it home, it would be his first overall win in a desert rally and the second victory in his burgeoning career after his triumph at the 2023 TransAnatolia, no small feat when competing against the 450cc single-cylinder prototype bikes on his twin-cylinder production adventure bike.

Stage 7 Results

General Classification

Pol Tarrés – Stage 1st/Overall 1st

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“Stage 7 was a long day, but I am thrilled with the result. My navigation was really good, which was important as with the stages split, it would have been easy to lose focus, and the terrain made it tricky. I made a few minor mistakes, but my rivals made some big ones, so I was able to win the stage by over 42 minutes, and I extended my overall lead by an hour. We are managing the race really well, and it has not been easy, as after so many days of racing in the desert, it takes its physical and mental toll, especially when I have been opening the stages so often. Still, it has been great to build my experience and confidence. I am delighted with the bike, and the whole team has been working so hard during this rally, now we need to bring it home on the final stage.”

Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“Today was a very tough stage. It was long, with some stunning but different and challenging terrain. Pol’s ride today was sensational; it showed how good he is. To stay focused after the physical drain of the previous six stages and win by such a margin is just incredible. It is proof of just how much he has grown as a rider. His attitude is amazing, and he continues to learn every day. He has put himself in a superb position, and now we have to stay focused and ensure we secure the victory on the final stage.”