Brazilian rookie Mario Salles takes first pole position in R3 bLU cRU World Cup at TT Circuit Assen

Brazilian rookie Mario Salles took his first pole position in the R3 bLU cRU World Cup on Friday at the TT Circuit Assen despite a crash and extremely difficult track conditions.

FP was held in torrential rain for the 16 competitors, but all came through the session without issues or crashes. The Brazilian duo of Salles and Eduardo Burr proved their wet weather pace with by finishing the session first and second ahead of Japan’s Shoma Yamane in third. Dutch rider Indi Schunselaar enjoyed a good first outing at home, taking sixth.

Full wets were on for the afternoon’s Superpole and the Brazilians were ready to go. Salles had a dramatic start to his session when he crashed at Turn 9, he then continued the session with no clutch lever and managed to set the fastest time, earning his first pole position just ahead of his compatriot Burr. Australia’s Cameron Swain put in a great performance and came very close to beating Burr, finishing just +0.008 behind in third. Barcelona podium sitters Dawid Nowak and Gonzalo Sanchez both suffered crashes towards the end of the session but were declared fit for tomorrow’s Race 1.

Mario Salles

Pole Position

“I felt really good at the start of the session but on the second lap I ended up falling and my clutch lever broke. I went into the pits but there was nothing I could do and not much time, so I decided to go for it. I put my faith in the fast lap and did my best and I’m very happy to achieve my first pole in the R3 World Cup. I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow, rain or shine!”