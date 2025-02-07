Aprilia Racing and BS Battery renew 2025 and 2026 season partnership

Aprilia Racing and BS Battery have confirmed the renewal of their technical partnership for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP season. After being the Official Equipment Manufacturer for Aprilia motorcycles from 2020, BS Battery has strengthened its presence by becoming the Official Sponsor of the Aprilia Racing Team for the following years. This collaboration will continue in 2025 and 2026, supporting the RS-GP25 and the new riders, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi.

With the arrival of 2024 MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martín and talented Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi, the Aprilia Racing Team is preparing for an even more ambitious season. The renewed partnership with BS Battery underlines the commitment of both companies to innovation, technology and competitiveness at the highest level.

Founded in France in 2008, BS Battery is a family-owned company that develops over 400 battery solutions for power sports applications. With a global presence in more than 80 countries, BS Battery has quickly become one of the industry’s leading manufacturers, renowned for its innovation and reliability.

MASSIMO RIVOLA, CEO APRILIA RACING

“We are delighted to have a partner like BS Battery on our side. This collaboration is based on shared values of innovation and cutting-edge technology, and we hope it will prove its worth on racetracks around the world. It is a source of pride to see major brands as BS Battery supporting our efforts”.