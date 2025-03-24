Limited Edition, special…a blend of design, engineering excellence and technology. The beautifully expensive 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, autographed by Francesco Bagnaia and launched at the cherry blossom price of $85,000 to $95,000. How many of the 163 available would you like to order? ($15.5 million for the set of 163). Joking aside, is it just me or is the average price of Ducati motorcycles going through the unaffordable roof in the past 2 years? (insert frown here).

So, for $85,000 USD / $95,000 CAD what do you get?

209 hp Power

89.5 lb-ft @ 11,250 rpm Torque

414 lb Wet Weight (No Fuel)

Billet aluminum fuel filler cap

Carbon front disc cooling ducts

License plate holder removal plug

Carbon open cover for dry clutch

Plus

A hyper-limited series signed by Francesco Bagnaia

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is a true collector’s item. The bike is produced in only 163 units, a number that pays homage to two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Each unit will be made unique by the rider’s original autograph placed on the tank cover.

Celebratory Light Blue livery

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia stands out with an exclusive livery inspired by the Desmosedici GP24 that gave a historic one-two in the Italian Grand Prix. The exclusive Light Blue color scheme celebrates the dreams and successes of Italy in sports.

New GP4 Sport Production front brake

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is the first bike to be equipped with Brembo’s new GP4 Sport Production titanium-colored anodized monoblock front brake machined from billet. The distinguishing feature of the GP4 Sport Production is the introduction of cooling fins on the outer body typical of racing calipers that greatly improve heat exchange, aiding cooling and making it ideal for intense track use.

Carbon fiber rims and components

The five-spoke carbon fiber wheels are homologated for two-seater configuration and reduce weight by 0.950 kg compared to the forged wheels on the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear. Thanks to these rims, the bike’s agility in changes of direction is increased and the bike’s tendency to close the line in accelerations while still in the crease is improved. Combined with T-Drive brake discs, they make up for the extra weight. Every detail is designed to reduce weight and increase strength, such as swingarm guards, heel guards, exhaust heat shield, and alternator cover.

338.5 mm Brembo T-Drive finned racing discs

Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia and Panigale V4 Tricolore are the first production sport bikes equipped with 338.5 mm and 6.2 mm thick Brembo racing T-Drive finned discs, which increase braking power and performance consistency. These discs are derived from the racing discs fitted in World Superbike on the most demanding circuits and are the same ones fitted in the Lenovo Race of Champions 2024 during World Ducati Week in Misano.

Special in every detail

Equipped with a billet aluminum steering head, with an exclusive touch: the name and identification number of each bike, which also appears in the custom dashboard animation. A silkscreen print of the Mugello circuit seals the celebration of the Italian sports dream. The ignition key features an aluminum insert with the serial number.

Special Edition, Special Delivery

Produced in only 163 units, the Panigale V4 is a genuine collector’s item. The steering head is silk-screen printed with the progressive number and of the exemplar and with the Mugello circuit track. Completing the exclusivity is a dedicated pack that includes certificate of authenticity, motorcycle cover and wooden crate with dedicated graphics.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia unveiled at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy

A tribute to the colour of Italy’s National sports teams and Francesco Bagnaia’s victory at last year’s Mugello Grand Prix. Exclusive and pure expression of Italian excellence: welcome Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia.

Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, born from the latest generation Panigale

The new Tricolore Italia is born from the Panigale V4, the seventh generation in the Ducati supersport saga: a synthesis of design and technology. Visit the dedicated page and discover all the technical details

Ok, so that isn’t bad really, it’s special, limited and unique, check all those boxes. Nicely done Ducati. Oh, and the color is beautiful too.

So, if you happened to have all that cash burning a hole in your pocket and can’t think of what else to buy with it, well, your too late. All 163 have been sold by the time you read this line. Seriously. And dollars to donuts you won’t see one ridden on the street either.

Check out all our 2024 and 2025 Ducati Motorcycle Review Guides right here on Total Motorcycle today…

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia unveiled at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy: a collector’s bike that pays homage to Ducati’s triumph in Azzurro at Mugello in 2024

A tribute to the colour of Italy’s National sports teams and Francesco Bagnaia’s victory at last year’s Mugello Grand Prix. Exclusive and pure expression of Italian excellence: welcome Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia.

Presented at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is a collector’s model – produced in just 163 numbered units signed by Francesco Bagnaia – that takes enthusiasts back to the extraordinary date of 2 June 2024 when, on Republic Day, the Ducati Lenovo Team raced in the Italian Grand Prix with a special Azzurro livery, a tribute to the colour of Italy’s National sports teams, obtaining first and second place with Bagnaia and Bastianini, thus scoring a dream one-two with two Italian riders on the highest steps of the podium.

Serving as the setting for the presentation event of the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia was the prestigious Salone degli Arazzi inside Palazzo Piacentini in Rome, home of the MIMIT, the symbolic place of Italian entrepreneurial and industrial excellence. The bike was presented by Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, in the presence of the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. At the end of the event, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, also gave farewell greetings.

“Being at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy today to present the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is a great honour and marks the culmination of a project that reflects the pure essence of Made in Italy,” declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati: “I remember with great emotion the Mugello race last year, which ended with the unforgettable victory in ‘Azzurro’ on our home track, right on Republic Day. A success full of meaning and transformed into something tangible for our Ducatisti thanks to 163 unique bikes – 1 like Pecco’s first place and 63 like his race number in MotoGP – which embody Italy’s passion and sporting soul, expressions of our uniqueness on the international scene. On behalf of Ducati, I thank Minister Urso and MIMIT for hosting us and making this occasion even more important.”

The presentation event was held under the patronage of Altagamma, the Foundation that brings together the companies of the high Italian cultural and creative industry and opens the series of activities promoted by MIMIT for the Italian National Day of Made In Italy, which takes place every 15 April and celebrates the promotion of the country’s excellence.

The base of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is the new V4 S presented last July at the World Ducati Week (press kit here) and the subject of an important evolutionary leap thanks to the integrated approach between aerodynamics and design, a completely revised chassis and innovative electronic solutions such as Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race eCBS.

The Tricolore Italia is enriched with technical equipment as standard that improves performance on the track, making it even more unique. It is equipped with five-spoke carbon fibre wheels that reduce the weight by 0.950 kg compared to the forged ones of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear. Thanks to these wheels, the nimbleness of the bike increases when changing direction and the tendency of the bike to close the trajectory during acceleration when still leaning is amplified.

The new Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia is also the first production bike in the world to be equipped with the Front Brake Pro+ front braking system, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs with a diameter of 338.5 mm and a thickness of 6.2 mm, which increase braking power and performance consistency, and GP4 Sport Production racing calipers machined from solid, homologated for road use and equipped with cooling fins. This system, used by the official Ducati riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, is derived from the racing ones used in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as is the case on the MotoGP bike and the Superbike.

The special equipment of the Tricolore Italia is completed by a dry clutch, adjustable footpegs in solid aluminium, and a GPS module. Those who want to use it on the track will also have at their disposal a racing tank cap in solid aluminium, brake caliper conveyors, an open clutch cover in carbon fibre and a kit for removing the license plate holder, all supplied as standard. The experience of riding this collector’s bike will be made even more special thanks to an Alcantara saddle, a racing plexiglass and a dedicated dashboard animation at key-on. In addition, each Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia has the original signature of Pecco Bagnaia on the tank and will be delivered in an exclusive personalized wooden crate.

Like all collectible Ducati motorcycles, this model is also made unique by the steering plate in machined from solid aluminium with the name of the model, unit number, profile of the circuit and an inscription celebrating the lap record set by Bagnaia.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover, which are delivered in a special customised box created to match the livery. The unit number is also shown on the aluminium badge on the ignition key.

Finally, the uniqueness of the Tricolore Italia is reinforced by the possibility, reserved for owners, to complete its look with a limited edition professional suit, made of fine kangaroo leather, featuring a colour scheme that matches that of the bike.

All 163 units of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia have already been assigned.