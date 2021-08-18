Best in the Desert: Vegas to Reno & Tennessee Knock-Out Results

Joe Wasson

Factory 480 RR

“Vegas 2 Reno was bittersweet this year. I had a bad qualifying position so I had a lot of work cut out for me. Started the race Friday morning and had a lot of work ahead of me. I was finally able to make some passes 250 miles in and was really settling into my groove. Soon after those passes I had a little issue but was able to get resolved at the next pit which enabled me to finish the race. It cost me some crucial time but overall I was really happy with doing it solo and proud of what I accomplished!”