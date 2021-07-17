Best month ever for Ducati which closes first half of 2021

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 16 July 2021 – The very positive trend continues for Ducati which, at the end of the first six months of 2021, delivered 34,485 motorcycles to enthusiasts, recording an increase of + 43% over 2020 and + 9% over the same period of 2019.



June in particular was the best month ever for the company with 8,598 units sold worldwide.



The order portfolio (motorcycles to be delivered) is the highest ever recorded by the company at the end of the first half, with + 63% compared to the same period in 2020 and a growth of + 284% compared to 2019.



Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales Director Ducati: “The month of June was the best-ever for the company, confirming the positive trend that began with the excellent second half of 2020 and with the significant growth in the first quarter of this 2021. Despite the great complexity recorded in the supply sector and transport, with delays in deliveries and a scarcity of various raw materials, and the difficulties generated by the many lockdowns experienced in these first six months of 2021 in various parts of the world, Ducati recorded truly significant growth, exceeding 2019 values by almost 10%. The order portfolio is also excellent, demonstrating the fact that enthusiasts are appreciating the 2021 range and the family of Ducatisti is expanding more and more”.



The robust growth is led by Australia (+ 82%), Italy (+ 55%) which confirms itself as the top market with 6,071 motorcycles, Japan (+ 53%) and North America (+ 51%).



Jason Chinnock, North America Chief Executive Officer: “Sales in first half of 2021 are some of the best we’ve experienced in North America. Not only do we have an outstanding product line-up coupled with incredible team at Ducati, but we must also recognize the outstanding role played by our dealer network who have adapted to the market opportunities and focused on delivering the experience that our new owners and loyal Ducatisti deserve.”



The bikes most delivered to Ducatisti are the Multistrada V4, the first motorcycle in the world equipped with front and rear radar and recently released in North America, the Scrambler Ducati 800 driven by the success of the Nightshift and Icon Dark versions and the Streetfighter V4, the incomparable super-naked Ducati.



Excellent numbers also for the new Monster, which arrived on the global market in April. Characterized by brilliant and easy-to-manage performance, it is a concentrate of fun thanks to its lightness, a nimble and intuitive chassis and state-of-the-art electronic equipment.



The new Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel”, which draws inspiration from the “Materic” concept presented at Design Week in Milan and the Hypermotard 950 SP in the new dynamic livery that recalls the racing world, have just arrived in European Ducati dealers and due for release into North America in September.



Ducati is present in over 90 countries around the world with 769 dealers.