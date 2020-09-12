Beta USA re-signs Zane Roberts to Factory Race Team

Beta Racing is happy to announce that Zane Roberts signed a two year contract to continue racing for the Beta USA Factory Race Team. He will compete in the National Hare & Hound and the Best in the Desert Series along side teammate Joe Wasson. He will continue to ride a Beta 430 RR Race Edition bike. Zane is having a successful 2020 season and finding the podium often. He is currently sitting third in the Hound & Hare Championship, just six points off the leader.

“I look forward to seeing Zane build off the results from this season and carrying that momentum into next year. Zane is a stiff competitor and a great ambassador for the Beta Factory Race Team,” said Rodney Smith, Beta USA Race Team Manager.

Zane remarked, “I’m extremely happy to have signed for another two years with Beta USA! The team is an absolute pleasure to work with and I greatly appreciate their support and backing over the next two years while we pursue race wins and championships. I look forward to giving my best for Beta in the years to come!”