Biden Administration set new federal vehicle emissions standards

August 5, 2021

— Washington, DC

Today, BMW, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars, the automakers who partnered with California when the previous administration attempted to roll back federal vehicle emissions standards, released a joint statement regarding the Biden Administration’s move to set new federal vehicle emissions standards.

“We were proud to stand with California to establish progressive new greenhouse gas regulations, and we remain committed to leading the industry in fighting against climate change. That’s why we support the Administration’s goal of reaching an electric vehicle future and applaud President Biden’s leadership on reducing emissions and investing in critical infrastructure to achieve these reductions. While the California framework companies are driving towards 40-50% of our sales being EVs in the next nine years, bold action from our partners in the federal government is crucial to build consumer demand for electric vehicles and put us on track to achieve the global commitments of the Paris Climate Agreement. That includes a strong nationwide greenhouse gas emissions standard, continued investments in charging infrastructure, and broad consumer incentives for all electric vehicle purchases.”

