Big Upgrades and Updates at Total Motorcycle Website!

Like Vegas, we love to give our visitors, supporters and members the big jackpot! Not only does Total Motorcycle offer up a million pages of motorcycle information, reviews, news (and more) but we are 100% free for over 26 years. This week we launched our Big Upgrades and Updates at TMW. 30-50% less ads on all pages, faster page loading, browsing, updated theme, upgraded forums, more efficient coding and even more improvements than you can shake a stick at... and it’s all ready now, it’s live and good to go for in time for the summer motorcycling rush!

Thus, when you are using Total Motorcycle you are not only supporting motorcycling and motorcyclist worldwide but also a big winner too by having a jackpot of a great user experience. Hear that? Ding, Ding, Ding… we have a winner, winner, chicken dinner!!

It’s going to be a great riding season and I’m very happy and appreciative you are using TMW to be part of your day!!

While you are here, there’s lots of new 2026 Motorcycle Models arriving now and even new 2025 Motorcycle Models still being released as well! Check them out today here at TMW if you have a sec.

More information about the ad reduction:

I was able to offer a 30-50% ad reduction across the pages by adding a very user friendly ad blocker message that only shows when you have an ad blocker active and browsing Totalmotorcycle.com, here is what it says:

Please allow TMW to show advertising

Friend, it looks like you’re using an ad blocker on TMW. We rely 100% on advertising to fund our 100% FREE site. Without showing a few ads we couldn’t be here for you. By clicking “Allow ads” it only allows ads from TMW. Thank you for supporting riders worldwide!

Allow TMW ads

Currently, just 6% of users are blocking ads on TMW and with the very user friendly message above, I’ve been able to convince 0.016% of them to turn off the blocker. It’s much smaller than I’d like, but it’s a start.

Hopefully with less ads, I can convince ad block users TMW content is worth viewing and using for free, but also that its worth showing a few ads to support the effect to research and create that content. So please, if you are using an ad blocker, click on the “Allow TMW ads” button, it ONLY ALLOWS ADS TMW shows you when viewing this website, not all websites.