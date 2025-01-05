Billy Bolt extends SuperEnduro lead with victory in Germany

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has made it two in a row in the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship by claiming a dominant victory at round two in Germany.

Getting his evening in Riesa off to the best possible start, Bolt not only took the win in SuperPole, but put in a time close to two seconds quicker than the second-placed rider.

Making the best use of his first gate pick for race one, Billy got the holeshot and began to pull away. Although pressured by championship rival Jonny Walker, Bolt controlled the pace from the front to secure his first race win of the night.

The reverse start order for race two saw Bolt set off from row two. Despite staying safe and hanging back early on, it didn’t take the FE 350 rider long to begin picking his way through the field.

With chaos unfolding around him and many riders suffering on the deteriorating track, Billy rode smoothly and looked in a class of his own to take win number two of the evening.

After getting closed in off the start of the third final, Bolt once again showed his skill and experience by judging the race and timing his passes perfectly. Moving up into second place by lap three, Billy then set about closing down the leader.

Seizing an opportunity when Walker made a mistake in the rock garden, Bolt surged into the lead before extending his advantage to the chequered flag. With SuperPole and three wins from three races, Billy delivered a perfect evening of racing, and now heads the championship standings by over 20 points after two rounds.

Next up for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is round three from Cluj-Napoca in Romania on 18 January.

Billy Bolt: “I’m really pleased with how the evening has gone here in Germany, and the fans have been amazing as always. I managed to go the whole event without crashing, which is good. Obviously to take three wins and the SuperPole is always the goal, but I’m happy with how I rode tonight as well. Jonny was laying on the pressure in the first race, then Dominik in the second, but I was able to stay focused and not make any mistakes. Everything is going to plan so far, and the bike is working really, really well. I’m looking forward to getting back to racing again in two weeks’ time in Romania.”

“I’m really pleased with how the evening has gone here in Germany, and the fans have been amazing as always. I managed to go the whole event without crashing, which is good. Obviously to take three wins and the SuperPole is always the goal, but I’m happy with how I rode tonight as well. Jonny was laying on the pressure in the first race, then Dominik in the second, but I was able to stay focused and not make any mistakes. Everything is going to plan so far, and the bike is working really, really well. I’m looking forward to getting back to racing again in two weeks’ time in Romania.” Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 2, Germany

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63 points

2. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 45 pts

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 36 pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 35 pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark Future) 35 pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:03.655

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 10 laps, 7:08.559 +4.904

3. Eddie Karlsson (Stark Future) 10 laps, 7:34.654 +30.999

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:27.701

2. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 10 laps, 7:37.689 +9.988

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 7:43.134 +15.433

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:10.390

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 10 laps, 7:18.324 +7.934

3. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 9 laps, 7:29.861 +19.471

Championship Standings (After Round 2)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 119 points

2. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 97 pts

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 75 pts

4. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 72 pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark Future) 66 pts