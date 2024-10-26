Bitter Saturday for Aprilia Racing in the Thai MotoGP sprint race

Aleix Espargaró’s performance in qualifying was highly conditioned by the few laps done on Friday due to the crash during FP1. In spite of this, and less than optimum physical fitness, the Spanish rider finished Q1 fourteenth, missing access to Q2 by just one tenth of a second. In the sprint race, the Spaniard joined the group battling for the top ten, but a small mistake on turn 3 cost him a few positions, making him finish fifteenth.
Maverick Viñales, after a good Friday, struggled to find the same feeling in qualifying, finishing tenth. In the sprint race, a few mistakes compromised his performance, causing him to finish the race twentieth.
It was a complicated day because I didn’t lap a lot on Friday, so I struggled. Physically, I’m not at 100%, I am still in pain. I was unable to go through to Q2, but I still did a fast time. The sprint race was going well, but as I was coming back in eleventh place, I made a small mistake on turn 3 and lost several positions.
When I’m in the group, I have trouble braking well. I went long several times on turn 3. It was a complicated weekend, because there is no grip and that has a negative impact on the way the bike performs. We’ll try to battle to the end and collect as many points as we can.
It was a difficult day and Aleix’s physical condition certainly did not help. It is clear that we are going through a complex stage. Even going back to solutions that had worked well at the beginning of the season did not solve some of the problems, especially in race management. We need to keep working and bring something more effective to the long race. Being able to manage the overtaking, slipstreams and group battle phases is fundamental and these are aspects which are giving us troubles at the moment.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Mountain View, Calif., August 7, 2020 – Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team) put in a total of 17 laps over the two Friday practice sessions for the fourth round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship […]
Motorcycle industry leader Ray Price Harley-Davidson has partnered with North Carolina based Graybeard Distillery, makers of award winning and industry disrupting Bedlam Vodka, to build the Bedlam Vodka custom motorcycle. The Bedlam Bike will be […]
Munich. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK family has a new addition from Portugal for round four of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at Barcelona (ESP) this weekend. Ivo Lopes (POR), who has enjoyed success […]