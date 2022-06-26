Blistering pace to break track records at MotoAmerica The Ridge

Once again, Gagne set the bar at the 2.5-mile track in Shelton, Washington, topping every session and breaking the track record en route to his sixth-consecutive pole position this season. The reigning MotoAmerica Superbike Champion then grabbed the holeshot three times in the twice-restarted race. He put his head down and threw down some fast laps in the abbreviated eight-lap race, breaking the race-lap record twice to win by nearly a four-second margin. Gagne’s fourth win of the season closed the gap to 16 points on the championship leader.

Petersen also showed speed straight away in his first outing at The Ridge Motorsports Park aboard the Attack Yamaha R1. He qualified third to join his teammate on the front row and started second on the grid as the series points leader served a three-position grid penalty in today’s race. He also had three great starts slotted behind Gagne and would remain unchallenged in the runner-up spot all the way to the checkered flag.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow at The Ridge Motorsports Park for the second race of Round 6 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.