Blistering pace to break track records at MotoAmerica The Ridge

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne set a blistering pace to break track records and score a commanding victory in today’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 1 at The Ridge Motorsports Park. Cameron Petersen finished comfortably in second to give the team another stellar 1-2 finish.
Once again, Gagne set the bar at the 2.5-mile track in Shelton, Washington, topping every session and breaking the track record en route to his sixth-consecutive pole position this season. The reigning MotoAmerica Superbike Champion then grabbed the holeshot three times in the twice-restarted race. He put his head down and threw down some fast laps in the abbreviated eight-lap race, breaking the race-lap record twice to win by nearly a four-second margin. Gagne’s fourth win of the season closed the gap to 16 points on the championship leader.
Petersen also showed speed straight away in his first outing at The Ridge Motorsports Park aboard the Attack Yamaha R1. He qualified third to join his teammate on the front row and started second on the grid as the series points leader served a three-position grid penalty in today’s race. He also had three great starts slotted behind Gagne and would remain unchallenged in the runner-up spot all the way to the checkered flag.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team lines up again tomorrow at The Ridge Motorsports Park for the second race of Round 6 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Our Yamaha R1 Superbikes love coming to The Ridge. The technical aspect of the track suits both the riders and our machines. Jake and Cameron continue to impress by dominating the race and ultimately finishing first and second in today’s race. We look forward to a repeat performance tomorrow.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“These Yamahas have been working great all weekend. I’m glad we were able to get three great starts with all the red flag drama, and it’s awesome to take 1-2 finish for the team. We’re ready to race in the heat again tomorrow!”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“It was a great day today! I’m having so much fun riding my bike around The Ridge, and I’m also happy to have made a step forward. Once again, the Attack Yamahas went 1-2, so I’m looking forward to more of the same tomorrow.”