Bol d’Or 24 Hours penultimate round of 2021 Endurance World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 16.

Yoshimura SERT Motul are ready for this weekend’s Bol d’Or 24 Hours penultimate round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France.

Following two successful tests at the Le Castellet circuit, the defending world champions are currently fourth in the EWC standings with a total of 76 points, only 11 points behind the championship leaders.

The 42 entered teams arrived at the Paul Ricard circuit at the beginning of the week to take part in non-timed private practice sessions. Official free practice will start on Thursday morning followed by the first qualifying session in the afternoon.

The Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki, ridden by Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli, had a positive test two weeks ago where the GSX-R1000R recorded the second best time on the 5,673 metre long circuit.

The race will be a decisive turning point in the championship. There is a maximum of 65 points to be won, 40 points for the victory to which can be added five points for pole position and 10 points for leading at the eighth and 16th hour points of the race.

There will be eight Suzuki teams at the event including the Italian No limits Motor Team who are currently ranked fourth in the FIM Endurance World Cup.