Breaking News: President and CEO of Piaggio passed away last night

August 21, 2023

Press release – Roberto Colaninno passed away

Mantua, 19 August 2023 – Omniaholding SpA announces that the Cavaliere del Lavoro Roberto Colaninno, President of Immsi SpA (IMS.MI), President and CEO of Piaggio & CSpA (PIA.MI), passed away last night.

