Diaz Extends WorldSSP300 Championship Lead at Most, Garcia Wins Race 1

Alvaro Diaz capped off the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship weekend at Most with a second-place result in Race 2, and although Yamaha MS Racing WorldSSP300 Supported Team’s Marc Garcia won Saturday’s contest, the bLU cRU graduate extended his lead at the top of the standings.

After charging from 14th on the grid to take a podium with third in Race 1, Diaz once again produced another impressive comeback on Sunday. With the race cut short to nine laps following an early red flag, Diaz moved up to second as they headed onto lap six. Then, another red flag emerged, seeing the Spanish youngster claim his seventh podium of 2022, moving 26 points clear of Garcia in the title battle.

The 2017 WorldSSP300 champion dominated Race 1 from 11th on the grid, winning by 10.984s – the second largest margin in the championship’s history. Garcia was in the podium battle again in Race 2, but was eventually classified in ninth, ahead of bLU cRU graduate Ton Kawakami.

Italy’s Matteo Vannucci backed up his fifth-place result in Race 1 with more points on Sunday in 12th, while former Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup rider Humberto Maier enjoyed a strong weekend, qualifying second on the grid, before finishing sixth and 14th on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup winner Iker Garcia Abella unfortunately missed out on points on Sunday, having finished eight in Race 1.

Alvaro Diaz: P3 & P2

“The weekend was almost perfect for me; we are on a good line in terms of the championship. It was very difficult, with many riders battling for position, but I was able to take two podiums from this weekend, which is great. I think we can have a good weekend at the next one also, I will try to push for the victory. It’s important to always be in the lead battle, so we will take it race-by-race and hopefully fight for the title.”

Marc Garcia: P1 & P9

“Saturday was an amazing day for me. Starting from 11th on the grid and in the beginning with the rain coming it was not easy. I just kept focused on my pace during the early laps. It’s a new track for me, so it was great to win, especially for the championship.”