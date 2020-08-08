Challenging day for Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso at MotoGP Brno

Petrucci and Dovizioso ended as eighth and eighteenth quickest respectively in the Czech GP qualifying in Brno. Johann Zarco will start from pole position with the Ducati bike of Team Esponsorama Racing

Danilo Petrucci will start from the third row of the grid in the race of the Czech Grand Prix scheduled for tomorrow at 2:00 PM local time at Automotodrom Brno. The Ducati Team rider was able to improve during this morning FP3 as he finished with the tenth fastest time overall, that sent him directly into Q2, where he finished in the eighth position with the fastest lap in 1:56.454.

It was a more challenging day for his teammate Andrea Dovizioso, who will depart from the 18th spot of the grid in the Czech GP. The rider from Forlì was thirteenth at the end of this morning FP3. Forced to take part in Q1, Dovizioso finished in the eighth position, and he will, therefore, start from the sixth row of the grid in the race tomorrow.

Starting from pole position will be the Ducati rider of Team Esponsorama Racing Johann Zarco. The Frenchman put in a sensational lap in 1:55.687 with his Desmosedici GP bike, taking the pole position with a margin of over three-tenths of a second on Quartararo in the second position.

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:56.454 (8th)

“I am delighted with today because we have managed to achieve our main goals. Surely, the most important thing was trying to be fast in FP3 to access directly into Q2. I am also quite satisfied with the result of the qualification, but tomorrow it will be important to adopt a solid race strategy: the lack of grip makes the track conditions quite difficult, and we will also have to manage well the tyre to reduce their consumption. I will try to stay as close as possible to the front from the beginning to fight for the top positions.”

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:57.034 (18th)

“It was a strange day. Honestly, I don’t know what happened this afternoon in qualifying, so we will have to study well the data to figure out what the problem was. Of course, it would have been important to be able to start from the front positions: our pace is similar to that of the best riders, but in the race, the consumption of the rear tyre will put everyone to the test. Now we will do our best to be ready for tomorrow.”

The Czech GP will start at 2:00 PM local time tomorrow on a 21-lap distance and will be preceded by the warm-up scheduled for tomorrow morning from 9:20 AM local time (GMT +2.00).