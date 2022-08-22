Challenging weekend in Wampum Pennsylvania

Although the morning warm-up was a wash with wet conditions, the rain stayed away for the final superbike race of the weekend. Gagne picked up where he left off with his perfect Saturday and grabbed another holeshot from pole position. The reigning superbike champ then executed his trademark disappearing act with the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 and kept a hot pace to amass a comfortable six-second lead by Lap 10. He continued to manage the race up front, securing his 27th-career superbike victory and 10th this season. Gagne’s sweep in the Keystone State moved him back into the championship lead, giving him a one-point advantage as the series heads into a three-week break.

Petersen got off to another great start in second behind his teammate but soon found himself under pressure from Gagne’s championship rival. He tried to hold him off but was passed before the halfway mark. A few laps later, his fellow Yamaha rider Mathew Scholtz made his way through and then charged to a second-place finish. Petersen rode on to score another fourth-place finish at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

After the break, the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team heads to Millville, New Jersey, for the penultimate round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at the New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 9-11.