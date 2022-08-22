Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne dominated today’s second MotoAmerica Superbike race at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, notching his 10th victory of the season to reclaim the championship lead. Cameron Petersen took home another fourth-place finish on a challenging weekend in Wampum, Pennsylvania.
Although the morning warm-up was a wash with wet conditions, the rain stayed away for the final superbike race of the weekend. Gagne picked up where he left off with his perfect Saturday and grabbed another holeshot from pole position. The reigning superbike champ then executed his trademark disappearing act with the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 and kept a hot pace to amass a comfortable six-second lead by Lap 10. He continued to manage the race up front, securing his 27th-career superbike victory and 10th this season. Gagne’s sweep in the Keystone State moved him back into the championship lead, giving him a one-point advantage as the series heads into a three-week break.
Petersen got off to another great start in second behind his teammate but soon found himself under pressure from Gagne’s championship rival. He tried to hold him off but was passed before the halfway mark. A few laps later, his fellow Yamaha rider Mathew Scholtz made his way through and then charged to a second-place finish. Petersen rode on to score another fourth-place finish at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex.
After the break, the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team heads to Millville, New Jersey, for the penultimate round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at the New Jersey Motorsports Park on September 9-11.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“It was another good day for Jake and the Yamaha R1. We are once again in the points lead and will continue to work hard for the next two events to secure enough points to wrap up the championship. Cameron also did a good job with another great start, allowing Jake to get a bit of breathing space from his championship competitor. We look forward to seeing our fans at the next event in New Jersey.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“We thought we were in for a rain race for sure, but luckily the weatherman got it wrong, and we were able to get another dry race. I got off to a great start and pushed hard at the beginning to build a gap and manage my race. I’m happy to bring home another win for the team!”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“It was not the best weekend for me. I was off the mark all weekend, but I can’t thank the team enough for all their hard work. We definitely had a bike to run up front. We’re going to keep working and come back stronger in New Jersey. It’s time to get this Yamaha back on the podium!”