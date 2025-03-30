CHASE SEXTON AND AARON PLESSINGER RACE TO SEATTLE SUPERCROSS PODIUMS

Round 11 – AMA Supercross Championship

SEATTLE, Wash. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger raced to a pair of podium finishes at Round 11 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship in Seattle tonight, with Sexton claiming a hard-fought second position and Plessinger taking third place in a lively 450SX Main Event.

Sexton powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the second-fastest qualifying time inside Lumen Field, posting a lap time of 47.121s on a circuit recognized for its technical, rutty conditions.

That momentum would continue into his Heat Race, overcoming an average start to steadily slice his way through the field. A spirited ride for the number 4 saw him reach the rear wheel of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Plessinger by the race’s end, with the team scoring a 1-2 finish.

In the Main Event, Sexton entered the lead of the race after clawing his way from a sixth-place start as the difficulty of the Lumen Field conditions intensified. Following a spectacular performance at the front of the field, Sexton ultimately finished in P2 following a final lap showdown for victory. Chase is positioned second in the standings, just 11 points outside of the lead following Round 11.

Chase Sexton: “Tonight was gnarly and I think the pace this year was even higher than last year, which is crazy. We were pushing the limit – I was getting that long rhythm, which helped me, and then Coop [Cooper Webb] was faster in the tight stuff. There was a lot of cat and mouse out there, but it was a balance of pushing the pace, while also keeping your balance, because you had to hit your marks and try not to make mistakes, which was almost impossible on that track.”

‘The Cowboy’ claimed the holeshot in 450SX Heat 1, which continued his run of form throughout the recent rounds. Managing the pace at the front, the always-popular Plessinger charged to first position onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, setting himself up well for the upcoming Main Event.

Once the gates dropped on the Main Event, Plessinger posted a measured ride on a soft, rutty surface, steadily climbing his way up into a calculated third place finish by the conclusion of the night when the checkered flag flew.

Aaron Plessinger: “I got the best jump out of the gates I got all day for the Main Event, then coming into the first corner, I guess I hit the brakes too quickly and stalled the bike. I was trying to bump start it for about 50 feet and smacked right into Malcolm [Stewart], which I feel so bad about as he might’ve been up on the box with us. It happens. I had to ride hard, and it was not an easy track… The ruts here are like no others, it’s like a sponge, which makes it super-wild. Huge thanks to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for keeping me comfortable on track – let’s keep this going!”

The 250SX West Class returned to action in Seattle following a three-week hiatus, with Julien Beaumer recommencing his hunt for this year’s championship. Equipped with his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Beaumer collected the second-fastest qualifying time before finishing P2 in his Heat Race.

Upon delivering a solid ride throughout the Main Event, Beaumer battled inside the podium placings for the entirety of the race before eventually landing a fourth-place result in Seattle to remain well in title contention.

Julien Beaumer: “Fourth place in Seattle, just a bad line choice in the Main cost me a lot. I should have been blitzing the whoops, then I got stuck behind the lapped riders, too, and didn’t make good choices there. I became frustrated, which ultimately cost me a lot of time. Overall, it was a step in the right direction with my riding, as my shoulder is improving, and we’re on an upward trajectory. I’m ready to get back to work and come out swinging in Philly.”

Next Race: April 5 – Foxborough, Massachusetts

Results 450SX Class – Seattle

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

7. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

8. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

10. Justin Hill (KTM)

19. Kevin Moranz (KTM)

20. Tristan Lane (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 11 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 236 points

2. Chase Sexton, 225

3. Ken Roczen, 202

4. Malcolm Stewart, 177

6. Justin Barcia, 156

8. Aaron Plessinger, 145

Results 250SX West Class – Seattle

1. Cole Davies (Yamaha)

2. Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki)

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

4. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

11. Lux Turner (KTM)

16. Avery Long (KTM)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 7 of 10 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 149 points

2. Julien Beaumer, 135

3. Cole Davies, 129