Consistency Pays Off for Calvin Vlaanderen at MXGP Round 12

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Calvin Vlaanderen has placed sixth overall at the MXGP of Great Britain. The event marked the 12th round of the 2025 MXGP World Championship, and Vlaanderen finished sixth in both races to underline his speed and consistency.

From the moment he rolled out onto the spectacular Matterley Basin circuit, Vlaanderen was at one with his Yamaha YZ450FM. After posting the fourth-fastest time in Time Practice, the 28-year-old placed sixth in the MXGP Qualifying Race to secure a favourable gate pick for the Grand Prix races.

In Race One, Vlaanderen started in eighth, and by mid-race, he’d moved into sixth. With the top five out of reach, he continued to post consistent lap times, finishing the opening race of the day in sixth.

Vlaanderen executed a much better start in Race Two and emerged from the first turn in sixth. With conditions now considerably drier than in Race One, the track offered very few passing opportunities, and the entire top 10 remained the same for the whole race. Vlaanderen ultimately crossed the finish line in sixth to place sixth overall. The strong showing and points secured have moved him up to seventh in the MXGP World Championship standings following 12 rounds of racing.

The British GP wasn’t quite so positive for the rest of the team. Jago Geerts injured his foot in Race One, while Maxime Renaux withdrew after Time Practice on Saturday. Further updates on both riders will be made on Yamaha-Racing.com as soon as more information becomes available.

Up next on the MXGP calendar is the MXGP of Finland, taking place over the weekend of July 12-13.

Calvin Vlaanderen

6th MXGP of Great Britain, 30-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 319-points

“Solid points for me this weekend. No excuses, I just wasn’t fast enough today. My speed yesterday was better. This is something to work on, although I can’t be too disappointed as I haven’t been riding much since hurting my knee in Germany. My riding was good and I was consistent all weekend with very few mistakes, so that’s a positive. If I can find one second a lap then I can be fighting for the podium, so that’s the focus going forward.”

Maxime Renaux

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 347-points

Jago Geerts

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 184-points