Crashes and Injuries at 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Arlington

Plessinger was riding the momentum of his first podium of the season into Arlington 1, starting the night off with his first 450 heat race win. With a good gate pick, he tried his best to grab the start to give him another podium but found himself in 10th at the start of the second lap. He steadily made his way through the packed field and came across the finish line with a hard-fought fifth-place to move into the top five in the championship.

Stewart has been running well as of late, and it showed in the Lone Star state. He started the Main Event inside the top-10 and was moving his way forward when he made a mistake that sent him off the track four laps into the race. He remounted in 22nd, and was able to fight his way back to 14th, the effort tying him at 152 points with his teammate Plessinger.

It was a great start to the night for Ferrandis, who shot out of the gate and found himself running in second for the Round 10 main event. The Rookie rode strong as the laps clicked off, but a few laps after Stewart, he found himself on the wrong side of a pass and went hard to the ground. He got up but he hit his leg pretty hard and was unable to finish the race.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team returns to action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, March 16, for the second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross tripleheader.