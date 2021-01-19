Daytona Bike Week 2021 Kickoff to support new rider initiatives

Getting the Band Back Together Again

The signature feature of the Breakfast is the IRONe16 Build-Off presented by STACYC showcasing five professionally customized IRONe electric bikes, which will be unveiled and auctioned along with original skate-deck artwork.

“This Flying Piston Breakfast revives the builder breakfast events of the mid-2000’s when Bruce Rossmeyer himself welcomed us to gather the riding community in support of local charities,” said Marilyn Stemp, co-founder of Flying Piston Benefit. “We’re delighted that Shelly and Mandy Rossmeyer are carrying on the tradition, making a place for riders to meet legacy and emerging custom builders and to support the motorcycle community.”

The inaugural class of IRONe pro builders includes Evan Favaro of Speakeasy Customs, Scott Kietzmann of Conquest Customs, Taber Nash of Nash Motorcycles, Wendell Turner of Turner’s Cycles and Chris Callen of Cycle Source Magazine. Each builder will customize Harley-Davidson’s top-of-the-line model: the IRONe 16 Brushless, the extended range lithium ion battery-powered electric balance bike.

“The first step to a motorcycle license is learning how to ride a bicycle,” said Mandy Rossmeyer, Director of Marketing & Events at Bruce Rossmeyer’s H-D. “We are excited to bring the Flying Piston Builder’s Breakfast to Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona and proud to support motorcycling in our local community by enabling an All Kids Bike training program at Osceola Elementary School.”

Added STACYC’s Matt Schumann, “The team at STACYC are always excited to grow the next generation of riders. Supporting programs like the Flying Piston Builders Breakfast and the Rossmeyers are great ways to share the love of riding. We can’t wait to see the creativity these builders share.”

In the spirit of such events held at Bruce Rossmeyer’s over a decade ago, dozens of world-class custom builders have been invited to attend for the meet & greet. Names will be released as invitations are accepted. Along with the unveiling of the five custom IRONe bikes and a hearty breakfast, attendees can bid on original artwork and other gearhead items. Can’t attend? Bidding will be available in North America via a digital auction app.

The Builder Breakfast will be held at the Pavilion on the grounds of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach, FL. Only those holding tickets will enjoy exclusive entry to the Destination Daytona Pavilion and Red Carpet Photo Booth, access to the builder community and, of course, breakfast. Parking is free and tickets are available in advance for $20 ($25 at the door) at shop.brucerossmeyer.com. Proceeds will establish an All Kids Bike program at Osceola Elementary School in Ormond Beach, FL. Sponsors include: Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson, Bikernet.com, Cycle Source Magazine, Rubenstein Law, STACYC, Strider, Gnarly Magazine, Atomic Bob.