Daytona Supercross & Wild Boar GNCC Results

The Supercross series was at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway for the eighth round of the year. This race is the toughest on the Supercross calendar. Its soft soil, extremely technical rhythm sections, and longer laps all added up to a big challenge for the riders. Both Liqui Moly Beta Factory riders did well in qualifying and were together in Heat Race Two. In the heat, Benny Bloss got the better start out of the two and was in ninth place after the first lap. He would remain in that position throughout the entire heat race and transfer to the main. Mitchell Oldenburg was in seventeenth place after the first lap but would continue to make passes each lap until rocketing up to sixth place on the final lap to also make the main event. In the main, the field got a better start off the line which shuffled Bloss and Oldenburg to the back of the pack. They were able to improve several positions but competing against a stacked 450SX class, they couldn’t crack the top ten. Next week the team heads to Indy for round nine.
Results:
Mitchell Oldenburg » 13th Place » 450 SX
Benny Bloss » 16th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“We finished in thirteenth place at Daytona. I wasn’t really sure how this last weekend was going to go. I’ve kind of been hit or miss at Daytona, but I was really happy with how I rode all weekend! Still making small improvements each weekend and I couldn’t be happier.”
Factory 450 RX
“Well the kit at Daytona was great, the riding not so much. I want to give a big thanks to theteam for always sticking with me and continuing their hard work. I’ve been struggling a little bit with my wrist from my Detroit crash but it’s getting better and I’m ready to rebound in Indy.”
The riders were greeted with sunny and warm conditions at the Wild Boar GNCC, the second stop on the calendar. In the XC1 class, Josh Strang was putting together a solid race until a fluke bike issue derailed his race. He would get it fixed and continue the race but ended up losing a lot of positions in the process. Jhak Walker in the XC2 class, started off strong as well but ran into a few hurdles throughout the race that hindered his result. As with Strang, Walker did his best and didn’t give up to salvage a top-ten finish. The team is back at it again this weekend in Alabama for the Talladega GNCC.
Results:
Josh Strang »11th Place » XC1
Jhak Walker » 8th Place » XC2
Factory 480 RR
“The weekend went well, we had our Beta rig set up nice for a good turnout of Florida fans! My race was going well until a stray wire cost me some time in the pits. Ultimately my day was ended but we fixed the issue so we could get credited with a finish, but we weren’t able to score points. We have a new race venue this weekend so looking forward to getting after it again.”
Factory 250 RR
“The first two laps were ok and not many mistakes were made. I was in a line of riders on lap three looking to put in a hard push but wasn’t able to make up much ground. On lap four I was in the pits getting my brakes bled which cost me some time. Lap five was just me against myself, I wasn’t riding to my full potential. I laid it on the ground multiple times and was just in my own head. I struggled the entirety of lap six. I was pushing hard to catch sixth place but I hit a log which threw me over the bike and I landed on my head. I struggled with focusing and getting comfortable all day. But I’m trying new things and hoping it will help and that it is the extra push I need. I have a lot of things to work on. I wasn’t happy with this ride.”
