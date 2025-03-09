Daytona Supercross & Wild Boar GNCC Results

Daytona Supercross – Round Eight The Supercross series was at the world-famous Daytona International Speedway for the eighth round of the year. This race is the toughest on the Supercross calendar. Its soft soil, extremely technical rhythm sections, and longer laps all added up to a big challenge for the riders. Both Liqui Moly Beta Factory riders did well in qualifying and were together in Heat Race Two. In the heat, Benny Bloss got the better start out of the two and was in ninth place after the first lap. He would remain in that position throughout the entire heat race and transfer to the main. Mitchell Oldenburg was in seventeenth place after the first lap but would continue to make passes each lap until rocketing up to sixth place on the final lap to also make the main event. In the main, the field got a better start off the line which shuffled Bloss and Oldenburg to the back of the pack. They were able to improve several positions but competing against a stacked 450SX class, they couldn’t crack the top ten. Next week the team heads to Indy for round nine.