Debrief: Traditionally Tricky WorldSBK Aragon Proves Positive

Dosoli Debrief: Traditionally Tricky Aragon Proves Positive

The tenth round of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship was held at Motorland Aragon, a track that has traditionally proved tough for the Yamaha riders due to its layout, but the weekend proved positive for most of the ‘boys in blue’ as improvements were made and podiums were achieved.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, commented:

“In general it was a positive weekend, not only for having reduced the gap to the championship leader, thanks to the great riding by Toprak, but also for having confirmed the progress made by the R1 which proved to be capable of excellent results on a track that is historically difficult for us. Compared to the past, the R1 has improved the traction on corner exits, although we still suffer compared to the Ducatis on the straight, an area on which we are working. We also saw an excellent performance from Andrea, and more podiums in the support classes. As well as an exciting R7 SuperFinale.”

Toprak Claws Back Points with Podiums

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu had another impressive weekend which once again proved his determination and drive to get as close to the title as possible in the remaining rounds. The Turkish rider worked hard alongside his PATA Yamaha Prometeon team to improve his feeling around the Spanish circuit, and this paid off when he scored second in Race 1, third in the Superpole Race, and another second in Race 2. Alvaro Bautista failed to score points in the first race of the weekend, and this allowed Toprak to claw back 20 points in one fell swoop. He now sits 47 points from the head of the table.

A.D.: “After a difficult Friday, Toprak managed to improve thanks to the setup changes made by the team, an improvement that allowed him to fight for the victory in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race. While in Race 2, he had to accept the supremacy shown by Alvaro on this track in the long race and he was satisfied with second place. The important thing is the gap in the championship, which has been reduced by 10 points, and leaves our strategy for next weekend unchanged.”

Luckless Loka Loses Out

Andrea Locatelli and his crew also found great pace on the Teruel track, which allowed the resolute rider to perform well. “Loka” achieved fourth place in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race, and in the final race of the weekend he looked extremely strong, battling for second place with his team-mate until damage to the oil radiator (an unusual issue that Yamaha is investigating the cause of) put paid to his podium chances just three laps from the end. However, the two fourth place finishes further demonstrate the Italian’s consistency.

A.D.: “It was exciting to observe Andrea during the weekend, seeing him dissatisfied after two excellent fourth places in Race 1 and the Superpole Race was a premonitory sign of what we could expect in Race 2, when he was capable of aggression in the first laps which allowed him to disturb Bautista and defend a second place ahead of his teammate, Rea and the Race 1 winner (Rinaldi), excellent proof of the competitive maturity he has achieved. It was truly a shame to have to retire due to damage to the oil radiator, a hard blow for himself and the team, but no-one can take those fantastic 14 laps away from him. And now he knows he can do it again in the future.”

GYTR GRT Riders Continue to Build Experience

Despite also finding the circuit challenging, Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner were keen to get to grips with it on their R1 machines as soon as possible. Both riders pushed hard to improve their lap times, but they currently still find qualifying one of the trickiest parts of a race weekend. However, despite not being as high on the grid as they’d have liked, they pushed on in the races. Remy achieved a consistent and respectable run of seventh, tenth and ninth in the three races, while Domi managed 15th, 14th and 12th.

A.D.: “It was a good weekend for Remy, who after a solid result in Race 1 could have improved on Sunday, but unfortunately was pushed off the track during the first laps of the Superpole Race, compromising the result of both the Superpole Race and also of Race 2 due to having to start from the fourth row. But overall, it was a positive weekend. On the other side of the garage, Domi’s weekend started off well, but a major crash in FP3 compromised all three races over the weekend; in Portimão he’ll have the opportunity to reset and go again.”

WorldSSP – Manzi Maintains Rostrum Run

Stefano Manzi didn’t have the easiest weekend as he initially struggled to find pace on his R6, however, like the Yamaha superbike riders he and his team were able to find that little bit extra when it came to the races. Stefano was running in the front group in Race 1 and battling hard until a near miss with another rider sent him into the gravel trap and down to 11th place. But in Race 2 the Italian was able to redeem himself with another great second place score. Manzi’s Ten Kate Racing team-mate, Jorge Navarro, also put in a solid display on home soil in Spain when he took seventh in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2.

A.D.: “Both Ten Kate riders showed good performances in Aragon: Stefano could have finished both races in second position without the error at Turn 15 in Race 1, but it was an incentive to improve in Race 2 where he demonstrated excellent pace, being slower than the winner only in the last sector. Congratulations also to Jorge who, after the difficulties at the start of the championship, has started to consistently offer good performances and keep getting closer to the leaders.”

WorldSSP300 – Double Yamaha Podium in Race 2

The weekend started off well for young talent Matteo Vannucci when he claimed pole position, but Race 1 was to prove tough for all the riders after a red flag interruption left a five-lap dash on the restart. Mirko Gennai was forced to take a double long lap penalty due to a jump start in the first half of the race and the title contender plummeted out of the points. But Race 2 was a much happier affair for Yamaha’s riders with Vannucci, Marco Gaggi and Gennai all fighting for victory right down to the final flag. Vannucci took second and Gaggi third in a satisfying double podium for the Iwata brand. Gennai took fourth.

A.D.: “With Race 1 halted, and a five-lap restart, it really didn’t help our young guys, who achieved less than their potential. But it was a totally different story in Race 2 where we came very close to victory, placing three riders in the top four positions and saw them riding exactly how we know they can. Congratulations to all of them and their respective teams, and we hope we can repeat the Race 2 performance this weekend in Portimão, or even better it.”

Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale – Valentin Folger is the Winner!

The annual R7 SuperFinale was held at Motorland Aragon, with 27 riders taking to the track to try and win the coveted ‘crown’ and a brand new R7. Race 1 was dominantly won by Spanish home hero and larger-than-life character Eric Molina, but in Race 2 it was all change and Germany’s Valentin Folger made a determined charge through to take the second victory of the day and the overall winner status. Molina finished second overall, and Italy’s Davide Conte was thrilled to take third overall.

A.D.: “The R7 SuperFinale was really entertaining this year and we saw a high level among the top riders. It looked like Molina would be dominant in both races, but the skills of Folger and Conte, as well as Tommaso Occhi who scored a podium in Race 2, shone through. Congratulations to Valentin and his team for this nice victory. And thank you to all the participants.”