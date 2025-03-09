Debut in Ottobiano for the Desmo250 MX Ducati Motocross project

The Desmo250 MX is part of a project centered around the development of a complete line-up of offroad motorcycles, race-proven on the most selective series

Ducati confirms Alessandro Lupino in the role of rider and lead test rider for its motocross 250, in order to take part in the Italian Prestige MX2 Championship

After winning the Italian MX1 title in 2024, the production version of the Desmo450 MX will be introduced with a Ducati World Première on April 3rd Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 6 March 2025 – This weekend, on the track of Ottobiano (PV), will see the race debut of the Ducati Desmo250 MX, the bike with which the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer continues its structured development plan for a complete range of off-road bikes. In fact, the Desmo250 MX represents the second step in this project, which involves the development on the most demanding race tracks of off-road motorbikes that will later be available to enthusiasts in their production versions. After successfully taking advantage of the MX1 2024 Italian Prestige Championship for the Desmo450 MX, the Borgo Panigale factory chooses the same approach with the bike destined for the MX2 class. Managing the Desmo250 MX on track will be the Beddini Racing team, winner of the MX2 2024 Italian title, which will field the nine-times Italian champion Alessandro Lupino in all six races of the Italian Motocross Prestige MX2 Championship. The Desmo250 MX will therefore follow the same development path as the Desmo450 MX, the bike that won the Italian Motocross 2024 title on its debut with Lupino. The Desmo450 MX, which takes part in the entire MXGP World Championship this year with Mattia Guadagnini and Jeremy Seewer and the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team managed by Maddii Racing, will be officially presented in its production version on 3 April with an episode of the Ducati World Première. Deliveries of the Ducati Desmo450 MX will begin in June in selected dealers throughout Europe, continuing in July in the USA and then the rest of the world.