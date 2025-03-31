Dixon wins the Moto2 with Pirelli’s wet tires as Ruedas the Moto3 with slicks

· Polesitter Jake Dixon (Boscoscuro) won the Moto2™ race on Pirelli’s DIABLO Rain tyres in SCR1 compound. In fact, just before the start of the race, it started to drizzle on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Most of the riders decided to put on wet tyres, while six of them preferred to stay on slicks: Manuel Gonzalez, Filip Salač, Senna Agius, Joe Roberts, Albert Arenas and Diogo Moreira. The circuit was too wet and those who mounted slicks slipped to the back of the group. Dixon dominated the race from start to finish, crossing the finish line ahead of Tony Arbolino and Alonso Lopez for a podium fully signed by Boscoscuro.



· Starting from the fourth spot, José Antonio Rueda (KTM) won the Moto3™ race by immediately taking the lead of the group and staying there until the end. The Spanish rider used medium SC2 front and soft SC1 rear compound tyres, the same choice also made by Matteo Bertelle (KTM), third at the finish line after starting in tenth position. Bertelle also set a new best race lap on his sixth lap in 2’13.939, improving last year’s record by Daniel Holgado (2’14.866) by almost a second. Joel Kelso, second at the end of the race, instead opted for soft SC1 front and medium SC2 rear. · The Moto3™ race, run like last year over a distance of 14 laps and with almost identical temperatures, finished in 31’23.456, almost 15 seconds faster than the 2024 one (31’38.427) for an average improvement in terms of lap time of over 1 second. Very good tyre performance, both on dry and on wet



“In this year’s Grand Prix of the Americas, the weather was a key factor that heavily affected the action on the track throughout the weekend, alternating rainy days (Friday) with dry days (Saturday), and ending today with the Moto3™ race which was dry and the Moto2™ race which was wet. The Moto3™ race had a very high pace as it was 15 seconds faster than last year’s one with the same number of laps and conditions, in fact the riders lapped one second per lap faster than last year with a new best race lap also being achieved. In Moto2™ the tyre choice was crucial: most of the riders, with the rain starting to fall at the start, decided to use wet tyres, which proved to be the winning strategy, while those who preferred slicks were penalised because the track was too wet and did not dry during the race. On the other hand, these dynamics are also an expected part of the races. As for performance, we are very satisfied with both the dry and wet tyres, so on balance the weekend for Pirelli has certainly been positive.”