Ducati Launches Hospital Fundraiser on Cinco de Mayo

An international fundraising effort to finance the rehabilitation programs that the S.Orsola general hospital of Bologna has developed for patients in post virus recovery

Funding starts at € 100,000: members of the Ducati board have begun donations to which are added those of employees. The amount collected was then doubled by the company

The campaign brings together the entire Ducati community, from official Ducati Clubs to dealers, riders, suppliers and partners, in order to achieve an important goal by June 2020

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), May 4, 2020 – Ducati launches #raceagainstCovid, a fundraiser organized by the Borgo Panigale company in favor of the Policlinico di S.Orsola of Bologna, an excellence of the area as well as one of the largest hospitals in Italy. In this way, Ducati wishes to contribute to the fight against the virus, and it does so with the approach that most distinguishes the company – that of great challenges, forming a team, sharing a goal and looking to the future.



For this reason, Ducati has rallied together its entire family – employees of the Bologna headquarters and its subsidiaries throughout the world, DOC (Ducati clubs), dealers, suppliers, partners, riders and enthusiasts – to offer support to those who work every day on the front lines to protect the health of citizens.



Making your contribution to the fundraising is simple: for those wishing to donate by credit card, please visit the dedicated page of the GoFundMe platform (of which a mobile app is also available); for those who prefer to participate by bank transfer, simply make a payment to the account of the hospital (IBAN IT68E0306902480100000300027), indicating the cause “raceagainstCovid donation.” The donations are received directly by the University Hospital of Bologna Policlinico di S. Orsola.



The goal is to collect, by June 2020, the necessary funds to finance instrumentation, research and staff of the Policlinico di S.Orsola of Bologna dedicated to the exclusive care of patients in post the virus recovery.



“Even on those who recover, the virus often leaves a significant aftermath on organs and systems that it has attacked with its harsh action. Lungs, heart, circulatory system, kidneys, brain are the preferred targets of the virus. Impairments of lung, cardiac and renal function occur, the risk of thrombosis remains and there may also be neurological residues. To monitor these patients, treat them and follow their rehabilitation, dedicated multidisciplinary areas have been set up with cardiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, pneumologists, physiatrists and infectious disease specialists. For these patients, even complex rehabilitation programs are proposed that require dedicated personnel and specific equipment such as, for example, telemedicine tools for remote patient control, robots for patient rehabilitation at home, ultrasound, echocardiographs, electro-stimulators of respiratory muscles and instruments that measure their strength and train them, traditional active and passive exercise bicycles (for patients with respiratory problems forced in bed),” declared Chiara Gibertoni, General Manager of the Policlinico di S.Orsola.



Ducati has always been an active part of its territory, which is characterized internationally for the Motor Valley of ‘masterpieces’ on two and four wheels, but also for its excellent medical facilities. The Emilia-Romagna Region has become a national hub for the treatment of the virus. The same Ducatisti from all over the world are extremely close to this land which has always been the location for the factory where the red bikes of Borgo Panigale come from.



“Faced with a tragedy such as that caused by the the virus virus, one can remain immobile, paralyzed by terror, or react quickly, precisely and in a coordinated way. Helping the health system in every possible way is a duty of every single citizen and also of the companies that are a fundamental part of the social fabric,” declared Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO. “Ducati was founded in Bologna ninety-four years ago and is therefore inextricably linked to this city. I am sure that our riders, fans and enthusiasts from all over the world will join us to give the city and the whole country a strong sign of solidarity, as well as sincere thanks for the effort and dedication that the doctors are making to combat this new and still not fully understood serious illness.”



The members of the Ducati Board started off the fundraising collection, followed by many other employees. The amount collected was then doubled by the company, reaching the amount of € 100,000, the starting point of #raceagainstCOVID.



“In all these weeks of crisis emergency, our regional public health service has received incredible demonstrations of support in the face of the outstanding work of doctors, nurses and operators to whom we will always be grateful,” commented the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini. “A lot of affinity and many donations, from those who could give a lot and from those who could give less, but really a desire to stay united against the pandemic that still continues today. This is why Ducati’s initiative is just as wonderful and important: to mobilize both its employees, a formidable team, and Ducati enthusiasts all over the world for a fundraiser that will support the post-rehabilitation activity of the S.Orsola hospital in Bologna, given the important consequences that it can still have on the organs and systems attacked by the virus of those who recover. Both dedicated staff and specific equipment are needed, and Ducati is on the track for this: thanks very much to Claudio Domenicali, to the entire Borgo Panigale team and to anyone who loves the red bikes for what is already a certain victory. Thanks again.”



To donate by credit card:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donazione-ospedale-s-orsola-covid



To donate by bank transfer:

Account in the name of: Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria di Bologna per sanità di Bologna per the virus

IBAN: IT68E0306902480100000300027

SWIFT CODE: BCITITMM

Cause: “raceagainstCovid donation”



All information on the fundraising is also available on the dedicated page of the Ducati website.



The University Hospital of Bologna Policlinico S. Orsola – Malpighi is an extremely old hospital (the first centre dates back to 1592) and is home to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna. It is located in the heart of the city of Bologna over an area of approximately 1.8 km and a logistical organization which is structured in 27 pavilions that house the Operating Units of the Polyclinic. Every day around 20,000 people access the hospital (employees, university students and teachers, patients, visitors and suppliers). The Polyclinic is a national and international reference centre for various pathologies. The internal organization is structured into 9 departments with integrated activity (hospital and university), a type of organization that enables it to guarantee assistance, teaching and research activities, to which the 87 operating units belong. It has 1,487 beds with a staff of 5,185 employees, including researchers and university doctors; there are approximately 65,000 hospitalizations per year and over 3,000,000 specialist external services. The Policlinico is part of the Covid Intensive Care, a structure supporting the intensive care of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Italian national network.