Ducati Marks 2019 a Successful Year – 53,183 bikes sold with 2.4% Growth and 7.2% Profit Margin

Growth in turnover and operating margin for Ducati in 2019

53,183 motorcycles delivered, € 716 million in turnover and € 52 million in operating profit, equal to 7.2% operating margin

Historical record for turnover per bike, indicating the upward shift of the range

Panigale and Multistrada the cornerstones of economic achievements in 2019

Borgo Panigale (Bologna) / Ingolstadt 19 March 2020 – Ducati closes 2019 positively, consolidating the growth that has characterized the recent years of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. 53,183 (2018: 53,004) bikes were delivered to customers all over the world, a result that allowed sales to remain above 50,000 units for the fifth consecutive year, confirming the positive signs of the market which, in the above 500 cc segment, recorded a global growth of 1.4%.

The turnover at the end of 2019 reached € 716 million (2018: € 699 million) with growth of 2.4%, an operating profit of € 52 million (2018: € 49 million) and an operating margin of 7.2%, compared to 7% reached by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer last year.

Particularly significant is the turnover per bike figure, which with about € 13,700 per motorcycle represents the highest value in the history of the company, clearly indicating the evolutionary trend of the range of products offered towards the highest and premium part of the market, fully consistent with the founding values ​​of the brand, “Style, Sophistication, Performance. Trust.”

The Panigale and Multistrada have been instrumental in achieving this result. The Panigale was the best-selling super sports bike in the world for the second consecutive year, with a market share of 25%, while with the addition of the 950 S and the renewed 1260 Enduro to the range, the Multistrada family recorded the highest value of motorcycles sold since entering the market in 2003.

Today Ducati Motor Holding has a total of 1,655 employees. The sales network of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer includes 720 dealers and service points in over 90 countries.