Endless sunshine at Road America MotoAmerica

Ducati’s Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés On Pace During Day 1 at Road America MotoAmerica Sunnyvale, Calif., June 2, 2023 — Under endless sunshine at the newly paved Road America in Wisconsin, the Warhorse HSBK Ducati NYC duo of Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés performed well ahead of this weekend’s round 3 of action in the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship.



In the Superbike class, Herrin piloted his Ducati Panigale V4 R to the third quickest time behind leader BMW’s Cameron Beaubier. Herrin, took a pair of sixths at Barber Motorsports Park two weeks ago, posted a 2:11.656 during the five laps he rode during Friday’s qualifying 1, improving his 2:11.802 during practice.



After leading the opening practice at the 4-mile circuit aboard his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V2, the MotoAmerica Supersport points leader Forés settled for second with a best lap of 2:19.351, 0.619 of a second behind the leader, Kawasaki’s Stefano Mesa. After 12 laps, Forés was also quicker than his Friday practice time of 2:19.343.



Superbike Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 2:09.629

P2 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 2:10.296

P3 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 2:11.656

P4 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 2:11.839

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 2:12.226



Supersport Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 2:18.732

P2 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 2:19.351

P3 – Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 2:19.370

P4 – Michael Gilbert (Suzuki) 2:19.669

P5 – Joshua Hayes (Yamaha) 2:19.748



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2)

“We had a good day during the opening qualifying session, ending up in position three. Overall, I felt really comfortable, especially due to that smooth new asphalt at Road America. We didn’t show our speed today, but it’ll come.” Herrin said. “As for the fans, there’s more here than I ever remember from the last 18 years of racing here. This excites the team and me, and I’m really looking forward to the opening race tomorrow, looking to place this Panigale V4 R where it belongs—on the podium!”



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #12)

It was my very first time on this track, but I felt strong all around, especially on the straightaways. I was leading the qualifying session for a while, but I didn’t want to burn through my qualifying tires, wanting to save some of them for tomorrow’s Q2. Regardless, my race pace is quite strong here, and hopefully tomorrow, we can fight for the win. I’m looking forward to bringing Ducati and its Panigale V2 another victory here in the States.”



The racing action for round three of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will kick off with race one tomorrow, Saturday, June 3, at 3:10 p.m. CDT. The Supersport Long Race is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CDT.