After a Covid compressed outdoor schedule last year, EnduroCross is back in arenas with fans again. The first event up on the schedule was held in Tulsa, OK on Saturday. Competing for Beta in the Pro Super EX was German rider, Tim Apolle. Tim rode very strong in Tulsa and after round 1 he sits in 8th overall from his 6-12-6 finishes in the 3 motos. Morgan Tanke Colón raced in the Women’s Pro division. A late error going over a K-rail at the end of the last moto cost her a chance at 2nd overall. But she was able to hold on for 3rd and will look to rebound and improve at the second round in Texas
Results:
Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro
Tim Apolle – 8th – Pro Super EX
Photos by: Diahann Tanke
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“It was great to get the 2021 EnduroCross season started out in Tulsa! I had a good race going and held 2nd for most of the race and was slowly catching the leader. We had to run the pro lane on the last lap and I accidentally shifted into neutral right before a K-rail and didn’t quite make it over on the first shot. That mistake cost me a position and I ended in 3rd. Bummed about that dumb mistake but happy with my riding, it was a close race.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I had a very long journey to make it to EnduroCross. I like the track and was impressed by the arena. Right away I felt right at home and the feeling of EnduroCross came flooding back. I rode well, but there were a few small mistakes. I’m definitely looking forward to more! The next race in Texas will follow in two weeks, until then I’ll be preparing in Arizona.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Team Suzuki Press Office – April 4. Evgeny Bobryshev – 4-1 – 2nd overall. Poor weather has played havoc with the British Motocross Championship once already this year when the opening round of the series […]
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi landed his first podium finish of the 2018 MotoGP season with a strong third place at the Losail International Circuit. Maverick Viñales also battled for all he was worth and […]
The Honda Endurance Racing team has qualified seventh ahead of tomorrow’s 24 Heures Motos at the Bugatti circuit, Le Mans. With glorious conditions at the 4.185km circuit, Honda’s endurance specialists Sébastien Gimbert, Gregory LeBlanc and […]