After a Covid compressed outdoor schedule last year, EnduroCross is back in arenas with fans again. The first event up on the schedule was held in Tulsa, OK on Saturday. Competing for Beta in the Pro Super EX was German rider, Tim Apolle. Tim rode very strong in Tulsa and after round 1 he sits in 8th overall from his 6-12-6 finishes in the 3 motos. Morgan Tanke Colón raced in the Women’s Pro division. A late error going over a K-rail at the end of the last moto cost her a chance at 2nd overall. But she was able to hold on for 3rd and will look to rebound and improve at the second round in Texas Results: Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro Tim Apolle – 8th – Pro Super EX Photos by: Diahann Tanke