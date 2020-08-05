Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Revved Up for MXGP Restart in Latvia

|
The Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team will also be voyaging out to Kegums, Latvia, for the second, third and fourth rounds of the EMX250 Championship that will take place on Saturday 8th, Tuesday 11th and Saturday 15th August head of the MXGP and MX2 World Championships. After the opening round which took place in Valkenswaard, The Netherlands, on March 7th and 8th, 18-year-old Thibault Benistant is currently fourth in the EMX250 Championship Standings, 18-points shy of the championship lead, while teammate Gianluca Facchetti is 13th.
Gautier Paulin
5th MXGP Championship Standings, 58-points
“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the gate. Everything has been ready since Valkenswaard. The team is ready and so am I. I just really hope everything goes well between now and Kegums and we can go behind the gate. It has been a while and the situation is constantly changing, so I hope that it moves in a positive direction and that everyone stays safe. We have three rounds in one week, I am not too bothered by this. I just look at it like three GP’s, and I am looking forward to going back racing.”
Jeremy Seewer
9th MXGP Championship Standings, 42-points
“I’m looking forward to going back racing, as everybody does! It’s going to be different with the one-day format, three GP’s in one week and on the same track. It is a completely different system, but racing will remain the same, so I look forward to it, I accept the challenge! It’s the same for everyone. We all have to do three GP’s in one week. It is going to be difficult to maintain our physical condition, but I feel good physically. I feel fit and prepared, I’m good to go. I just need to be consistent and make no mistakes, there is no room to recover from any big mistake. I will try to be upfront, around top-five, or top-three. Let’s see what I can do.”
Arnaud Tonus
16th MXGP Championship Standings, 23-points
“It has been some long months and not knowing if we were going to race again this year, so I am happy they made it happen. We don’t know how it is going to go, but we can race and that is the main thing. In Latvia, I had some good memories there last year. I had fun there and I enjoyed the track. I haven’t raced for a while now, so I am going in with no expectations, I am just going to go out there to give it everything I have and do my best. The compact schedule is new for everyone. We are used to riding that much in one week, it is just the intensity that will be different, and I am not sure how that will go. We will soon discover how our bodies will handle it, but it is the same for everyone. I think we will have to be careful with the recovery, but the one-day schedule will help a lot. It will be interesting, let’s see how it goes.”
Jago Geerts
2nd MX2 World Championship, 82-points
“I’m really looking forward to restart the MXGP season. It’s been a long time without racing so I think everyone is excited to go back racing again. Latvia is one of my favorite tracks so that’s extra motivation for me. Three rounds in one week will be special. There is not much rest between the races so it will be tough for everyone. The races are now held for one day so that will make it a bit easier, but it still will be heavy. My goal for the GP’s in Latvia is to be consistent and earn as many points possible. I will be happy when I can return home with a couple of podium finishes.”
Ben Watson
8th MX2 World Championship, 48-points
“I am really looking forward to getting back behind the gate. I’ve done two warm-up races and now it’s time to start the world championship again. I am feeling really good and in general just looking forward to being back in the paddock at the races having fun again. I’ve missed it all so much. I think the most difficult part is going to be getting used to the new format and having to adapt quickly. I have my goals, but I will always keep them to myself. I think it’s the same for most people in life, you always want to better yourself, I’m not focused on what’s around me. I work to be a better me and enjoy what I do every day. I will go to Latvia and make sure I have a lot of fun and we will see after.”