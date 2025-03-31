Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati win the Grand Prix of the Americas at COTA

Alex Márquez is second at the chequered flag with the Ducati of the Gresini Racing Team, as Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Racing Team) completes the podium ahead of his teammate Franco Morbidelli, fourth

Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team have come out victorious in the third Grand Prix of the season at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas. Marc Márquez’s race came to an early end following a crash near the halfway point of the race, while in the lead.

Bagnaia went from sixth to third in the first corners of the encounter; he then overtook Alex Márquez on lap four and then took the lead on lap nine. Pecco then pulled away, securing his first race win of the season. After a perfect start from pole position, Márquez stayed in the lead until lap nine, when he lost the front at turn five. After re-joining the race without the right footpeg, he made his way back to the pits at the end of the twelfth lap.

As the third Gran Prix of the season draws to a close, Marc Márquez is second in the championship standings (86 points), one point behind his brother Alex. Bagnaia is third with 75 points and now 11 in arrears of the leader. The Ducati Lenovo Team still leads the teams’ standings (141 points), with Ducati atop the manufacturers’ standings (111 points). The next event of the season be held at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar in a fortnight’s time.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“I’m really happy; it’s a special feeling to be back atop the podium after what wasn’t the easiest of times. I knew I had to be patient, as the feeling was not ideal, but we started this weekend in a good way as we built upon the progress made in Argentina. It’s clear that Marc was stronger today, too, but the conditions were tricky, and the kerbs were really wet, especially the one at turn five, which I had noticed already during the warm up lap. After his crash, I tried to pull away and it wasn’t easy, as Alex (Márquez) had a great pace. Winning is what keeps you going, especially when you miss that taste that you had many times before. It’s fantastic.”

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – DNF

“It was obviously a big mistake, because I had the race under control I was managing the gap, but I cut the corner at turn five a bit too much and lost the front. Was it a disaster? Yes, it was, but we’re human and sometimes we make mistakes. The good thing is that we’re still very close to the top of the standings, so we keep going. We’ll have the same approach in Qatar, trying to understand how to interpret the track the best way. Last year, I had my first racing weekend with Ducati there, and it went well. The good thing is that I know the reason behind my crash – the way I cut the corner; I’m sorry for the team but tomorrow is a new day and the start of a new week.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“Today’s win was a great one for Pecco. For Marc, on the other hand, a missed opportunity: he was leading, it’s true, but the good (and bad) of MotoGP is that you never know. In any case, it was a very positive weekend for Ducati, with the win in both races and with four Desmosedici GP machines in the top four. We have one really happy side of the garage, and the other not as much, but this is racing and it’s nothing new for us.”