Gold medal after stunning performance at World Championship

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ivano van Erp secured his second Junior World Championship gold medal after a stunning performance aboard his GYTR kitted YZ125 at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Vantaa, Finland.

Five years after claiming his first world title with a dominant victory in the 65cc class in 2017, van Erp has returned to the top step of the podium in what has been an incredible third and final season aboard an MJC Yamaha backed GYTR kitted YZ125.

After a heavy fall, while training during the week, the 16-year-old Dutchman bounced back with a vengeance at the sandy Vantaa circuit, taking a phenomenal win in race one, followed by a smooth and clever second in race two, to clinch the 2022 FIM Junior 125cc crown.

Ivano van Erp

Junior 125cc World Champion

“I can’t believe it! It feels really good! I had a big crash on Wednesday, so I couldn’t ride this week, and this weekend it was my first time back on the bike. I struggled a little bit when I first went out on track, but it got better throughout the weekend. On Sunday, I took the holeshot in race one and just controlled the race by myself. In the second race, I had to fight because I started sixth or seventh. I came back, but just took second even though I was a bit faster than the guy ahead of me, but I didn’t want to push too hard and make a mistake. I knew second was enough to be World Champion! It’s amazing.”