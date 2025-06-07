Grand Prix of Aragón pole and shattered records in Moto2 and Moto3

· Diogo Moreira (Kalex) was the fastest among Moto2™ riders, managing to make the most of the new soft rear E0125 development tyre combined with the SC1 front to take pole position ahead of tomorrow’s Aragón Grand Prix. With a time of 1’49.940, the Brazilian rider was the only one to go under the wall of one minute and 50 seconds. The same tyre combination was also adopted by the second qualifier, Barry Baltus, and the third, Deniz Oncu, also on Kalex. · The fastest in Moto3™ qualifying was Jose Antonio Rueda (KTM), who set the best lap in 1:56.361 with Pirelli tyres in medium SC2 compound at the front and soft SC1 at the rear. Second-placed Luca Lunetta (Honda) opted for the same rear combination, and for the soft SC1 at the front. SC2 medium options for both axles instead for the third qualifier, Maximo Quiles (KTM). · New all-time lap records in both classes: Moreira’s qualifying time in Moto2™ improved Alonso Lopez’s 2024 record by a good 1 second, while in Moto3™ poleman Rueda lowered David Alonso’s 2024 record by almost 7 tenths of a second. Vastly improved track records and broad appreciation for the E0125



“Mindful of the excellent performance already recorded at Silverstone, since yesterday’s first session almost all Moto2™ riders relied on the new rear E0125, and confirmed this choice in all subsequent sessions. A clear sign of how this solution continues to be highly appreciated also for the absolute performance it offers, as proven by the new all-time track lap record set in qualifying by Moreira, which improved Lopez’ last year time by more than a second. This result highlights how much the development work carried out on the E0125 represents a concrete step forward. With this data in mind, the feedback collected and what we have already seen in the GP of the United Kingdom, it is highly likely that this development specification will again be the most popular choice for tomorrow’s race, mostly combined with the soft SC1 for the front. After a weekend that started off with less-than-optimal track conditions, today Moto3™ riders regain their feeling and performances, and the new track record was reached in this class as well, with Rueda.”