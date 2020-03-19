HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES NEW PERFORMANCE BAGGER AND CUSTOM-INSPIRED PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

MILWAUKEE (March 18, 2020) – It’s the details that make you unique, and with your bike it’s no different. That’s why Harley-Davidson gives you all the elements you need to make your bike distinctly your own. From fender to fender, these are the elements that will make your bike an expression of your individual style. When making a personal statement, let your bike do the talking.

EndgameTM Collection

Push your custom style to the edge. The Endgame collection is defined by its slotted design and high-tech, industrial look. The intense black rubber inserts on the controls are set against a matte graphite or black finishes that complements black or bright bikes.

Endgame Collection includes:

Endgame Collection Hand Grips Featuring raised black rubber inserts with a black or graphite surround, these 1.5″ diameter grips deliver excellent control and tough industrial styling. Easy-to-install glueless design allows you to remove grips for service without damage.

Endgame Collection Rider and Passenger Footpegs Finish off the high-tech, industrial look with Endgame Footpegs. Kit includes slotted left and right footpegs with raised diamond-tread rubber grips to help keep your foot firmly in place.

Endgame Collection Brake Pedal Pad Showcasing a slotted design and black or graphite finish, these easy-to-install brake pedal pads complement the Endgame Collection controls to give your ride a custom industrial look.

Endgame Collection Brake Lever Styled to complement the Endgame Collection controls, this Rear Brake Lever features a slotted design that will give your performance bike an industrial look.

Endgame Collection Shifter Peg With its slotted design, this easy-to-install shifter peg complements the high-tech, industrial look of the Endgame Collection footpegs and footboards.

Endgame Collection Shift Lever Styled to complement the Endgame Collection controls, this Shift Lever features a slotted design that will give your bike a high-tech, industrial look.

Endgame Collection Rider Footboards With their slotted design, these Endgame Footboards add a custom industrial look to your ride. These footboards feature four raised rubber pads for excellent grip and Harley-Davidson ® script for added style. Kit includes left and right footboards.



Streamliner™ Collection

Inspired by the curved forms and long, horizontal lines of Streamline Moderne architecture, the Black Streamliner™ Collection takes a contemporary spin on this classic Harley-Davidson style. Featuring polished chrome bands surrounded by a sea of rich black, the Black Streamliner Collection adds a dark and aerodynamic look to your bike. Available in Black.

Collection includes:

Streamliner Collection Hand Grips Complement the Streamliner look with these matching grips. The rich black rubber provides a positive grip when riding and the chrome tri-lines add just the right touch of brightness.

Streamliner Collection Heated Hand Grips Complement the Streamliner look with these matching Heated Hand Grips.

Streamliner Collection Rider Footpegs Complete the streamlined look with Streamliner Footpegs. Includes left and right footpegs.

Streamliner Collection Brake Pedal Pad Complement the Streamliner footpegs and footboards with this simple-to-install Brake Pedal Pad. The gloss black frame surrounds a black rubber pad accented with three polished chrome bands for style and grip.

Streamliner Collection Rider Footboards Inspired by the sleek and sweeping footboard design from the Street Glide ® model, these Rider Footboards add a clean yet striking look to your bike. Kit includes vibration-isolation footboard pads with three polished chrome bands, and the complete gloss black pans that easily bolt in place of the Original Equipment footboards.

Streamliner Collection Passenger Footboard and Mount Kit Styled to match the rider footboards on the Road King ® Custom, Road Glide ® Custom and Street Glide ® models, these Swept Wing Passenger Footboards feature a Streamliner-style rubber pad with three polished chrome stripes surrounded by gloss black footboard pans. Designed for convenient bolt-on installation, the complete kit includes gloss black aluminum footboards, rubber pads, mounting hardware and passenger footboard supports.

Streamliner Collection Passenger Footboard Insert Styled to match the Street Glide model’s Original Equipment Streamliner Rider Footboards. Featuring vibration-isolation rubber inserts with three polished chrome bands, this insert is designed to fit the Wing shaped passenger footboard pan. Kit includes left and right insert.



Performance Bagger Parts and Accessories

Command attention without saying a word. Push aggressive style to the limit with leading-edge controls, custom wheels and board-to-peg conversion kits. H-D® parts and accessories deliver the unmistakable attitude and performance you need to stand out from the crowd.

Board-to-Peg Conversion Kit

Add an aggressive look to your FL Softail® or Touring motorcycle. These support kits are designed to allow installation of mini foot boards and footpegs. Kit Includes left and right mounting brackets and all necessary installation hardware. Mini footboards and footpegs sold separately.

Fugitive™ Wheel

Get the leading-edge style you’ve been chasing. Featuring a sleek double-spoke design with 14 spokes on each side, the Fugitive™ Wheel delivers a refined profile that pops with eye-catching visual depth and dimension when viewed from an angle. The result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind look. Available in gloss black and contrast chrome finishes, it will give your bike the custom style it needs to stand out from the crowd.

80GRIT™ Rider Footboards

With durable cast aluminum and rugged style edges this BMX-inspired footboard grips your boot for firm stability and traction.

80GRIT Brake Pedal Pad

This BMX-inspired brake pedal pad features rugged styled edges for excellent grip and a bold, stripped-down look.

80GRIT Foot Controls

Combine form and function with the feel of old-school BMX-style foot controls. The aluminum material with rugged styled edges is lightweight and grips the bottom of your foot, giving you a strong feeling of confidence. Black Anodized or Raw finishes provide customization options, while the HDMC dog tag-style logo adds subtle authenticity to the bold, stripped-down look.

80GRIT Footpegs

Give your ride an aggressive look with these BMX-inspired footpegs. Rugged ridges help keep your feet firmly planted on the pegs. Fits models in passenger and highway peg positions. Does not fit the rider and passenger position for ’18-later Softail models.

HDMC™ Engine Trim

Contemporary style machined to perfection. The HDMC™ Engine Trim showcases a subtle HDMC graphic logo set off with a machine-lined black anodized finish highlighted by raw outer trim. The sharp contrasting design complements both black and bright engines to create a cohesive look that emphasizes your high-performance riding style. Timer Cover fits ’17-later Milwaukee-Eight engine equipped models. Derby Cover P/N 25701086 fits ’16-later Touring and Trike, and ’15-later FLHTCUL and FLHTKL models. Also fits ’07-later Touring and Trike models equipped with Narrow-Profile Outer Primary Cover P/N 25700385 or 25700438 Derby Cover P/N 25701088 fits ’18-later FLSB and ’19-later Softail ® models. Also fits ’18-later Softail models equipped with Narrow-Profile Outer Primary Cover P/N 25700941, 25701039, 25701040, and 25701043



