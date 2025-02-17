HELLA PARTNERS WITH BRIAN DEEGAN FOR KING OF THE HAMMERS DESERT RACE

HELLA provided its advanced LED lighting technology to Brian Deegan for its Can-Am Maverick R at Hammers and beyond

HELLA, the legendary German lighting specialist, has partnered with Brian Deegan in an agreement that will run into 2026. A legend in his own right, Deegan has equipped his 2025 Can-Am Maverick R side-by-side with a number of the latest HELLA LED lighting technology to help him both see and be seen.

“A new addition this year – and a brand I’m stoked to be with because it has so much heritage and has been around for over 125 years – is HELLA lights,” said Brian Deegan when he introduced the Maverick R to his fans. “They’re big in rally, too, which is cool for me!”

Built for King of the Hammers and competing in other events, the Maverick is fully equipped for desert racing. The team added a full-length HELLA Black Magic 40” single row LED lightbar above the front roll bar, providing powerful illumination. Additionally, 3.2” HELLA Black Magic LED Cube lights were added to the front winch bar to spotlight obstacles and hazards.

HELLA joined an impressive motorsports roll call on the Deegan Maverick R, which also included Bilstein shocks, Evo tune, Obor RocScraper tires, Method Beadlock wheels and PRP seats, giving Brian the best chance of finishing the race and reaching the podium.

In qualifying for the 2025 Can-Am UTV Hammers Championship, #38 qualified 24th of 100 drivers, which equated to third in the 4900 Pro Stock Turbo UTV class. In the race, a technical issue resulted in a DNF, although Deegan was classified 49th.

“When a legend like Brian Deegan chooses HELLA lighting, it’s a big deal,” said Rob Tinson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HELLA. “He knows performance, reliability, and visibility win races, and we’re proud to provide the lighting technology that’ll keep him at the front of the pack!”

In addition to his Can-Am Maverick R racer, HELLA also provides lighting for Brian’s personal Ford Raptor R and the water truck he uses to take care of his beautiful dirt track compound where the family practice and play. In all situations, HELLA is Brian’s personal preference for lighting.