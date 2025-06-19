Hometown Podium for DeMartile in Marysville NGPC

Round six on the NGPC circuit was at the hometown track of Dare DeMartile. Dare took an early lead on the start but found himself in second soon after the start. The rest of the race was a proper battle for the lead. Dare was on the tail of the leader the whole race, but made some mistakes later on that would dash his attempts to close the gap. DeMartile would finish six seconds behind the leader to take second place on the day, which also puts him in second place on overall points.