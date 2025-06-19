Hometown Podium for DeMartile in Marysville NGPC

Round six on the NGPC circuit was at the hometown track of Dare DeMartile. Dare took an early lead on the start but found himself in second soon after the start. The rest of the race was a proper battle for the lead. Dare was on the tail of the leader the whole race, but made some mistakes later on that would dash his attempts to close the gap. DeMartile would finish six seconds behind the leader to take second place on the day, which also puts him in second place on overall points.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro
Factory 480 RR
“My hometown NGPC race. What an awesome weekend with friends and family! I felt really good on the bike during practice. In the race, I got off to a good start, ending up getting passed in the second corner. I had a hard charge the whole race with Dante. Unfortunately, I made some mistakes on the last two laps, which allowed him to get a bigger gap. I secured second in points, overall a good weekend.”
