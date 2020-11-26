Honda Vehicle Wins Delta Award for Industrial Design

The new Montesa Cota 301RR has obtained one of the most important design recognitions in our country, the Delta in the Industrial Design category, which is a real finishing touch to a very special year for the brand, which celebrates its 75th Anniversary . The Delta are awards given by the ADI-FAD (Association of Industrial Design for the Promotion of Arts and Design), one of the benchmark institutions at European level in terms of design, so this distinction still charges a Greater relevance.

Montesa continues to demonstrate in this way its capacity for innovation and design in all its products, which already earned it two Delta awards for two of its most popular and iconic models: the Gold Delta for the Impala and the Silver Delta for the Level 247 . On this occasion, the Cota 301RR has obtained the Bronze Delta .

Historically, the Delta Selection has wanted to recognize the work of industrial designers and production companies and for many years it has been a benchmark for the sector and a valuable platform for promotion and public recognition.

In this sense, it is worth highlighting the work carried out by the Montesa Honda factory located in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, from where the Cota 4RT260 and Race Replica, the 4RIDE and the Cota 301RR are manufactured exclusively for the whole world . It should be noted that all the production processes are carried out in the factory , including: engine assembly, plastic injection, the manufacture of the aluminum frame, the fuel tank and the swingarm, processes that guarantee the brand’s high levels of quality.

The Cota model has now been in continuous production for 52 years . It is the only motorcycle uninterruptedly marketed since 1968 in Spain. Its formula for success has been based on efforts in R&D and high technological quality, adapting to the needs of the market at all times. In this way, the Montesa Cota is the longest-lived motorcycle manufactured in Spain and the only motorcycle, not a scooter, of continuous production in Europe for five decades . Since its launch on the market, more than 160,000 units have been sold .

In these 52 years in production, from the first Cota 247 to the Cota 301RR, no less than 44 variants of the Cota model have been launched, a figure that demonstrates the high development and production capacity of the Montesa factory, as certified by the more than 1,276,000 units (441,000 Montesa and 835,000 Honda) produced between 1945 and 2017.

The products of the Delta Selection will be part of the exhibition ‘ The best design of the year ‘, which will take place in spring 2021. The selected products will also be published in the ADI Book , the book that includes all the content generated by the Awards ADI .

About the Montesa Cota 301RR

The Montesa Cota 301RR stands out for its exclusivity in terms of technological solutions , but also for being a model of the highest quality, which has undoubtedly earned it the Delta Award.

This model, like its 260cc sisters, equips a compact and revolutionary 4-stroke and 4-valve engine powered by electronic fuel injection PGM-FI , without battery, resulting highly efficient in terms of the level of polluting emissions at the same time as for its significant values ​​of torque and power. Without a doubt, this is one of its main characteristics that differentiates it from the competition, which mostly equip two-stroke engines.

The general concept of the Cota seeks to lighten the weight of the assembly as much as possible through the use of light materials while simplifying the number of components. In this sense, it is worth highlighting the use of aluminum in the frame, swingarm, wheels, wheel hubs, front suspension, footpegs and fuel tank. Another innovative technical solution is the absence of a subframe , whose function is carried out by the same air filter box, which supports elements such as the rear fender and the silencer. Additionally, the advanced fuel injection system dispenses with a battery and the design of the rear rim with a central rib allows the use of tubeless tires, solutions that contribute to reducing the overall weight.

The design of the rear rim in turn allows for easy tensioning of the spokes, a very necessary aspect in trials, since the rear wheel is under constant tension due to the large number of impacts to which it is subjected.

The model also uses carbon as an element of great lightness and resistance against impacts in the side covers of the engine.

The rear fender assembly has ribs that provide greater resistance to bending without the need for any metal structure. Its design allows reasonable protection against dirt and mud, as well as easy access to the air filter to facilitate maintenance.

The design of the motorcycle is based on the need for the rider to be able to control the motorcycle with his legs while having maximum freedom of movement. In this sense, the Cota 301RR dispenses with superfluous elements that could mean any interference through a compact design where everything is perfectly integrated and at the same time protected in the event of a fall. It is also worth noting the excellent quality of the plastics, which are practically unbreakable.

In addition to compactness, trial models require a high ground clearance to avoid impact with the underside of the engine. For this, a resistant crankcase cover plate is used, also made of aluminum, which in turn acts as a resistant element of the frame assembly.

At the safety level, it has a “man overboard” device connected to the pilot that stops the engine immediately in the event of an accident. If the motor is not disconnected through this device, the model has a tilt sensor that stops the motor automatically.

Another safety measure is the solid core brake discs to protect the extremities, mainly the fingers of the hands, when the wheels are in motion.

The clutch system is hydraulically actuated, thus ensuring a greater level of control by the pilot, in addition to reducing his level of fatigue.

The rear suspension benefits from an advanced Pro-Link progressivity system, which allows a great travel of the rear suspension using a small shock absorber with which the objectives of compactness and lightness required in this model are achieved.

The 301RR is the most powerful Cota manufactured in series. It is a motorcycle designed to compete, hence its surname RR (Race Ready). The model has the proven experience inherited from the competition machines used by Montesa riders in the Trials World Championship , from which it adopts most of its components and technical solutions.

Regarding its design, the new Cota 301RR presents more aggressive and angular lines , providing a more sporty and modern touch. In this sense, it is worth highlighting the new, higher rear fender and the new fuel tank design , which leaves behind its rounded shapes to give way to a more Racing design. Also noteworthy is the new LED racing headlight .

But without a doubt, one of the aspects that will attract the most attention are the new colors of this model, unpublished until now in Montesa and in trial bikes . It is a dark gray color that, elegantly combined with the unmistakable Montesa red, and some white details, gives it an unprecedented originality and showiness. This innovative combination is also reinforced by the elegant gold on the fork legs and some other components. In addition, for the most nostalgic, the Cota 301RR is also available with a red and black option, more in line with its predecessor, the Cota 300RR.