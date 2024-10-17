Husqvarna Factory Racing and ProTaper renew long-standing partnership for 2025

Husqvarna Factory Racing is excited to announce an extension to the strong partnership with premium control component manufacturer ProTaper into 2025. The renewed agreement will see ProTaper supply its products to Husqvarna Factory Racing teams globally in Enduro, Motocross, and Supercross.

ProTaper has been an industry leader in premium control components since 1991, and has created a number of cutting-edge products such as the Taperwall handlebar. The company is constantly innovating to keep up with the dynamic world of offroad motorcycle sport.

Through 2025, ProTaper will supply products for Husqvarna Factory Racing Teams across US Offroad, AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX, as well as Enduro and Motocross in Europe. The US-based company has supported Husqvarna to success for seven years already, with 14 world championship titles earned while using their products.

Robert Jonas – Vice President Offroad Racing: “We are really pleased to continue our successful partnership with ProTaper. Having worked with them for seven years now, they have supported our Factory Racing teams to 14 world championships, with hopefully many more to come. We value our technical partners significantly, and an established company like ProTaper shares our goals for success, so we are looking forward to continuing the adventure.”

Paul O’Brian – ProTaper Brand Manager: “ProTaper, industry leader in handlebars and grips, is proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Husqvarna. They have been a key contributor to our brand’s success, and likewise we are proud to have supported them to multiple world championships and race wins over the past seven years. Now, we are excited about the potential for even greater achievements together.”