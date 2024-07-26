Husqvarna Mobility North America proud to announce Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing program

Launching officially this weekend at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the Team Husqvarna initiative represents a comprehensive approach to racer development, reflecting Husqvarna’s commitment to nurturing talent at every stage of their racing journey. The program is set to include professional racers, amateur racing’s Elite, Select and Dealer-supported riders, covering all levels and series of racing.

Team Husqvarna’s vision is to provide extensive support to amateur riders as they transition into professional racing, exemplified by the success of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Casey Cochran, who is currently in his rookie year of Supercross and Motocross. This structure aims to replicate and build upon such success stories, offering a pathway from amateur to professional racing and support everywhere in between.

In addition to the proven path of amateur racing success, Team Husqvarna welcomes a brand-new level of racing support at the grassroots level with its Dealer Support Amateur Racing program. An exciting feature of Team Husqvarna’s Dealer Support program allows dealers to select and support a number of amateur riders by offering exclusive motorcycle and PG&A discounts, enhanced marketing support for team presence, and more. Racers interested in receiving support should contact their local Husqvarna dealer for more information.

Trackside Support will be another integral aspect of Husqvarna’s involvement at the Ranch, featuring the availability of emergency parts and service to assist all Husqvarna-mounted riders over the course of the entire week.

To celebrate the launch of Team Husqvarna and to connect with the racing community, the brand will host a bonfire and S’mores at The Beach on Monday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. Racing and festivities will conclude through to Sunday, August 4, 2024.