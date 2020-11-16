Husqvarna to the wire at 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS)

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Giacomo Redondi battled down to the wire on Sunday to secure a top-five finish at Round 8 of the 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Primm, Nevada.
He got off to a fourth-place start in the Pro (MC) division and he immediately engaged in a battle just outside of podium contention early on. He spent the entire 12-lap race battling Cole Martinez for the fourth-place position and he was able to make a pass stick with three laps to go and he put on a charge to create a gap over Martinez in fifth. However, on the final lap Redondi made a mistake and Martinez was able to close the gap and they battled closely through the final pass of the rock pile. Both riders ended up going down but Redondi was the last to get back and going, leaving him to settle for fifth on the day.
Redondi:“Martinez passed me after the start and we were fighting all moto. With three laps to go, I passed him. On the last lap, I take a lapper during the rocks and Martinez was getting really close to me. On the second part of the rocks, we both crashed but he was on the inside and he started first so he took fourth place and I finished top-five. I’m really happy with the progress and I’m looking forward to the next round and hopefully getting on the podium.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton will miss the remainder of the series due to an injury sustained two weeks ago at the NGPC Series. He currently sits fourth overall in the championship standings following a break-through victory at the previous round.
Next Race: (Round 9) Lake Havasu, Arizona – December 4-6, 2020
Pro (MC) Results – Round 8
1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
2. Taylor Robert (KTM)
3. Zach Bell (KAW)
… 9. Giacomo Redondi – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Pro (MC) Championship Standings
1. Taylor Robert, 191 points
2. Dante Oliveira, 167 points
