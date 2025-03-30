Impressive Malcolm Stewart salvages top 10 finish in eventful Seattle Supercross

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart managed to salvage a seventh-place finish at Round 11 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, with come-from-behind rides on the cards for the 450SX contender throughout the evening. Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Stewart posted the fourth-fastest time in qualifying during the afternoon, continuing his impressive mid-season form inside Seattle’s Lumen Field. The 32-year-old was then caught up in a fall during the opening lap of his Heat Race, placing him toward the rear of the field as he remounted. Despite the setback, the number 27 charged all race, making his way back to a commendable P3 by the finish. Faced with a challenging, rutted circuit layout for the 450SX Main Event, Stewart was bumped off-track at the first turn after a strong jump out of the gate and would then play catch-up for the remainder of the race. The Floridian displayed a fighting spirit for its entirety, eventually claiming a hard-fought seventh-place result at the end of the encounter. Stewart reflected. “In the Main Event, I had a great start, but AP [Aaron Plessinger] made a slight mistake and bumped me off the track. I know he’s not the type of person to do that on purpose or anything, so it was a racing mistake, and it is what it is. But on this track, this isn’t the one you want to be starting from dead-last! I was around a lot of riders who were all over the place – myself included – and seventh place was the best result we had for tonight. We’ll aim to get back up on that podium next weekend.” “Starting with the Heat Race, it was unfortunate to go down early there, but I put my head down and came back to third, which was awesome,”“In the Main Event, I had a great start, but AP [Aaron Plessinger] made a slight mistake and bumped me off the track. I know he’s not the type of person to do that on purpose or anything, so it was a racing mistake, and it is what it is. But on this track, this isn’t the one you want to be starting from dead-last! I was around a lot of riders who were all over the place – myself included – and seventh place was the best result we had for tonight. We’ll aim to get back up on that podium next weekend.” Next Race: April 5 – Foxborough, Massachussets April 5 – Foxborough, Massachussets Results 450SX Class – Seattle 1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) 2. Chase Sexton (KTM) 3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 7. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) 8. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 11 of 17 rounds 1. Cooper Webb, 236 points 2. Chase Sexton, 225 3. Ken Roczen, 202 4. Malcolm Stewart, 177 6. Justin Barcia, 156 8. Aaron Plessinger, 145