KEVIN BENAVIDES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM MOTORCYCLE RACING

Two-time Dakar Rally champion Kevin Benavides has announced his decision to retire from professional motorcycle racing, bringing an end to an outstanding career in the sport. Kevin’s retirement marks the conclusion of a successful five-year partnership with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – a period defined by hard-fought victories, unforgettable moments, and shared success at the very highest level of rally-raid competition.

Kevin joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2021, fresh from winning his first Dakar title earlier that year. He quickly added to his legacy with a second Dakar victory in 2023, this time aboard the KTM 450 RALLY, etching his name even deeper into the sport’s history. In what would be his final Dakar appearance in 2025, Kevin raced alongside his brother Luciano, making a long-held dream of competing together on the same team a reality.

KTM would like to express its sincere thanks to Kevin for his professionalism, dedication, and passion over the past five years. He has been an integral part of the rally team and will always be a valued member of the KTM family.

Kevin Benavides: “Today is not an easy day, but it’s definitely a special one. After so many years of racing – riding motorcycles since I was three, crossing the toughest terrains on Earth, experiencing victories, crashes, and life-changing lessons – I’ve made one of the hardest decisions of my life: to bring my professional motorcycle racing career to an end. Saying goodbye to the bike feels like letting go of a part of myself, but I do so with pride. From Salta, Argentina, to the world, becoming a factory rider, winning the Dakar twice, and making history in rally and Argentine sport – these were dreams that once seemed impossible. This isn’t how I imagined retiring, but my injury prevents me from competing at 100 percent, and I’ve always raced with everything I had. Still, I’m deeply grateful for all I’ve achieved. I want to thank my family, my team, the fans, and especially KTM – for believing in me and standing by me through everything. I hope to stay close to the KTM family, support my brother Luciano, and keep contributing to the sport in new ways. Dakar taught me that there are no limits when you love what you do and stay humble. Thank you all for being part of this journey.”

Andreas Hölzl – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team Manager: “It’s not easy to see Kevin retire, especially after everything we’ve been through together over the past few years. From the moment he joined the team, Kevin brought so much passion, determination, and professionalism. We shared some incredible moments – none bigger than his Dakar win with us in 2023 – and he’s always been a rider who gave absolutely everything. Beyond the results, Kevin was a true team player and a great person to have around. His presence will be missed, but we’re proud to have been part of his journey and we wish him the very best for what comes next.”

Robert Jonas – Vice President Offroad Racing: “It’s been a real privilege to have Kevin as part of our rally program. He came into the team as a Dakar winner and instantly added something special – not just in terms of results, but also with his attitude, his approach to racing, and the energy he brought to the group. Winning Dakar again in 2023 with us was a standout moment, but beyond the trophies, Kevin has always represented what it means to be a top-level racer. He’ll always have a place in the KTM family, and we hope to keep working with him in new ways as he moves into this next chapter.”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director: “A huge thank you to Kevin for everything he has contributed to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing over the past five years. From the moment he joined our team as a Dakar winner, he brought with him a wealth of experience, determination, and a true racer’s spirit. His 2023 Dakar victory with KTM was a special moment for all of us, and his presence in the paddock and in the team will be missed. Kevin has been a key part of our rally success and our wider racing family, and we fully support his decision to step away at this time. We wish him all the best in whatever comes next.”