Kicking off the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Style

W.Va. (May 9, 2022) – Following the conclusion of another memorable season, MX Sports Pro Racing would like to recognize the team at Feld Entertainment, Inc. for a successful 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and celebrate the trio of racers who emerged as the three respective class champions – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac (450SX Class) and Christian Craig (250SX West) as well as Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence (250SX East). These three riders will now turn their focus to the summer, where each will set their sights on continued success in the impending 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, which begins on Memorial Day weekend with the Honda Fox Raceway National on May 28 in Southern California.

“The three well-deserving champions that came out on top of what was a superb supercross season should all be in the mix as motocross title contenders this summer,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “As a matter of fact, Honda’s Jett Lawrence is our defending Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion and Eli Tomac already has multiple AMA Pro Motocross Championships in his trophy collection. The veteran Christian Craig has not quite been as successful outdoors as he has been in supercross, but now he’s moving up to the 450 Class for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this summer and will join forces with his Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing teammates Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, who is our defending 450 Pro Motocross #1, and that should really benefit and motivate Christian. That whole team is going to be fun to watch this summer!”

The second 450SX Class title for Tomac has brought even more prominence to both the Colorado native, the offseason’s most coveted free agent, and the rapidly ascending Star Racing effort. After the team captured the 450 Class title last summer in its first season of premier class competition it now holds both the supercross and motocross crowns, instantly making it a powerhouse. Tomac certainly saw the trajectory the organization was headed and made a high profile move to blue, determined to add more championship hardware to an already decorated career. He and Star hit the ground running from the moment the season began in January, winning their first race together at Round 4, and had effectively built an insurmountable points lead just past the halfway point of the 17-round schedule. That proved to pay big dividends after Tomac suffered a challenging knee injury at Round 14, as he clinched the title one round early in his home state and sat out the finale. His championship tally consisted of seven wins, including a string of five in a row, and 11 podiums. Now, Tomac will seek a fourth 450 Class Championship in Pro Motocross and look to become the first rider since Ryan Dungey in 2015 to sweep the sport’s most coveted titles.